Major US Defense Contractor Elon Musk Falsely Accuses President Biden of Treason
'Trump's Best Advocate' Tries to Save the Nation and Solicit Donations, But Mostly...
Snopes Declares Story of VA Ban of Iconic V-J Day Photo 'False'
Even Peter Daou Thinks That President Biden 'Is Not Well'
Slay, King: 'Sassy' Thomas Massie UNLOADS on Congressional Spending in a Series of...
President Joe Biden Says All His Progress Is at Risk If Trump Is...
Chris Hayes Says SCOTUS Date for Trump Immunity Case Means They 'Do Not...
Priorities: Biden Announces 'Strike Force' to Punish Greedy Corporations for Ruining His G...
Karine Jean-Pierre Says Biden's Done More in Three Years Than Other Presidents in...
Mayor Adams' Brag About Crime 'DOWN' Ages Poorly FAST As Gov. Hochul Deploys...
'Our Society Is Sick': Check Out the Book Kansas City Officials Chose to...
It's Officially a Trump vs Biden Showdown
Joe Scarborough Insists We're Witnessing the 'Best Biden Ever' Intellectually and Analytic...
Cringe: Biden's Tweet About State of the Union Prep Does NOT Go Well...

Check Out Politico's Framing of Defunding of LGBTQ Community Center 'Amid Partisan Standoff'

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on March 06, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Huh, amid a partisan standoff? Is Sen. John Fetterman a Republican now?

Check out this headline from Politico:

Advertisement

Yes, Pennsylvania's Democratic senators pulled their support for programs that support LGBTQ people — after Libs of TikTok revealed that the taxpayer-funded center was holding BDSM parties.

Wait, Fetterman spoke too soon. 

Here's his statement reversing course and blaming his staff.

"I'm new here, but I wasn't aware that Democratic values and priorities are dictated by Libs of TikTok," he wrote in a statement, "I have no problem with what consenting adults do in their private time," he added.

Recommended

Major US Defense Contractor Elon Musk Falsely Accuses President Biden of Treason
Brett T.
Advertisement

One million taxpayer dollars.

Libs of TikTok doesn't dictate Democratic priorities, so much to the point that you backtracked because of Libs of TikTok.

It's too bad for Fetterman because he was being lauded in the replies to Libs of TikTok's post of his letter.

Too bad for the LGBTQ center.

Advertisement

Nope.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: LGBTQ JOHN FETTERMAN LIBS OF TIK TOK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Major US Defense Contractor Elon Musk Falsely Accuses President Biden of Treason
Brett T.
Even Peter Daou Thinks That President Biden 'Is Not Well'
Brett T.
'Our Society Is Sick': Check Out the Book Kansas City Officials Chose to Share for 'National Reading Day'
Amy Curtis
'Trump's Best Advocate' Tries to Save the Nation and Solicit Donations, But Mostly Solicit Donations
Doug P.
Cringe: Biden's Tweet About State of the Union Prep Does NOT Go Well for Him
Amy Curtis
Snopes Declares Story of VA Ban of Iconic V-J Day Photo 'False'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Major US Defense Contractor Elon Musk Falsely Accuses President Biden of Treason Brett T.
Advertisement