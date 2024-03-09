DC Mayor Rejected President Trump's Request of National Guard Troops to Protect the Capitol

One of the jobs of the January 6 select committee was to investigate the security failures that led to the breach of the Capitol. The committee put together a video, with the help of an ABC producer, that showed the very worst of the riot. In the footage that's been released since the committee dissolved, we've seen the Capitol Police escorting the "QAnon Shamen" into the building. The committee held back a whole lot.

Mollie Hemingway reports that President Donald Trump had requested 10,000 National Guard troops on January 6, but D.C.'s mayor turned him down.

NEW: Liz Cheney & the J6 Committee concealed evidence that President Trump offered to send 10,000 National Guard troops to protect the US Capitol



The offer was rejected by the DC Mayor.



Why conceal exonerating evidence, @Liz_Cheney?



Via @MZHemingway https://t.co/ZrTB2HOSGR — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) March 8, 2024

Hemingway writes:

Former Rep. Liz Cheney’s January 6 Committee suppressed evidence that President Donald Trump pushed for 10,000 National Guard troops to protect the nation’s capital, a previously hidden transcript obtained by The Federalist shows. Cheney and her committee falsely claimed they had “no evidence” to support Trump officials’ claims the White House had communicated its desire for 10,000 National Guard troops. In fact, an early transcribed interview conducted by the committee included precisely that evidence from a key source. The interview, which Cheney attended and personally participated in, was suppressed from public release until now. … [Deputy Chief of Staff Anthony Ornato] also testified President Trump had suggested 10,000 would be needed to keep the peace at the public rallies and protests scheduled for January 6, 2021. Ornato also described White House frustration with Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller’s slow deployment of assistance on the afternoon of January 6, 2021. Not only did the committee not accurately characterize the interview, they suppressed the transcript from public review. On top of that, committee allies began publishing critical stories and even conspiracy theories about Ornato ahead of follow-up interviews with him. Ornato was a career Secret Service official who had been detailed to the security position in the White House.

The January 6 committee suppressed evidence? As we said above, they were supposed to investigate security failures, but by the end of their tenure, they dropped all that to focus on Trump's direct incitement of the riot.

! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 9, 2024

Trump obviously didn't want rioters to break into the US Capitol. He wanted Congress to debate evidence of election fraud and unconstitutional election law changes. — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) March 9, 2024

Wow. It has now become even more obvious that they WANTED people to break into the Capitol. — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) March 8, 2024

They definitely didn't want Congress debating evidence of election fraud and unconstitutional election law changes — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) March 8, 2024

Of course Trump didn't want people to break into the Capitol. If that's what he'd wanted, that's what he'd have said.

The second most frustrating part of J6 was none of the evidence being produced on the floor for the world to see. From that day on we weren’t even allowed to talk about it. There were some great presentations ready for that day. — Rosie Memos (@almostjingo) March 9, 2024

This has always been the faulty logic of the allegation that for some reason Trump intended to foment the interruption of an official proceeding, which he himself called for and stood to benefit from the outcome of. — John Reston II (@John_Reston_II) March 9, 2024

And the establishment took it from there.



Corrupt to the core.



Uninterested in reality or the will of Americans. — Town Square (@XTownSquareX) March 9, 2024

That's exactly right! I was there and went to jail for January 6th for 161 days. He said go down and peacefully protest and when he was talking about fighting he wasn't talking about this fighting or anything like that but with our voices and by protesting peacefully.

Nancy… — Micki Larson-Olson (@QPATRIOTMLO1) March 9, 2024

"Nancy Pelosi orchestrated that whole thing to give them an excuse not to look over all the evidence so they could push that sham process through without legitimate debate.

"They were supposed to review possible election fraud for 10 days for the Constitution."

Thank you for saying that Kanekoa. Trump wanted it debated, investigated. He did try to get much more security. It was denied after Pelosi and the Mayor and Capitol police decided against it. The FBI told them chaos was expected. — Freedom Matters! (@Freedom09383783) March 9, 2024

Exactly. It was the breach of the Capitol that caused the debate to never occur; their advantage, not Trump's. — Martin Xardas 🍊 (@MXardas) March 9, 2024

"These are the mistakes, intentional or otherwise, that led to Jan 6. We had offered the Capitol Police and Mayor Bowser of Washington DC, thousands of National Guard's men and women - two days before Jan 6 - AND THEY TURNED US DOWN."



-Kash Patel pic.twitter.com/fK6VuccIaa — E 🇺🇸 (@Simply4Truth_) March 8, 2024

It's almost as if the entire thing was orchestrated from the inside… — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) March 8, 2024

One of the many reasons Trump was not, nor will be charged with fomenting an insurrection. What leader of an insurrection offers to send 10 thousand troops to stop it? — NotYourFool (@NotYourFool10) March 8, 2024

They certainly brought out the National Guard to secure Joe Biden's inauguration. They put up a fence around the Capitol Thursday in anticipation of Biden's State of the Union address. And who were they trying to keep out? The Hamas-sympathizing progressives who sat in the street and tried to block his motorcade. The Capitol can be serious about security when it wants to be.

