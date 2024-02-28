Sen. Elizabeth Biden on Warpath Against Price Gouging at Wendy’s

Nothing to See Here! Newsom Crony is the Big Winner With New California...
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on February 28, 2024
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Remember when Joe Biden took office and canceled the Keystone XL pipeline, stopped issuing drilling permits, and drained the Strategic Petroleum Reserve? Gas was up to $7 a gallon in California. Biden first tried to blame the "Putin price hike," but when that didn't stick, he went after the gas stations and demanded they stop price gouging. The price of gas did come back down, and Biden took credit, even though a month before people were saying the president has no control over gas prices.

When Biden gives his State of the Union address this March, he's going to tackle corporate greed and "shrinkflation." You know how when you pay the same price for a bag of Doritos but don't get as many? Politico reported, "Biden embraced the concept of 'shrinkflation' in a Super Bowl message targeting major snack food corporations — as the president framed it, there are now 'fewer chips' in your bag, while companies are 'still charging you just as much.'" The man has his finger on the pulse.

Now Sen. Elizabeth Warren is on the warpath against Wendy's, which she's accusing of price gouging. There's no business or industry or service that Warren doesn't want to interfere with, and this is no different.

Always looking out for the little guy, those Democrats. Warren got hit with a Community Note:

Readers added context they thought people might want to know

Wendy’s has issued a clarification and never used the term “surge pricing.” They are rolling out new menu boards which make price changes on the fly possible, and state they only ever planned to use this feature for deals and discounts. 

There Are a Lot of New York Times Chick-fil-A Deniers
Brett T.
How much does it cost to eat at Wendy's in California these days, now that the minimum wage for fast-food workers in $20 an hour?

No, there is not.

No, it's price gouging plain and simple. Thank goodness we have senators like Warren looking out for us. What's she going to do about it, though?

***

