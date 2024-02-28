There Are a Lot of New York Times Chick-fil-A Deniers

Sen. Elizabeth Biden on Warpath Against Price Gouging at Wendy’s
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on February 28, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

A couple of days ago, Adam Rubenstein dropped a story in The Atlantic detailing his experiences as someone on the political right working at the New York Times. One anecdote that really caught people's attention was asked to name his favorite sandwich as part of an icebreaker exercise. He said "The spicy chicken sandwich from Chick-fil-A. He then said the HR representative leading the icebreaker said "We don't do that here. They hate gay people." People started snapping their fingers in acclamation, he recalls.

Apparently, that's a right-wing conspiracy theory and it never happened.

Serial fabulist Nikole Hannah-Jones tweeted that it "never happened."

Here's journalist and professor Bill Grueskin:

An Atlantic spokesperson reached out Jesse Singal to say that their editors had confirmed the story.

We'd been told that snapping was a way of accommodating those who are triggered by the loud sound of applause.

So are the people who believe the story Chick-fil-A truthers? We don't know who to believe anymore.

***

