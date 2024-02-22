Harry Sisson Stunned That Michael Knowles Went on a Homophobic Rant at CPAC

The best part about this post is that Joe Biden simp Harry Sisson, who is in no way paid by the DNC to tweet in support of Biden, is that he reposted the video clipped by the Biden-Harris HQ account. Here's Michael Knowles going on a homophobic rant about marriage, believing it's the union of a man and a woman. Sisson calls Knowles a "Trump advocate," even though Donald Trump was the first president to take office who supported same-sex marriage.

Holy crap. A Trump advocate just went on a homophobic rant at CPAC claiming that marriage is the “union of a man and a woman.” This is who the MAGA Republican Party is. They are openly advocating for discriminating against the LGBTQ+ community. Insane. pic.twitter.com/uqbcvsICP9 — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) February 22, 2024

He sounds like Barack Obama pic.twitter.com/Brc5m7Bd8G — Still Boneless (@still_boneless) February 22, 2024

Do you know who he sounds like? Joe Biden. Listen to this homophobic rant:

It is pure gold. It would be a shame if it didn't go viral pic.twitter.com/mj9ZTSm7BI — Israel & USA forever (@israelUSAforeve) November 20, 2022

And now Biden is having Pride Month parties where trans women flash their fake boobs on the White House lawn.

Dude you act like this is a foreign idea that marriage is between a man and a woman. Before like 2014 or whatever year it was all the way back through history guess what....marriage was between a man and a woman. — Mike Ray (@MikeRay_22) February 22, 2024

This is the exact view that every society, everywhere in the world, has had since like 7 minutes ago. And most still do. — JohnnyAmerique (@AmeriqueJohnny) February 23, 2024

Marriage is, in fact, the union of a man and a woman. This is a notion that was entirely uncontroversial in the Western world, both Roman and Christian, until what effectively amounts to five minutes ago. You can entirely love your gay brethren and recognize that obvious reality. https://t.co/2xtICvflyZ — D.E. (@tkdylan) February 23, 2024





This isn’t at all controversial. — Bored (@boringextremes) February 23, 2024

You call that a rant? 😂 — Ginger Jones (@GingerJ66019714) February 23, 2024

So he said what Barack Obama campaigned on in 2008 and 2012? — Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) February 23, 2024

And then Obama lit the White House with rainbow lights to celebrate gay marriage, as if he had something to do with it.

Is there a point to this comment? — Mike (@Mike3553) February 23, 2024

Just remember, when President Trump was asked about gay marriage, he said "it's the law of the land. Leave it alone". Also, one of Trump's best friends, Caitlyn Jenner, is a transsexual. — Mark Saad Bowerman (@Mableann38) February 23, 2024

No, Harry, it’s not homophobic it’s a traditional view that a lot of people have — matt rosendale Stan (@bailey42900349) February 23, 2024

As people have pointed out, that's been the definition around the world from the beginning of time until about 5 minutes ago.

Sit down champ — I've heard it both ways (@hazescoobt) February 23, 2024

Harry, you are very young so you don’t understand this issue very well. But this was mainstream as recently as 2011. Not to mention for all of human history up until that point. — Mere Conservatism (@MereConserve) February 23, 2024

What's Sisson's implication? That Trump would somehow roll back same-sex marriage in a second term?

I was promised a homophobic rant, and all I got was a speech.



Do better, Harry. — vote bleu no matter who (@BleuNoMatterWho) February 23, 2024

