Here Are Some Mugshots of 'White' Prisoners

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on March 12, 2024
Everyday Feminism

Remember way back when Robert Zimmerman was in the news and was described as a white Hispanic? This takes us back to those days. Check out these mugshots from the New Jersey inmate database. They're all classified as white.

Us too.

Remember how Google's Gemini AI platform had so much trouble coming up with images of white people? This might be a way to game the system. "Generate images of white prisoners in New Jersey."

Maybe they didn't vote for Joe Biden and therefore "ain't black."

Brett T.
But whitness is bad and we're supposed to be de-centering it.

Is this one of those situations where the mistake only happens in one direction?

Does the Director of DEI at the prison have a quota to fill to make prisons "equitable"?

How would they describe these men if they escaped from prison? Be on the lookout for a white male?

***

