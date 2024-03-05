Geraldo Rivera Wants Those in Favor of Mass Deportation to Think of the Weeping Children

Both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump visited the border last week — it was Biden's second-ever visit to the border. Biden stood in front of a backdrop of Border Patrol agents and talked about climate change. Trump mentioned that he had talked to the parents of Laken Riley, the 22-year-old nursing student who was allegedly murdered by an illegal immigrant. (As far as we know, Biden has yet to say Riley's name.)

Advertisement

One thing Trump has been promising on the campaign trail is mass deportations. That sounds good to us. But Geraldo Rivera wants us to think of ICE grabbing hard-working, law-abiding moms, dads, and children and dragging them in tears to waiting airplanes.

Everyone is in favor of mass deportation of undocumented immigrants AKA illegal aliens until ICE actually begins its work. Then, formidable agents go into neighbors to grab hard working, law abiding moms, dads, and school children and drags them weeping to waiting airplanes. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) March 5, 2024

About 7.2 million illegal immigrants have crossed the border during Biden's administration. They're neither law-abiding nor hard-working, according to the blue sanctuary cities who are paying for their food and lodging and getting ready to hand out prepaid debit cards. Their time here has come to an end.

It's almost like they shouldn't have broken the law in the first place. — Rusty (@Rusty_Weiss) March 5, 2024

I saw a lot of innocent people weeping at the UGA memorial service for Laken Riley last week. — SETH WEATHERS (@sethweathers) March 5, 2024

THESE 👇NOT THOSE



NO law-abiding moms, dads, and school children here. pic.twitter.com/5iOD1EegFa — Emil Vicale (@emilvicale) March 5, 2024

They are not 'law abiding ' if they're illegal aliens.



Get them the hell out — Vincinnatus 🇺🇸🐊 (@Vincinnatus) March 5, 2024

Yes, how terrible that we enforce our laws while the mass media gins up sympathies for the lawbreakers. — Liberty Never Sleeps Podcast (@LibertyNeverSlp) March 5, 2024

If you came home and an entire family had broken into your house and are demanding that you provide them with food, shelter, healthcare & education, would you call the police to have them removed Geraldo? — Bailey (@realsnoopbailey) March 5, 2024

you dont have to try and win us over — The Bearded Trader (@trader_bearded) March 5, 2024

And we're not picturing Boeing 737s either … we're picturing illegal immigrants crammed into C-130 transport planes like they did with the evacuation of Afghanistan.

They’re not law abiding if they don’t have permission to live and work in the US. — Pretty (not) Lieb (@prettylieb) March 5, 2024

Sounds like a plan. — Jacob "Joilet Jake" Stein AFM 🇮🇹 🇺🇸 (@BurtDoggYo) March 5, 2024

Advertisement

Let me know if ICE needs assistance. I'm happy to help. I've always wanted to be in law enforcement. — Kirby Vogler (@kirbyvogler) March 5, 2024

Dramatic much!?! — Tina (@nanavalenzuela9) March 5, 2024

Maybe they'll self-deport to Canada like the Haitians did when Trump told them it was time to go home. See if Justin Trudeau wants them.

***