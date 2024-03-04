Michael Moore Informs Jews Their Enemy Isn't Palestinians but White European Christians

Didn't Michael Moore make a movie a long time ago? MSNBC decided to drag him out after "uncommitted" made a good showing in the very Muslim state of Michigan. Even Rep. Rashida Tlaib has said she's uncommitted to voting for President Joe Biden because he supports Israel (or used to, at least).

CNN reporter audibly GASPS on hot-mic after having to report Biden losing MAJOR Democrat city in Michigan by 50 POINTS to unnamed "uncommitted:"



"So that’s a WOW." pic.twitter.com/dzvhXvSRpl — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 28, 2024

Check out this exit poll from CAIR's Michigan chapter. Muslim voters would prefer both "Other" and Cornel West to Joe Biden.

When asked who they would vote for if the U.S. presidential election were today, 25% said they would vote for Dr. Cornel West, 13% said they would vote for Donald Trump, 8% said they would vote for Joe Biden, 8% said they would vote for Robert Kennedy Jr., 7% said they would vote… pic.twitter.com/enlvUJK5hZ — CAIR National (@CAIRNational) February 28, 2024

"… 7% said they would vote for Jill Stein, and 40% said they would vote for a candidate not listed on the survey." Michigan is a swing state and Biden needs those Muslim votes. It's no wonder he's gone weak in the knees and told Israel to tone it down a bit and maybe wrap up its war against Hamas in a couple of weeks.

MSNBC reported that Michigan's uncommitted voters had sent a warning to Biden, but Moore explained to the Jews that their enemy for the last 2,000 years has not been Palestinians, but white, European Christians. Yes, Germans started the Holocaust, but plenty of white Christians from America and Europe fought a war to stop it and liberate them

Moore is really desperate to convince Jews that Palestinians aren't their enemy — white Christians are.

Michael Moore says Jews should focus on fighting against white Christians, and that white Christians are their real enemies. pic.twitter.com/OTOATAGMAy — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 4, 2024

It wasn't white European Christians who paraglided into Israel on October 7 and slaughtered more than a thousand innocent civilians. It's not white European Christians who have pledged to eliminate Israel. White Christians are the best friends the Israelis have in their fight against Hamas.

I believe this tripe could actually become accurate if "Christians" was exchanged with "Progressives". — uncommonsense (@uncommonsens3) March 4, 2024

Michael Moore is a godless ignorant fat slob. — Joseph D. McBride, Esq. (@McBrideLawNYC) March 4, 2024

He says the quiet part out loud. If the wrong type of person says this they are cancelled indefinitely. — D. Michael Tripi (@DMTripi) March 4, 2024

He's talking about the "Jews" he likes. Leftist, atheist and Jewish only when convenient. — Popsicle Willy (@PopsicleWilly) March 4, 2024

imagine the reverse



"***** Moore says White Christians should focus on fighting against Jews, and that Jews are their real enemies.



This kind of language surely isn't legal?? — Alex Osborne (@AlexRSO1234) March 4, 2024

He’s a bit out of date — Christi (@Christi79494602) March 4, 2024

It’s so weird how I didn’t see any white Christians murdering Jews on 10/7. — Optimus Dad (@Optimus_DadLA) March 4, 2024

If anything, Christians are the best and strongest ally that Israel has. If it weren't for them Christianity would not exist. — Freemedic 🇺🇸 (@CharlesMSutton) March 4, 2024

Is he advocating for violence ? — Hank (@Butch40406811) March 4, 2024

Really dude? We're trying our best to protect y'all. — Odwen binladin (@Islamicslayer1) March 4, 2024

Someone please tell him the year is 2024 and not 1942 — Motti Yossian (@mottiyos) March 4, 2024

There’s no group that American liberals hate more than white Christians. 😐 — Annie Mae (@anniemae1000) March 4, 2024

"Christian nationalists" are the Left's bogeyman now that white supremacy has fizzled out from overuse.

