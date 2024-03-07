HuffPost Unearths Video of North Carolina Gubernatorial Candidate Wishing Women Couldn't Vote

Always be wary of headlines that claim something has been "unearthed."

One of the big success stories of Super Tuesday was Mark Robinson winning the Republican nomination for governor. There's a problem with Robinson, though; not only is he a Republican, he's a conservative black man, and therefore must be destroyed.

Jennifer Bendery, senior politics reporter for HuffPost, unearthed video of Robinson saying he wanted to go back to an America where women couldn't vote.

Newly unearthed video of N.C. GOP gubernatorial nominee Mark Robinson in 2020: "I absolutely want to go back to the America where women couldn’t vote." https://t.co/dAlCe2DhPL — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) March 6, 2024

Rx The best part of the article is that they include the video that exonerates Mark Robinson from saying what they suggest he says. https://t.co/dhuQRhYDyH — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) March 7, 2024

Man you hate black people that step out of line. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 7, 2024

You're such a dishonest hack and why people should detest the media. — JWF (@JammieWF) March 7, 2024

This is why the “news media” approval has tanked in a few short years. Play 5 more seconds of the video & you’d know why we don’t believe what y’all say — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) March 7, 2024

Thank you for posting complete bullshit on X. Your post is important to us. Community Notes will be with you shortly to expose you as a lying sack of racist shit. We appreciate your patience. — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) March 7, 2024

After watching the video, I see nothing wrong with what he said. He discusses how the fight to get women voting was done by Republicans, and that's the kind of fighting for social change we need today. — Gachase21 (@gachase21) March 6, 2024

John Daniel Davidson published a piece in The Federalist Thursday debunking Bendry's story. "Everything The Corporate Press Says About Mark Robinson Is A Lie," reads the headline:

The same thing goes for his comments about women’s suffrage. A reporter named Jennifer Bendery seems to have taken up the Robinson beat at HuffPo for the sole purpose of misrepresenting him. Once it became clear Robinson would win the primary on Tuesday, Bendery took to Twitter to partially quote something Robinson said in 2020 about the 19th Amendment: “I absolutely want to go back to the America where women couldn’t vote.” Sounds pretty bad, huh? But that wasn’t the full quote, which anyone could easily track down, including Bendery, who says she “unearthed” the video where he says this. That means she also “unearthed” what Robinson says immediately after the line she quoted, which is this: “Do you know why? Because in those days we had people who fought for real social change, and they were called Republicans, and they are the reason why women can vote today.” He goes on to say, “I’m a Republican because of the 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments to the Constitution and the 19th Amendment to the Constitution. I’m a Republican because whenever you look at true, honest-to-God social change for the better, at the top leading the charge is a Republican.”

Woulda been a lot cooler if he did — Deuce Boogaloo (@305Independent) March 7, 2024

Imagine an America in which all of the Affluent White Urban Liberal Females (AWFULs) couldn't vote and abortion wasn't the single issue deciding their vote.

They're scared to death because he's so good. — Country Bumpkin (@bumpkin45) March 7, 2024

They see him as dangerous and that’s why they attack him falsely. — Tizzy (@Tizzy_816) March 7, 2024

Black Republicans terrify them. They must be destroyed. — TheGoose (@MINorthWoods) March 7, 2024

Damn black man that isn't kissing democrat a$$. Unleash the hounds. — Swamp Wrangler☕️🍻🥩 (@SwampRnglr) March 7, 2024

Wonderful man and candidate. — Clawdeen Gay's Citations (@Hunterspleadeal) March 7, 2024

How did the topic even come up? He was asked by one of those "America was never great" people how he intended to make America great again.

This was the question:

“What America are we going back to make America great again? The one where women couldn't vote or Black people were swinging from cheap trees “. How is he supposed to reply? — Lynnette Vallecorse (@LynnetteVa78595) March 7, 2024

Yes, he wants to go back to lynchings. By the KKK. Who were Democrats.

It worked for them with the "very fine people" thing. It's the Democrats' strategy. Lie their asses off and hope no one looks further into what they are saying. Hard to blame them. What else do they have to run on? — SC Conservative (@RHTiger1992) March 7, 2024

***