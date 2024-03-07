Hamas Leader Says No One Expected Israel's Response to October 7 to Be So Barbaric

We don't know who the interviewer is, but we thank him profusely for asking the question we've been asking since October 7 … what exactly did Hamas expect afterward? They had a plan to invade Israel, slaughter 1,200 innocent civilians, and take literal babies hostage. What was the next step of the plan? What was on the schedule for October 8? They'd claimed they'd been planning the attack for two years … they must have expected consequences.

Advertisement

Senior Hamas official Mousa Abu Marzouk obviously knew Israel would retaliate, but nobody in the whole world expected them to be so barbaric. The people who cut off heads, burned people alive and raped corpses couldn't imagine the Israelis being so barbaric.

Senior Hamas official Mousa Abu Marzouk explains:



“Nobody could have anticipated the consequences of our October 7th attack.



We didn’t expect a barbaric world war to be launched against us”



Well… pic.twitter.com/se2yaULMK2 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 6, 2024

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. — Chris Custer (@ChrisCuster18) March 6, 2024

It was only the single biggest slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust.

Translation: We didn’t expect the Jews to fight back. — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) March 7, 2024

They knew there would be a response and that is what they wanted. Only didn’t realize it would be at this scale. But you started something you can’t finish!! Hopefully this will be the end of Hamas in Palestine. — Rich (@ChiTownGrowz) March 7, 2024

This is called FAFO …reap what you sow — Guillermo Ravelo (@RangerBanker73) March 6, 2024

The crimes were so horrific, there could be no justification. No mercy was given. No mercy should be expected. — Rita MD (@ritaperrellamd) March 7, 2024

Well, now you know that's what happens. I am praying for Isreal to finish the job and eradicate Hamas. — Windy Palmer (@SaqqaraBN) March 7, 2024

What were they expecting in return? — Peter M. Cruz (@PeterMCruz1) March 7, 2024

He was hoping they’d just all roll over and die? — kristen B (@SoJudgmental) March 6, 2024

He expected what? Flowers? Soap bubbles? A crowd singing imagine, asking for peace and throwing white doves into the air? Release the hostages, mf. The war is on you. — Ed Raposo (@EdRaposo_) March 7, 2024

It's certainly something to keep in mind for next time. — Interesting Times (@FreeTheBee22) March 7, 2024

If the studio exploded while they were sat there whining about the shit they'd got themselves into that would have been perfect. — Nemo Salus (@NemoSalus) March 7, 2024

Truly. As a senior Hamas official, has he ever considered releasing the hostages and surrendering?

Which proves that none of them see the barbarity and depravity of it. No, they really dont. Take the red pill. — Cecil Gericke (@Cecil_Gericke) March 7, 2024

And what they did wasn’t barbaric? These people are pathetically bereft of self-awareness and sense of self-responsibility. It’s always someone else’s fault. — JackTheRooster 🐓 (@Jack_TheRooster) March 7, 2024

Advertisement

It's astonishing how quickly things escalated from our initial attack. — Benny S (@bennyes) March 7, 2024

Maybe starting a war with Israel was a bad idea. Sadly, Hama seems to be winning the PR war as they hide among human shields.

***