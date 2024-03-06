Even Peter Daou Thinks That President Biden 'Is Not Well'
President Joe Biden Says All His Progress Is at Risk If Trump Is Re-Elected and We Return to Chaos

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on March 06, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Remember when President Joe Biden had a Christmas message for the unvaccinated — that they were going to face "a winter of severe illness and death"? Biden took the same tone in a statement he released after Super Tuesday made it clear that we're going to have a rematch of Biden vs. Donald Trump. "Will we allow Donald Trump to drag us backwards into the chaos, division, and darkness that defined his term in office?" Biden asks. "If Donald Trump returns to the White House, all of this progress is at risk."

So the unity president who's fumbling with two wars and allowing the border to be overrun is worried about a return to "chaos, division, and darkness"? We remember the Trump years as peaceful and prosperous, with no new wars and affordable groceries. When we hear chaos, we think of the border. When we hear division, we're reminded of Biden's infamous "red speech" in Philadelphia. And darkness either reminds us that our electric bill is way up or that Biden is sundowning.

Yeah, he's going with the "defending democracy" pitch. If we all work together, democracy can be saved.

A lot of people would like to go backward.

Of course, he didn't write that. Biden's hardly one to talk about chaos and division. He likes to tell those "brave right-wing Americans" how they'll need F-15s and maybe a nuke if they want to take on his administration. 

So much unity.

***

