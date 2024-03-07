Drew Holden Breaks Down the Media's Awakening to the Border Crisis
Prof: Universities Are Unprepared for a GOP Administration That Will 'Defund Grievance Studies'

Brett T.  |  9:10 PM on March 07, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Eric Kaufmann says in his X bio that he's a professor of politics from Vancouver, so we don't know how much skin he has in the game when it comes to the American election. He's worried, though, that universities aren't prepared for what's coming under a Republican administration. 

Steven Brint writes in the Chronicle of Higher Education:

What if Donald Trump is re-elected as president? As unpleasant as it may be to contemplate, it’s an increasingly likely possibility that would be a disaster for higher education. Trump leads Biden, according to recent polling. And yet the sector’s response, so far, has been to sleepwalk into the election. It’s time for us to wake up.

For well over a year now, a small army of think-tankers, consultants, congressional aides, and campaign staffers have been at work crafting higher-education policies in anticipation of a Trump restoration. These efforts, if enacted into law, would radically change higher education in this country. Even more worrisome, Republican politicians have recently shown their skill at calling attention to campus problems that resonate strongly with the public.

Republicans are pouncing on "campus problems."

Tax endowments, cut DEI, defund grievance studies … we're already voting for Trump — you don't have to sell us on him.

What's sad is this opinion piece is the consensus among people who read the Chronicle of Higher Education. That just goes to show just how deep the rot is.

Florida's already cut loose the DEI staff — we're just waiting for other states to follow.

***

