Michael Moore Informs Jews Their Enemy Isn't Palestinians but White European Christians

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on March 04, 2024
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Didn't Michael Moore make a movie a long time ago? MSNBC decided to drag him out after "uncommitted" made a good showing in the very Muslim state of Michigan. Even Rep. Rashida Tlaib has said she's uncommitted to voting for President Joe Biden because he supports Israel (or used to, at least). 

Check out this exit poll from CAIR's Michigan chapter. Muslim voters would prefer both "Other" and Cornel West to Joe Biden.

"…  7% said they would vote for Jill Stein, and 40% said they would vote for a candidate not listed on the survey." Michigan is a swing state and Biden needs those Muslim votes. It's no wonder he's gone weak in the knees and told Israel to tone it down a bit and maybe wrap up its war against Hamas in a couple of weeks.

MSNBC reported that Michigan's uncommitted voters had sent a warning to Biden, but Moore explained to the Jews that their enemy for the last 2,000 years has not been Palestinians, but white, European Christians. Yes, Germans started the Holocaust, but plenty of white Christians from America and Europe fought a war to stop it and liberate them

Moore is really desperate to convince Jews that Palestinians aren't their enemy — white Christians are.

It wasn't white European Christians who paraglided into Israel on October 7 and slaughtered more than a thousand innocent civilians. It's not white European Christians who have pledged to eliminate Israel. White Christians are the best friends the Israelis have in their fight against Hamas.

"Christian nationalists" are the Left's bogeyman now that white supremacy has fizzled out from overuse.

***

