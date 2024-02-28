NBC News: Biden Administration Weighing Sending US Stockpiles of Ammo to Ukraine

President Biden Says the Crime Rate Is the Lowest It's Been in 50...
Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on February 28, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

The Senate's bipartisan "national security bill" would send another $60 billion to Ukraine and allocate a third of that to securing our own nation's border. Senator Chuck Schumer said he just came from the most intense Oval Office meeting ever with House Speaker Mike Johnson, who will be giving Vladimir Putin a gift if he doesn't pass the Senate's garbage bill.

Ukraine's need for artillery and ammunition is urgent, and NBC News reports that the Biden administration is weighing what to do. While waiting for Congress to come through with more aid, sources tell NBC News that the administration is considering drawing down U.S. stockpiles without replenishing them immediately.

Courtney Kube, Carol E. Lee, Julie Tsirkin, and Monica Alba report:

But after months of fiercely protecting stockpiles in the name of military readiness, Pentagon officials are now warming to the idea of accepting some risk to U.S. readiness in order to keep Ukraine in the fight.

The Pentagon still has about $4 billion in congressionally approved Presidential Drawdown Authority funding, meaning it can provide $4 billion worth of weapons and equipment from U.S. stockpiles to Ukraine. But the Pentagon does not have enough approved funding available to replace the weapons and equipment after the U.S. sends it. Without funding, Biden administration officials must decide whether the risk of depleting of U.S. stockpiles without guarantees of when they’ll be replenished is a risk worth taking. 

Biden's already drained the Strategic Petroleum Reserve with no plan to replenish it in sight, so why should this be any different?

Biden really meant it when he said the days of "America First" are over.

