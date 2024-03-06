President Joe Biden Says All His Progress Is at Risk If Trump Is Re-Elected and We Return to Chaos

Remember when President Joe Biden had a Christmas message for the unvaccinated — that they were going to face "a winter of severe illness and death"? Biden took the same tone in a statement he released after Super Tuesday made it clear that we're going to have a rematch of Biden vs. Donald Trump. "Will we allow Donald Trump to drag us backwards into the chaos, division, and darkness that defined his term in office?" Biden asks. "If Donald Trump returns to the White House, all of this progress is at risk."

So the unity president who's fumbling with two wars and allowing the border to be overrun is worried about a return to "chaos, division, and darkness"? We remember the Trump years as peaceful and prosperous, with no new wars and affordable groceries. When we hear chaos, we think of the border. When we hear division, we're reminded of Biden's infamous "red speech" in Philadelphia. And darkness either reminds us that our electric bill is way up or that Biden is sundowning.

Yeah, he's going with the "defending democracy" pitch. If we all work together, democracy can be saved.

Biden statement: "Are we going to keep moving forward or will we allow Donald Trump to drag us backwards into the chaos, division, and darkness that defined his term in office?" pic.twitter.com/cNZvofKsqE — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) March 6, 2024

It's typed because Joe can't say it. — Chesterton_Report (@Veritas_Curat7) March 6, 2024

Makes sense Biden's handlers dropped a statement vs. a live speech.



The man's probably been asleep for hours. 🙄 — Teacloc (@Teacloc) March 6, 2024

The guy's not even awake. — Corn Pop's Gun Moll (@jeannebodine) March 6, 2024

All in for going backwards — Thank a Veteran today 🇺🇲 (@njeannie1) March 6, 2024

A lot of people would like to go backward.

Biden should take that to heart and drop out then — Drew Krinsky 🇺🇸 (@DrewKrinsky_) March 6, 2024

Yes, all rainbows and kittens now. pic.twitter.com/ecqhkNODXS — Writer Gurl 🐊🇺🇸 (@JustAWriter71) March 6, 2024

Moving forward to banana republic hell? — Bitcoin is Forever (@trump_democrat) March 6, 2024

So we’re going with the “dark” and “divisive” narrative again? 🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Joseph Jenkins (@JosephJ_The_Man) March 6, 2024

Yes, I want what I had 4 years ago. Best years financially in my life. — Jose Canusee 🇺🇲 🚂 🍊 (@jrsantiagomnaz) March 6, 2024

Poor Sleepy Joe couldn't even stay up late enough to see the results. He didn't write that. — 🇺🇸Mimi Balone🇺🇸✊ (@MMBalone) March 6, 2024

Of course, he didn't write that. Biden's hardly one to talk about chaos and division. He likes to tell those "brave right-wing Americans" how they'll need F-15s and maybe a nuke if they want to take on his administration.

So much unity.

