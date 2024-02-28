Sen. Chuck Schumer Just Left One of the Most Intense Oval Office Meetings Ever

NBC News: Biden Administration Weighing Sending US Stockpiles of Ammo to Ukraine
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on February 28, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Sen. Chuck Schumer also said that January 6 was as bad as Pearl Harbor, so the guy is prone to exaggeration. There was a meeting in the Oval Office today including the leaders of the Democrat and Republican Parties, and Schumer says it was "one of the most intense" he's ever encountered.

The House is not going to pass the Senate's crappy "bipartisan national security bill." Its purpose is to send another $60 billion to Ukraine, but Schumer allowed there to be tacked on $20 billion to secure the country's border. If the bill actually did secure the border, it would breeze through the House. 

Rep. Byron Donalds reminded Schumer that the House sent him a border security bill 292 days ago.

But Putin! If Putin successfully invades Ukraine he's going to move on a NATO member next and the United States will have to get involved.

Intense!

It's a bad bill. If it closed the border in any meaningful way the House might consider it. Did you ask Biden why he's so opposed to closing the border, even if it puts funding for his precious Ukraine in jeopardy?

***

Tags: BORDER CHUCK SCHUMER HOUSE OVAL OFFICE UKRAINE VLADIMIR PUTIN

