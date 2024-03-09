Snickers Responds to Being Called Out by Biden at the SOTU

President Joe Biden gave us all a wake-up call when he noted that even Cookie Monster has noticed "shrinkflation" — Cookie Monster is getting fewer cookies but still paying the same price.

Me hate shrinkflation! Me cookies are getting smaller. 😔 — Cookie Monster (@MeCookieMonster) March 4, 2024

We wondered if Joe Biden would bring up Cookie Monster during the State of the Union address, as he had in a previous press conference. Both NBC News and the Associated Press ran with the coordinated campaign:

Cookie Monster is not the only one dealing with shrinkflation — and consumers are fighting back. https://t.co/HelPjnA0q8 — The Associated Press (@AP) March 5, 2024

Biden did mention shrinkflation in his State of the Union address, specifically calling out Snickers.

In fact, the snack companies think you won’t notice if they change the size of the bag and put a hell of a lot fewer — — same — same size bag — put fewer chips in it. No, I’m not joking. It’s called “shrink-flation.” Pass Bobby Casey’s bill and stop this. I really mean it. You probably all saw that commercial on Snickers bars. And you get — you get charged the same amount, and you got about, I don’t know, 10 percent fewer Snickers in it.

Not surprisingly, Snickers put out a statement:

As I suspected. The president is literally slandering a candy bar. Official statement given to me by the ⁦Mars/Snickers people. Will literally slander anything and anyone. Total hack. pic.twitter.com/6DiJ1Ld6EH — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) March 9, 2024

So the president lied is what they're saying?

Yes. This. THIS “candy bar size” is 🇺🇸 main issue — Rock/Hard Place (@txtarheeldad) March 9, 2024

Maybe the Mars/Snickers corp should make a commercial with a Hangry Joe and when he takes a bite of the snickers bar he simmers down and is able to read the teleprompter without screaming! 😳

What say you? 😂🤣😂🤣🤣 — #Impeach46 #NeverSurrender #BuyMadeInUSA (@RicoRich_Anon) March 9, 2024

To be fair, he has no idea what he’s saying. — Stanley Mcstanley (@reverendcaptain) March 9, 2024

The fact that this or junk fees is even on the president’s radar with all the major crises roaring at the moment shows how out of their depth they truly are. — DankHobo (@dank_hobo) March 9, 2024

Biden's just trying to give ordinary working families some breathing room. His order to cap credit card late fees will save families who are late paying their credit card every month $400 a year. That's breathing room.

Remember when the president of the United States yelled lies about candy? https://t.co/OEA9IZfW4B — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) March 9, 2024

The Biden campaign is really trying to make "shrinkflation" a top voter issue. He even blew off the Super Bowl interview so he could instead post a video about having fewer potato chips in your bag.

Cookie Monster tried to warn you — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) March 9, 2024

Don’t worry. Biden is working on it! — Linda (@Lindadachslady) March 9, 2024

Biden's going to stop those greedy corporations that only got greedy after he was inauguration and inflation shot up.

