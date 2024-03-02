Bloomberg: Google Pulls AI Feature After 'Right-Wing Backlash'
Canada Goes Full 'Minority Report': Proposed 'Hate Speech' Bill Is Dystopian Nightmare

Man Upset Freed Hamas Hostage Doesn’t Look Like She ‘Went Through Hell’

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on March 02, 2024
AngieArtist

So we went to the Instagram page of social media influencer Ifat Hilleli Avraham, who has 143,000 followers on the platform. We scrolled and scrolled looking for this image, well beyond October 7. We were curious because the date of the post, which would show up right beneath the number of likes, was cropped out. We don't even know if this image is of Avraham, and we can't find anything on Google about such a person being taken hostage by Hamas.

Hadi Nasrallah, who has 134,000 followers on X and whose bio reads simply, "Resistance." He must know a lot more about Avraham than we do because he tracked down these photos of the former hostage showing off the results of her nose job.

We can't confirm anything about this post, but it sure has drawn out the antisemites. What's the point of this, anyway?

Is this the best the pro-Hamas crowd has? They're claiming a Hamas hostage got a nose job after being released because her captors thought she was too ugly to rape. That's what these people are claiming.

What a great bunch of people these are.

***

