DC Mayor Rejected President Trump's Request of National Guard Troops to Protect the Capitol

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on March 09, 2024
Twitter

One of the jobs of the January 6 select committee was to investigate the security failures that led to the breach of the Capitol. The committee put together a video, with the help of an ABC producer, that showed the very worst of the riot. In the footage that's been released since the committee dissolved, we've seen the Capitol Police escorting the "QAnon Shamen" into the building. The committee held back a whole lot.

Mollie Hemingway reports that President Donald Trump had requested 10,000 National Guard troops on January 6, but D.C.'s mayor turned him down.

Hemingway writes:

Former Rep. Liz Cheney’s January 6 Committee suppressed evidence that President Donald Trump pushed for 10,000 National Guard troops to protect the nation’s capital, a previously hidden transcript obtained by The Federalist shows.

Cheney and her committee falsely claimed they had “no evidence” to support Trump officials’ claims the White House had communicated its desire for 10,000 National Guard troops. In fact, an early transcribed interview conducted by the committee included precisely that evidence from a key source. The interview, which Cheney attended and personally participated in, was suppressed from public release until now.

[Deputy Chief of Staff Anthony Ornato] also testified President Trump had suggested 10,000 would be needed to keep the peace at the public rallies and protests scheduled for January 6, 2021. Ornato also described White House frustration with Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller’s slow deployment of assistance on the afternoon of January 6, 2021.

Not only did the committee not accurately characterize the interview, they suppressed the transcript from public review. On top of that, committee allies began publishing critical stories and even conspiracy theories about Ornato ahead of follow-up interviews with him. Ornato was a career Secret Service official who had been detailed to the security position in the White House.

The January 6 committee suppressed evidence? As we said above, they were supposed to investigate security failures, but by the end of their tenure, they dropped all that to focus on Trump's direct incitement of the riot.

Of course Trump didn't want people to break into the Capitol. If that's what he'd wanted, that's what he'd have said.

"Nancy Pelosi orchestrated that whole thing to give them an excuse not to look over all the evidence so they could push that sham process through without legitimate debate.

"They were supposed to review possible election fraud for 10 days for the Constitution."

They certainly brought out the National Guard to secure Joe Biden's inauguration. They put up a fence around the Capitol Thursday in anticipation of Biden's State of the Union address. And who were they trying to keep out? The Hamas-sympathizing progressives who sat in the street and tried to block his motorcade. The Capitol can be serious about security when it wants to be.

