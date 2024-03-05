Geraldo Rivera Wants Those in Favor of Mass Deportation to Think of the Weeping Children

President Joe Biden Announces Cap of All Credit Card Late Fees at $8
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on March 05, 2024
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

Both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump visited the border last week — it was Biden's second-ever visit to the border. Biden stood in front of a backdrop of Border Patrol agents and talked about climate change. Trump mentioned that he had talked to the parents of Laken Riley, the 22-year-old nursing student who was allegedly murdered by an illegal immigrant. (As far as we know, Biden has yet to say Riley's name.)

One thing Trump has been promising on the campaign trail is mass deportations. That sounds good to us. But Geraldo Rivera wants us to think of ICE grabbing hard-working, law-abiding moms, dads, and children and dragging them in tears to waiting airplanes.

About 7.2 million illegal immigrants have crossed the border during Biden's administration. They're neither law-abiding nor hard-working, according to the blue sanctuary cities who are paying for their food and lodging and getting ready to hand out prepaid debit cards. Their time here has come to an end.

And we're not picturing Boeing 737s either … we're picturing illegal immigrants crammed into C-130 transport planes like they did with the evacuation of Afghanistan.

Maybe they'll self-deport to Canada like the Haitians did when Trump told them it was time to go home. See if Justin Trudeau wants them.

Tags: DEPORTATION GERALDO RIVERA ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

