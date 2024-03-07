HuffPost Unearths Video of North Carolina Gubernatorial Candidate Wishing Women Couldn't Vote

Rep. Dan Goldman Says We All Agree With the First Amendment, But …
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on March 07, 2024
AP Photo/Chris Seward

Always be wary of headlines that claim something has been "unearthed."

One of the big success stories of Super Tuesday was Mark Robinson winning the Republican nomination for governor. There's a problem with Robinson, though; not only is he a Republican, he's a conservative black man, and therefore must be destroyed.

Jennifer Bendery, senior politics reporter for HuffPost, unearthed video of Robinson saying he wanted to go back to an America where women couldn't vote. 

John Daniel Davidson published a piece in The Federalist Thursday debunking Bendry's story. "Everything The Corporate Press Says About Mark Robinson Is A Lie," reads the headline:

The same thing goes for his comments about women’s suffrage. A reporter named Jennifer Bendery seems to have taken up the Robinson beat at HuffPo for the sole purpose of misrepresenting him. Once it became clear Robinson would win the primary on Tuesday, Bendery took to Twitter to partially quote something Robinson said in 2020 about the 19th Amendment: “I absolutely want to go back to the America where women couldn’t vote.”

Sounds pretty bad, huh? But that wasn’t the full quote, which anyone could easily track down, including Bendery, who says she “unearthed” the video where he says this. That means she also “unearthed” what Robinson says immediately after the line she quoted, which is this: “Do you know why? Because in those days we had people who fought for real social change, and they were called Republicans, and they are the reason why women can vote today.” He goes on to say, “I’m a Republican because of the 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments to the Constitution and the 19th Amendment to the Constitution. I’m a Republican because whenever you look at true, honest-to-God social change for the better, at the top leading the charge is a Republican.”

Imagine an America in which all of the Affluent White Urban Liberal Females (AWFULs) couldn't vote and abortion wasn't the single issue deciding their vote.

How did the topic even come up? He was asked by one of those "America was never great" people how he intended to make America great again.

Yes, he wants to go back to lynchings. By the KKK. Who were Democrats.

***

