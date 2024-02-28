NBC News: Biden Administration Weighing Sending US Stockpiles of Ammo to Ukraine

The Senate's bipartisan "national security bill" would send another $60 billion to Ukraine and allocate a third of that to securing our own nation's border. Senator Chuck Schumer said he just came from the most intense Oval Office meeting ever with House Speaker Mike Johnson, who will be giving Vladimir Putin a gift if he doesn't pass the Senate's garbage bill.

Ukraine's need for artillery and ammunition is urgent, and NBC News reports that the Biden administration is weighing what to do. While waiting for Congress to come through with more aid, sources tell NBC News that the administration is considering drawing down U.S. stockpiles without replenishing them immediately.

Biden administration officials are weighing possible ways to fulfill Ukraine’s urgent needs for artillery and ammo, including drawing down U.S. stockpiles without replenishing them immediately or waiting for more money from Congress, multiple sources say. https://t.co/vdzYHBuyG6 — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 28, 2024

Courtney Kube, Carol E. Lee, Julie Tsirkin, and Monica Alba report:

But after months of fiercely protecting stockpiles in the name of military readiness, Pentagon officials are now warming to the idea of accepting some risk to U.S. readiness in order to keep Ukraine in the fight. … The Pentagon still has about $4 billion in congressionally approved Presidential Drawdown Authority funding, meaning it can provide $4 billion worth of weapons and equipment from U.S. stockpiles to Ukraine. But the Pentagon does not have enough approved funding available to replace the weapons and equipment after the U.S. sends it. Without funding, Biden administration officials must decide whether the risk of depleting of U.S. stockpiles without guarantees of when they’ll be replenished is a risk worth taking.

Biden's already drained the Strategic Petroleum Reserve with no plan to replenish it in sight, so why should this be any different?

How bout Ukraine starts an onlyfans account to raise its own money... or get an Amex. — 𝓛𝓸𝓵𝓪 (@DroppedmicAgain) February 28, 2024

The Biden administration: Putting every country but ours first. — Excuses And Accusations 🇺🇸🇩🇪🇳🇴 (@Polar_Ablation) February 28, 2024

They are literally threatening to reduce our ability to protect ourselves to protect Ukraine - what the hell does Zelensky have on them? — UltraMAGA1776 (@sherryande) February 28, 2024

Americans have an urgent need for groceries and paying their bills — starfruitpr🔸 (@starfruitpr) February 28, 2024

Have Hunter sell some more "art." 🙄 — Done With Politics (@Done2023_2025) February 28, 2024

Somehow the biggest and baddest military in the world has began to run out of ammo after only several months of simply SUPPORTING a war. That doesn't bode well for the future. Not really sure if I'd advertise this as a country tbh. — Austin (@Flacki__) February 28, 2024

And there you have it! Make America weak and vulnerable by taking from the US and giving it to a foreign country. He is saying the quiet part out loud; America Last. — Border_Dawg (@Border_Dawg) February 28, 2024

Biden really meant it when he said the days of "America First" are over.

