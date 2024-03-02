Man Upset Freed Hamas Hostage Doesn’t Look Like She ‘Went Through Hell’

So we went to the Instagram page of social media influencer Ifat Hilleli Avraham, who has 143,000 followers on the platform. We scrolled and scrolled looking for this image, well beyond October 7. We were curious because the date of the post, which would show up right beneath the number of likes, was cropped out. We don't even know if this image is of Avraham, and we can't find anything on Google about such a person being taken hostage by Hamas.

Hadi Nasrallah, who has 134,000 followers on X and whose bio reads simply, "Resistance." He must know a lot more about Avraham than we do because he tracked down these photos of the former hostage showing off the results of her nose job.

Remember her? While Palestinian hostages are being crushed by Israeli tanks, released Israeli hostages are out there getting nose jobs. That doesn’t look like a person who “went through hell”. pic.twitter.com/8ErSmT5r96 — Hadi Nasrallah (@HadiNasrallah) March 2, 2024

Guys I think she felt ugly when khamas refused to touch her and “r@ped her with their eyes” 🤥 pic.twitter.com/wY0QSlYKSL — Hadi Nasrallah (@HadiNasrallah) March 2, 2024

We can't confirm anything about this post, but it sure has drawn out the antisemites. What's the point of this, anyway?

You are an awful person. — Sarah Good (@catpurrsarenice) March 2, 2024

This comment is disgusting & mysoginistic. You're welcome to go be a Hamas hostage and then come back to learn the entire world is discussing your appearance.



BTW can you remind me whether the Red Cross has received access to the 133 hostages still being held? #HamasisISIS — Ariel Paz-Sawicki 🇮🇱 (@ArielSawicki88) March 2, 2024

Keep eating yourself buddy. That’s how losing feels. — Ido Halbany (@IdoHalbany) March 2, 2024

Where are the Palestinian hostages? — Oren Barsky 🎗️ (@orenbarsky) March 2, 2024

You really are a terrible person — Kabbalistic Village/Menachem Engel (@KabbVillage) March 2, 2024

I love when these pro Hamas clowns show their true colors 😛 — DoHo (@DoHoNillionaire) March 2, 2024

Spotted the incel. ☝🏽 — 🦍Ivan🦍 the 📜Zealot🕎 🇮🇱 (@PeacefulSavage7) March 2, 2024

Wow undeniable proof. What a great deduction I am Impressed. — sam (@samiii1) March 2, 2024

You're doing a great disservice to the Palestinian cause. — мαηιѕн (@_manishkapoor) March 2, 2024

You clearly thought you looked clever sending this. But really you just look like a sad little man. — Zak Doffman (@UKZak) March 2, 2024

Seethe and cope, Islamist. — Chertok (@coolerkdawg) March 2, 2024

You’re an asshole FWIW. — Kunu is Hawaiian for Chuck (@sgtregionrat) March 2, 2024

October 7th regret hits hard — Pablito Escobar (@PabEmiEscoGavi) March 2, 2024

Is this the best the pro-Hamas crowd has? They're claiming a Hamas hostage got a nose job after being released because her captors thought she was too ugly to rape. That's what these people are claiming.

What a great bunch of people these are.

