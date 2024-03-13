Leana Wen Writes About Florida's Devastating and Tragic Measles Outbreak

Dr. Leana Wen was president of Planned Parenthood for a couple of minutes before they determined she wasn't extreme enough. Instead, she became a regular commentator in newspapers and on cable news. She wrote that people who weren't vaccinated against COVID-19 shouldn't be allowed to leave their homes. A few months later, she was on CNN telling us that the cloth masks we'd been wearing for two years were "little more than facial decoration."

A week ago, Wen was back with another column, this one about the devastating measles outbreak in Florida and how it's a tragedy that could have been prevented.

Hey @DrLeanaWen, do you plan to update this sad shriek of an article now that the Florida measles “outbreak” - all nine cases of it - has ended with no more infections? (As far as I can tell, there were no hospitalizations and of course no deaths in this “devastating tragedy.”) pic.twitter.com/6RdllhQJPV — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) March 13, 2024

'Member when she wanted mandatory vaccines for everyone, right up until people suggested mandating it for kids as young as her own kids happened to be? I 'member. — cactus2jack (@cactus2jack2) March 13, 2024

It’s a non-fatal disease these days - how can anyone, especially this woman, continue with these narratives after her COVID embarassment — T.H.B. (@HydroFlask24) March 13, 2024

Does anyone seriously listen to her anymore? — Michael Cannon II (@MichaelCannonI1) March 13, 2024

Has she ever gotten anything right? She should leave the public eye for everyone's sake (but she won't) — Genco (@ShadsDad777) March 13, 2024

Measles? Haha. Didn't the Brady Bunch kids all get the measles and said it was the best sick days they ever had? — Gobstopper (@wehadkeecreek) March 13, 2024

And she's at it again 🤣 — Triathlon Dad (@BH51585) March 13, 2024

She lies & people who still believe her are idiots. pic.twitter.com/tGL642itG0 — SSage (@SageblogOrg) March 13, 2024

She is such a hack — MEANDME (@SeaObsession) March 13, 2024

Wen is one of those people who has just enough credibility to be a medical commentator for CNN.

As a bonus, here's a woman losing close relationships — in 2024 — over masking:

Point of view: you just found out one of your favorite people in the whole world stopped masking and now you feel unsafe.



Also, that person lives across the country pic.twitter.com/teIMYiPBUj — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) March 12, 2024

The scare campaign is over.

