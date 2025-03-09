Will There Ever Be Accountability? LA's Sanctuary Policy Leads to Innocent Man's Death

By all accounts, Juan 'Johnny' Sanchez was a good man. He was a devoted husband and father who never missed mass on Sundays. He loved baseball and was a huge fan of the LA Dodgers. Now, because of the actions of two illegal alien criminals, Johnny Sanchez is gone.

Advertisement

According to his sister Susana Sanchez, Johhny had just earned a promotion at work. He was going in early on Tuesday morning when he saw two men stealing the catalytic converter from a neighbor's car. He Yelled 'Hey!' at the two men and was shot dead in front of his own home.

A security camera recorded his senseless murder.

GRAPHIC: Johnny Sanchez was shot and killed in LA when he went outside and confronted two men who were breaking into a car.



Both killers are in our country illegally and have long criminal histories.



Sanchez leaves behind a wife and 2 children.pic.twitter.com/duHYc7ojJU — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 9, 2025

The two men fled the scene and were later arrested by police and have been charged with Johhny's death.

The two killers will be charged and tried for the crime. When/if they are convicted and sentenced, the criminal justice system will claim that justice has been served, and they will move on to the next case.

But will justice have been served? Are the two men who were dumb enough to murder a man on camera solely responsible for this crime? Did they have accomplices?

Karen Bass, Gavin Newsom, the City and County of Los Angeles, and the State of California were complicit in the murder of Johhny Sanchez but are unlikely to face consequences for their actions.

BREAKING: Per multiple law enforcement sources, the two men arrested by Inglewood PD yesterday for allegedly shooting & killing a man who tried to stop them from stealing his neighbor’s catalytic converter are both illegal aliens with extensive criminal histories, w/ each having… pic.twitter.com/cCH3boyZke — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 8, 2025

The post continues:

I'm told Wilber Alberto Rabanales (blue shirt) is a Guatemalan national who has been arrested at least 15 times in Los Angeles County in recent years on predominantly gun, grand theft, burglary, and drug charges. His rap sheet is 11 pages long. It includes numerous grand theft arrests, mostly for stealing catalytic converters, multiple DUIs, conspiracy, felon in possession of a gun, possession of burglary tools, possession of meth, possession of stolen property, and felony hit and run during police pursuit.

I’m told Jose Christian Saravia Sanchez (flower shirt) is a Salvadoran national who has been arrested at least a dozen times in Los Angeles County in recent years. His rap sheet is 6 pages long. It includes arrests for numerous grand thefts, concealed firearm in car, kidnapping, numerous possession of meth and possession of burglary tools.Mugshots provided by law enforcement source.

The victim, Juan (Johnny) Sanchez, was killed last Tuesday when he heard a noise outside his home and confronted both suspects as they were trying to steal the catalytic converter from his neighbor’s car. He was shot in the chest, and part of the confrontation was caught on video. Sanchez leaves behind a wife and two children.

Advertisement

Dozens of arrests between them for crimes that include kidnapping, hit and run, and felony gun and drug charges. These men are career criminals and are in the country illegally; both were released because of sanctuary policies. At least one of them had an active ICE detainer at the time of Johhny's murder.





Sanctuary policies and the people who employ them have stacked more bodies than even the most prolific serial killers. They openly brag about their actions as if THEY are the good guys. All while allowing the illegal criminals they protect to go on victimizing innocent Americans.

So, both suspects, one between 2014-2025, and the other between 2021-2025, got CA drivers licenses, received probationary services, served prison time in county jail because of AB109, got the use of court appointed defense attorneys, received plea deals, never paid any taxes to… https://t.co/eA6UK49BQk — jonathanhatami (@jonathanhatami) March 8, 2025

The entire post:

So, both suspects, one between 2014-2025, and the other between 2021-2025, got CA drivers licenses, received probationary services, served prison time in county jail because of AB109, got the use of court appointed defense attorneys, received plea deals, never paid any taxes to America, and took advantage of our LA and CA sanctuary laws and now an innocent dad (Juan Sanchez) is murdered and two children don’t have a father anymore, and all our elected “leaders” in LA support this? There’s a big difference between supporting families and being humane vs allowing repeat criminal offenders to remain in America and eventually murder our own citizens. My Prayers to the family and rest in peace Juan

Advertisement

How many more innocent lives have to be lost? When is enough?

How many innocent people have to die to appease these insane leftists over these illegal criminals? How many is ENOUGH? pic.twitter.com/yKewRW3CpL — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) March 8, 2025

Blood is on the hands of California Democrats....



His family should file a wrongful death suit against LA and California for their failure to turn those (alleged) thugs over to be deported...



LA County Father, Good Samaritan Allegedly Killed by 2 Illegal Aliens With Mile-Long… — Jon Tarr (@JonTarr17) March 9, 2025

One of them could have been turned over to ICE on 12 different occasions. The government of Los Angeles has blood on their hands. — Lisa (@politeracy) March 9, 2025

Johnny Sanchez was a husband and father; He worked hard to provide for his family, volunteered for his church, and loved the LA Dodgers. He was on his way to work when two criminal illegal aliens who, by all rights, should have been deported long ago took his life.

His wife lost a husband, the children lost a father and a grandfather, and the country lost another innocent American to ridiculous sanctuary policies.

Johnny and the Sanchez family deserved better.

When will enough be enough? When will there be accountability?