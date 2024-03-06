Vox Explains What President Biden Can Do to Bring Grocery Prices Down

J.K. Rowling Could Be Arrested for the Hate Crime of Misgendering
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on March 06, 2024
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File

Inflation and illegal immigration are the top concerns of voters in 2024. Remember when Californians were paying $7 a gallon for gas? President Joe Biden called it "Putin's price hike" and his defenders said there was nothing the president could do to affect gas prices. Then gas prices came down, and the same people praised Biden for lowering them. We'd still prefer to pay what we were paying during the Trump administration.

Advertisement

Democrats blame the media for not getting out the message that the economy is actually roaring and people are better off. It seems every time they go grocery shopping, they get the wrong idea.

Kudos to Vox for even admitting that grocery prices are too high. Always trying to help, Vox published a piece telling Biden how he could bring grocery prices down.

Miles Bryan and Noel King write:

Rising prices — as well as the related phenomenon of food companies shrinking the size of items without shrinking the price, known as “shrinkflation” — are a political problem for Joe Biden. The president tried to empathize with the common shopper in a video released on YouTube a few weeks ago.

“As an ice cream lover what makes me the most angry is that ice cream cartons have shrunk in size, but not in price,” Biden said. “It’s a ripoff.”

So what can the Biden administration actually do about high food prices and shrinking packages?

“While the government can’t necessarily control the prices retail puts on stickers, we can give more money to low-income people to deal with those higher prices,” Elizabeth Pancotti, a strategic advisor at the progressive think tank the Groundwork Collaborative, told Today, Explained co-host Noel King.

Giving low-income people more money isn't lowering prices.

So, what can Biden do?

What, he told the press that even Cookie Monster had noticed "shrinkflation." Biden blames it on corporate greed, which sprung up coincidentally at the same time he took office.

Biden blew off a Super Bowl interview so he could instead shoot a video complaining about how you don't get as many potato chips in the bag as you used to. It's corporate greed, and on Wednesday, he announced the creation of a Strike Force on Unfair and Illegal Pricing to crack down on corporations who break the law while keeping prices high for American consumers.

How are they breaking the law?

***

