Man Upset Freed Hamas Hostage Doesn’t Look Like She ‘Went Through Hell’

So we went to the Instagram page of social media influencer Ifat Hilleli Avraham, who has 143,000 followers on the platform. We scrolled and scrolled looking for this image, well beyond October 7. We were curious because the date of the post, which would show up right beneath the number of likes, was cropped out. We don't even know if this image is of Avraham, and we can't find anything on Google about such a person being taken hostage by Hamas.
Hadi Nasrallah, who has 134,000 followers on X and whose bio reads simply, "Resistance." He must know a lot more about Avraham than we do because he tracked down these photos of the former hostage showing off the results of her nose job.
Remember her? While Palestinian hostages are being crushed by Israeli tanks, released Israeli hostages are out there getting nose jobs. That doesn’t look like a person who “went through hell”. pic.twitter.com/8ErSmT5r96— Hadi Nasrallah (@HadiNasrallah) March 2, 2024
Guys I think she felt ugly when khamas refused to touch her and “r@ped her with their eyes” 🤥 pic.twitter.com/wY0QSlYKSL— Hadi Nasrallah (@HadiNasrallah) March 2, 2024
We can't confirm anything about this post, but it sure has drawn out the antisemites. What's the point of this, anyway?
You are an awful person.— Sarah Good (@catpurrsarenice) March 2, 2024
This comment is disgusting & mysoginistic. You're welcome to go be a Hamas hostage and then come back to learn the entire world is discussing your appearance.— Ariel Paz-Sawicki 🇮🇱 (@ArielSawicki88) March 2, 2024
BTW can you remind me whether the Red Cross has received access to the 133 hostages still being held? #HamasisISIS
Keep eating yourself buddy. That’s how losing feels.— Ido Halbany (@IdoHalbany) March 2, 2024
Where are the Palestinian hostages?— Oren Barsky 🎗️ (@orenbarsky) March 2, 2024
You really are a terrible person— Kabbalistic Village/Menachem Engel (@KabbVillage) March 2, 2024
I love when these pro Hamas clowns show their true colors 😛— DoHo (@DoHoNillionaire) March 2, 2024
Spotted the incel. ☝🏽— 🦍Ivan🦍 the 📜Zealot🕎 🇮🇱 (@PeacefulSavage7) March 2, 2024
Wow undeniable proof. What a great deduction I am Impressed.— sam (@samiii1) March 2, 2024
You're doing a great disservice to the Palestinian cause.— мαηιѕн (@_manishkapoor) March 2, 2024
You clearly thought you looked clever sending this. But really you just look like a sad little man.— Zak Doffman (@UKZak) March 2, 2024
Seethe and cope, Islamist.— Chertok (@coolerkdawg) March 2, 2024
You’re an asshole FWIW.— Kunu is Hawaiian for Chuck (@sgtregionrat) March 2, 2024
October 7th regret hits hard— Pablito Escobar (@PabEmiEscoGavi) March 2, 2024
Is this the best the pro-Hamas crowd has? They're claiming a Hamas hostage got a nose job after being released because her captors thought she was too ugly to rape. That's what these people are claiming.
March 2, 2024
What a great bunch of people these are.
***
Join the conversation as a VIP Member