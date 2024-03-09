Snickers Responds to Being Called Out by Biden at the SOTU

Biden Campaign Kicks Off With Video Emphasizing His Age
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on March 09, 2024
meme

President Joe Biden gave us all a wake-up call when he noted that even Cookie Monster has noticed "shrinkflation" — Cookie Monster is getting fewer cookies but still paying the same price.

Advertisement

We wondered if Joe Biden would bring up Cookie Monster during the State of the Union address, as he had in a previous press conference. Both NBC News and the Associated Press ran with the coordinated campaign:

Biden did mention shrinkflation in his State of the Union address, specifically calling out Snickers.

In fact, the snack companies think you won’t notice if they change the size of the bag and put a hell of a lot fewer — — same — same size bag — put fewer chips in it. No, I’m not joking. It’s called “shrink-flation.”

Pass Bobby Casey’s bill and stop this. I really mean it.

You probably all saw that commercial on Snickers bars. And you get — you get charged the same amount, and you got about, I don’t know, 10 percent fewer Snickers in it.

Not surprisingly, Snickers put out a statement:

Advertisement

So the president lied is what they're saying?

Biden's just trying to give ordinary working families some breathing room. His order to cap credit card late fees will save families who are late paying their credit card every month $400 a year. That's breathing room.

The Biden campaign is really trying to make "shrinkflation" a top voter issue. He even blew off the Super Bowl interview so he could instead post a video about having fewer potato chips in your bag.

Advertisement

Biden's going to stop those greedy corporations that only got greedy after he was inauguration and inflation shot up.

***

