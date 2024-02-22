Google Gemini AI Can't Generate 'a Normal Rockwell Style Image'
Harry Sisson Stunned That Michael Knowles Went on a Homophobic Rant at CPAC

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on February 22, 2024
Twitter

The best part about this post is that Joe Biden simp Harry Sisson, who is in no way paid by the DNC to tweet in support of Biden, is that he reposted the video clipped by the Biden-Harris HQ account. Here's Michael Knowles going on a homophobic rant about marriage, believing it's the union of a man and a woman. Sisson calls Knowles a "Trump advocate," even though Donald Trump was the first president to take office who supported same-sex marriage.

Do you know who he sounds like? Joe Biden. Listen to this homophobic rant:

And now Biden is having Pride Month parties where trans women flash their fake boobs on the White House lawn.

Brett T.
And then Obama lit the White House with rainbow lights to celebrate gay marriage, as if he had something to do with it.

As people have pointed out, that's been the definition around the world from the beginning of time until about 5 minutes ago.

What's Sisson's implication? That Trump would somehow roll back same-sex marriage in a second term?

***

