MSNBC: CPAC Speaker Pledges to End the Mission of January 6

We've seen a lot of photos of empty rooms at CPAC — the people most interested in attending are advocacy journalists so they can catch those "gotcha" moments on camera. Like when Gen Z influencer Harry Sisson, who's definitely not paid by the DNC to tweet, caught Michael Knowles going on a "homophobic rant" at CPAC, saying "insane" things like marriage is the “union of a man and a woman." Never mind that Donald Trump was the first president to support same-sex marriage.

MSNBC has no story attached; you have to suffer through video of "Morning Joe" if you want to hear a pro-Trump CPAC speaker pledge the "end of democracy" and the completion of what was started January 6.

"This is not a drill": Pro-Trump CPAC speaker pledges the 'end of democracy' and vows to finish the mission of January 6th. https://t.co/1dOatNhEBw — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) February 26, 2024

I hope @Morning_Joe doesn’t treat @JackPosobiec like an intern or his first wife. https://t.co/mGhAkyByp7 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 27, 2024

What’s life like living without a sense of humor or sarcasm ?😂😂 — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) February 27, 2024

And then he slit a puppy's throat and drank its blood before praising Hitler! — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) February 27, 2024

The fake news media is going to go into overdrive with their TDS. It's going to be a sight to behold. — Don Braylon (@InfusionAAS) February 27, 2024

Dude. People aren't seriously buying this are they? — Colin, Pastor of the Church of Bert (@colinurbuddy) February 27, 2024

We clearly don’t hate mainstream media personalities enough — PCBioCaptain (@PCBioCaptain) February 27, 2024

Whoever controls this account has no sense of humor. Even in this clip, anyone can tell it’s a joke. — Jason Schmitz (@jsn_schmitz) February 27, 2024

We called it!! Someone on the far left would take this out of context and make it look like something it’s not. Morning Joe is trash — Flaank (@flaank11) February 27, 2024

You outta be ashamed. But you must feel shame to be ashamed. — AngelaTarantula (@ang052998) February 27, 2024

I can’t figure out why legacy media is failing.



Oh wait. — Hans Neat (@HansRudolphNeat) February 27, 2024

No one is surprised that you halfwit propagandists are pretending this isn’t sarcasm. pic.twitter.com/qZY5039lJV — Add Your Name (@ZpitnFacz) February 27, 2024

You know that is sarcasm but still you divide America. We see you, Marxist. — Vector (@jswnek) February 27, 2024

“We pretend not to understand sarcasm because we know how stupid our audience is…” — Tanner Gregory (@TGhm1975) February 27, 2024

We get it … it's Joe Scarborough's job to push the talking point that if Donald Trump were re-elected, it would be the end of democracy. The speaker is making fun of people like you, moron.

