Sen. Chuck Schumer Just Left One of the Most Intense Oval Office Meetings Ever

Sen. Chuck Schumer also said that January 6 was as bad as Pearl Harbor, so the guy is prone to exaggeration. There was a meeting in the Oval Office today including the leaders of the Democrat and Republican Parties, and Schumer says it was "one of the most intense" he's ever encountered.

The meeting in the Oval Office was one of the most intense I’ve ever encountered.



We said to Speaker Johnson that if he shrinks from the need to pass the Senate's bipartisan national security bill in the House—it'd be the greatest gift Putin could ask from the American Congress. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 28, 2024

The House is not going to pass the Senate's crappy "bipartisan national security bill." Its purpose is to send another $60 billion to Ukraine, but Schumer allowed there to be tacked on $20 billion to secure the country's border. If the bill actually did secure the border, it would breeze through the House.

Rep. Byron Donalds reminded Schumer that the House sent him a border security bill 292 days ago.

HR 2 has been sitting on Schumer's desk for 292 days.



Biden could've reversed his open borders exec actions any day over the past 3yrs.



We're overrun with MILLIONS of unvetted illegals & Americans are getting killed.



Secure our border FIRST

The time is NOW to put AMERICA FIRST pic.twitter.com/iMOZaEG9wY — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) February 27, 2024

But Putin! If Putin successfully invades Ukraine he's going to move on a NATO member next and the United States will have to get involved.

Intense!

Threatening people doesn’t work anymore. — msnatalie (@realmsnatalie) February 28, 2024

If Speaker Johnson wants to become one of the most respected and beloved Republican Speakers in US history, he’ll stop the Ukraine/foreign wars bill.@SpeakerJohnson @HouseGOP — Ginger (@GingerAmero) February 28, 2024

Good job holding the line by @SpeakerJohnson!!! — 🇺🇸Matt Browne🇺🇸 (@TheMattBrowne) February 28, 2024

Unless it’s a single subject spending bill, you shouldn’t even be talking about it. — Trevor Commee (@Trevor_Commee) February 28, 2024

Close the border or SHUT IT DOWN!!! — Colonel Angus (@tomhayes83) February 28, 2024

This country is headed in the wrong direction and you and Mitch McConnell are driving the legislative bus.

If you’re incapable of this realization, you both need to resign.



Not one dollar more for Ukraine. — Scott Donnell (@ScottDonnell13) February 28, 2024

Enough with the everything is about Putin.



How about doing something or even mentioning us?



You know the people who pay your salary? — MoSmith (@MoSmithHMC) February 28, 2024

What was your second-most intense moment? — Gerald Celente (@geraldcelente) February 28, 2024

Give up... the bill is a wash 🖕🏼😅 — Sebastian Noto 🇺🇲🇮🇹 (@AtlasAZ22) February 28, 2024

It's a bad bill Chuck. — Chucko182 (@chuck0182) February 28, 2024

No way Joey stayed awake for the entire thing — Mike DeStefano (@MikstaCup) February 28, 2024

How about you actually care about the American people for once in your life! — Kimberly Minarik (@ArabianFreak) February 28, 2024

It's a bad bill. If it closed the border in any meaningful way the House might consider it. Did you ask Biden why he's so opposed to closing the border, even if it puts funding for his precious Ukraine in jeopardy?

***