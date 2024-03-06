Priorities: Biden Announces 'Strike Force' to Punish Greedy Corporations for Ruining His Great Economy

President Joe Biden Says All His Progress Is at Risk If Trump Is...
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on March 06, 2024
Meme screenshot

Back in late February, we told you Biden's plan for the State of the Union address was to blame greedy corporations for ongoing inflation and increased prices. 

We'll give you a minute to stop laughing.

No, really. He's serious.

So serious, he's assembling a 'strike force' to take down those corporations.

What laws, exactly, are they breaking?

The laws of economics are pretty absolute.

But it's not his fault. Those greedy corporations are to blame!

'Unfair and illegal pricing' is what commies say, right before they create shortages via price controls.

Stock your pantry.

Say what you will about the Trump years, but at least you could afford gas and groceries.

An unmitigated failure.

And nothing bad happens when the government interferes in the markets.

Right?

Exactly.

That's what they want.

It's not a bug, it's a feature.

He needs to go far, far away.

The adults are back in charge. Or something.

And that's what adults do: blame others for their mistakes.

All by design, not irony.

'Why won't companies take a financial hit to help my poll numbers?!' -- Biden, probably.

Yep. Pretty much.

An economy so great, Biden has to attack the businesses who keep food on our shelves.

Price controls lead to shortages and rationing. Enjoy!

Biden didn't fail. He can only be failed.

Politicians. That's who.

They know this.

That's why they're deflecting.

Admitting this would be the proverbial nail in the coffin of his reelection campaign.

***

