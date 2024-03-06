Priorities: Biden Announces 'Strike Force' to Punish Greedy Corporations for Ruining His Great Economy

Back in late February, we told you Biden's plan for the State of the Union address was to blame greedy corporations for ongoing inflation and increased prices.

We'll give you a minute to stop laughing.

No, really. He's serious.

So serious, he's assembling a 'strike force' to take down those corporations.

Today, I'm launching a Strike Force on Unfair and Illegal Pricing to crack down on corporations who break the law while keeping prices high for American consumers. pic.twitter.com/nFRXCtFw2t — President Biden (@POTUS) March 5, 2024

What laws, exactly, are they breaking?

The laws of economics are pretty absolute.

You should crack down on yourself then.



Record inflation against consumers occurred on your watch. — Real Defender🇺🇸 (@real_defender) March 5, 2024

But it's not his fault. Those greedy corporations are to blame!

There is no such thing as "unfair and illegal pricing". If you don't like someone's price, don't pay it. — I)ruid (@druidian) March 5, 2024

'Unfair and illegal pricing' is what commies say, right before they create shortages via price controls.

Stock your pantry.

Food and gas prices alone will make Trump president again in this coming election. — Patriot911 (@Patriot911News) March 5, 2024

Say what you will about the Trump years, but at least you could afford gas and groceries.

so Bidenomics was a failure — TazTears💦 (@TazTears) March 5, 2024

An unmitigated failure.

Might as well say “today, I’m intervening in free markets because I hate capitalism!” — Founding Fathers (@FoundersQuotes2) March 6, 2024

And nothing bad happens when the government interferes in the markets.

Right?

“Corruption is government intrusion into market efficiencies in the form of regulations.”



— Milton Friedman



EOM https://t.co/sFwx5IQR7U — Marvin the Martian (@the_kaboom) March 6, 2024

Exactly.

Spending taxpayers money on another wild goose chase. The result of this will be less goods available to consumers, less freedom to choose, & more control of the population. Suing companies based on invalid allegations will force them out of business. Letia James, much? https://t.co/lLmnW7nrGV — Jackie Saxton (@jasafor) March 6, 2024

That's what they want.

It's not a bug, it's a feature.

Joe Biden causes inflation by spending ridiculous amounts of money we don’t have.



He then blames businesses for that inflation.



This is how he works.



Which is why we MUST vote him out in November.#Election2024 https://t.co/LSjPhaK7us — The Yootopian (@TheYootopian) March 5, 2024

He needs to go far, far away.

Pointing fingers on another imaginary problem…



Blaming corporations for “Bidinflation” is weak and pathetic.



More reason why we need Trump! https://t.co/3LsZAuwomk — Jose Biden (@Richard92395673) March 6, 2024

The adults are back in charge. Or something.

And that's what adults do: blame others for their mistakes.

Irony, going after people for raising prices due to you having caused the price increases. 🤔🤔 https://t.co/5Pd7IIOEWA — The Chad Adams Perspective (@Chad_Adams) March 6, 2024

All by design, not irony.

Predictably, President Biden blames the victims of his policies... https://t.co/bTHZPqslqP — Candidly (@HuntingHippies) March 6, 2024

'Why won't companies take a financial hit to help my poll numbers?!' -- Biden, probably.

So…instead of fixing the underlying economic issues, issues caused by your administration and policies…you instead attack the firms left to deal with your disaster… https://t.co/J4pLIyldt5 — DontTweetOnMe (@DontTweet_OnMe) March 6, 2024

Yep. Pretty much.

Best economy ever Jack https://t.co/7pzaCdzkDq — Mr S is gonna live on a boat (@slomotion4199) March 6, 2024

An economy so great, Biden has to attack the businesses who keep food on our shelves.

If inflation was cured they would not be starting price controls. These never work. Look out. https://t.co/M3qeahgMhG — Vincent Cate (@vincecate) March 6, 2024

Price controls lead to shortages and rationing. Enjoy!

Declaring war on the economy you created is something. https://t.co/MPMeFNJwxQ — Trey (@Trey_DuBy) March 5, 2024

Biden didn't fail. He can only be failed.

Federal debt is up $100 billion in just 4 days.

We're on track for $37 trillion by the end of this year. And $40 trillion by the end of next.

Politicians cause inflation not corporations. Who spends $100 billion in 4 days? https://t.co/20mlzvfuHn — Joe Brennan (@joebren60) March 5, 2024

Politicians. That's who.

It's not the corporations, it you printing money which caused this crap. https://t.co/GCpWK6AOSc — Rebel in Texas (@TexasRebelin) March 5, 2024

They know this.

That's why they're deflecting.

Admitting this would be the proverbial nail in the coffin of his reelection campaign.

***

