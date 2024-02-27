MSNBC: CPAC Speaker Pledges to End the Mission of January 6

'Mental Health Counselor' Doesn't Think a Therapist Could Have Helped Aaron Bushnell
February 27, 2024
Twitter

We've seen a lot of photos of empty rooms at CPAC — the people most interested in attending are advocacy journalists so they can catch those "gotcha" moments on camera. Like when Gen Z influencer Harry Sisson, who's definitely not paid by the DNC to tweet, caught Michael Knowles going on a "homophobic rant" at CPAC, saying "insane" things like marriage is the “union of a man and a woman." Never mind that Donald Trump was the first president to support same-sex marriage.

MSNBC has no story attached; you have to suffer through video of "Morning Joe" if you want to hear a pro-Trump CPAC speaker pledge the "end of democracy" and the completion of what was started January 6.

We get it … it's Joe Scarborough's job to push the talking point that if Donald Trump were re-elected, it would be the end of democracy. The speaker is making fun of people like you, moron.

***

