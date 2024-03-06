Check Out Politico's Framing of Defunding of LGBTQ Community Center 'Amid Partisan Standoff'

Huh, amid a partisan standoff? Is Sen. John Fetterman a Republican now?

Check out this headline from Politico:

Pennsylvania senators pull support for $1M earmark for an LGBTQ+ community center in Philadelphia amid broader partisan standoff over steering federal cash to programs that support LGBTQ people: https://t.co/FPxSZ6eU9i@JAscholtes @AnthonyAdragna @ktullymcmanus — Caitlin Emma (@caitlinzemma) March 6, 2024

Yes, Pennsylvania's Democratic senators pulled their support for programs that support LGBTQ people — after Libs of TikTok revealed that the taxpayer-funded center was holding BDSM parties.

BREAKING: John Fetterman @SenFettermanPA has rescinded his support to use taxpayer funds for the LGBTQ center which hosts s*x parties after Libs of TikTok Exposé https://t.co/d1CCHslcdw pic.twitter.com/BqvFfxZDeC — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 6, 2024

Wait, Fetterman spoke too soon.

BREAKING: John Fetterman @SenFettermanPA is now claiming he supports the earmark to use taxpayer funds for s*x k*nk parties and this letter was sent by his staff without his approval.



It’s too late though. The Senate already voted last night to remove it 👏 https://t.co/PCey88IWyY — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 6, 2024

Here's his statement reversing course and blaming his staff.

"I'm new here, but I wasn't aware that Democratic values and priorities are dictated by Libs of TikTok," he wrote in a statement, "I have no problem with what consenting adults do in their private time," he added.

So you stand for taxpayer funded sex parties. Good to know! — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 6, 2024

This is the weirdest thing I’ve ever seen — msnatalie (@realmsnatalie) March 6, 2024

This is degeneracy. — Mills8081 (@mills8081) March 6, 2024

Bro. You got caught. Own up to it. 🤦‍♂️ Nothing you advocated for is of any “democratic value” but of demonic ones. — Liberacrat Media™️ (@Liberacrat_) March 6, 2024

Your values and priorities are pretty depraved then. We know what we saw. — Nathaniel (@peckerstinski) March 6, 2024

You and your friends got caught. Typical. — MrPazuzu (@MisterPazuzu) March 6, 2024

Should we fund a program to take care of our homeless veterans or something useful for American citizens?



Fetterman: We should pay for orgies. — Common Sense 🇺🇲🇮🇱 (@FactsDontCare76) March 6, 2024

You're literally giving taxpayer dollars for BDSM parties. No one's tax dollars should be paying for that. — Common Sense 🇺🇲🇮🇱 (@FactsDontCare76) March 6, 2024

One million taxpayer dollars.

I don't think American taxpayers should be paying for the bondage and sadomasochistic sexcapades of the LGBT community or anyone else.

Libs of Tik Tok may not dictate values and priorities, but many of us share her values.

Come on, you can do better than this! — Leesa J. (@LeesaWho) March 6, 2024

Sir, this is some truly impressive anti-triangulation. — cgc26h (@cgc26h) March 6, 2024

Also thanks for signal boosting @libsoftiktok — Fahrenheit 317 (@Fahrenheit317) March 6, 2024

Libs of TikTok doesn't dictate Democratic priorities, so much to the point that you backtracked because of Libs of TikTok.

It's too bad for Fetterman because he was being lauded in the replies to Libs of TikTok's post of his letter.

Too bad for the LGBTQ center.

BREAKING: The Senate voted unanimously to remove the earmark from the Omnibus which would’ve provided funding to an LGBTQ center which hosts BDSM s*x parties. pic.twitter.com/fr938BTEIk https://t.co/d1CCHslcdw — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 6, 2024

The Senate voted last night unanimously to remove the earmark for funding s*x k*nk parties. Removing an earmark 24 hours before a vote is unprecedented. This is HUGE https://t.co/QDYyW6DpVy — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 6, 2024

When are they going to stop this practice of sneaking shit in? Was it done by some low level staffer? Can we start blacklisting them? — Address me as Marikosama. b**** (@ChampionLigma) March 6, 2024

It was never supposed to be noticed. — Evangeline (@Scout62966908) March 6, 2024

Nope.

***

