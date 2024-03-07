Drew Holden Breaks Down the Media's Awakening to the Border Crisis
Hamas Leader Says No One Expected Israel's Response to October 7 to Be So Barbaric

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on March 07, 2024

We don't know who the interviewer is, but we thank him profusely for asking the question we've been asking since October 7 … what exactly did Hamas expect afterward? They had a plan to invade Israel, slaughter 1,200 innocent civilians, and take literal babies hostage. What was the next step of the plan? What was on the schedule for October 8? They'd claimed they'd been planning the attack for two years … they must have expected consequences.

Senior Hamas official Mousa Abu Marzouk obviously knew Israel would retaliate, but nobody in the whole world expected them to be so barbaric. The people who cut off heads, burned people alive and raped corpses couldn't imagine the Israelis being so barbaric.

It was only the single biggest slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust.

Truly. As a senior Hamas official, has he ever considered releasing the hostages and surrendering?

Maybe starting a war with Israel was a bad idea. Sadly, Hama seems to be winning the PR war as they hide among human shields.

