The Cut: Can We Keep Our Sons From Turning Conservative?

This is a special piece. It's so special that it originally appeared in Brooding, a subscriber-exclusive newsletter "delivering deep thoughts on modern family life" but was so important that New York Magazine republished it under The Cut imprint. Everyone can see the problem of young white men turning to toxic masculinity. Liberal parents are walking in on their teen sons watching Ben Shapiro and Jordan Peterson on YouTube. What does a neurotic mother have to do to keep her sons from "sliding right"?

And the military is wondering why young white men aren't signing up.

“My privileged, coddled, misogynistic white male heterosexual sons think the system is out to get them. Why?” https://t.co/pNYUiHVY2a — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) February 26, 2024

Kathryn Jezer-Morton writes:

My own feeling is that we progressive parents of white sons could ease up. It’s possible to model and enforce ideological ground rules for your family while also allowing young people to bring up their questions and TikTok-based information without fear of a parental freeze-out. For those of us (like me) very firm in our political beliefs, it feels good to stake your position and defend it well. But as adults, we need to figure out a way to help our young people work through confusion without feeling shunned by their own families. This can mean letting reactionary and unformed pseudo-ideologies breathe the same airspace as us while we invite patient conversation. It might feel dangerous to let a teenager argue that sexism works both ways, but it’s far more consequential to make him feel like that position is forbidden. No one should get canceled at the dinner table.

"It’s hard work, respectfully debating a tragically underinformed teen about things that we deeply care about," she concludes.

She also notes that her husband, who teaches humanities at the local college, says white heterosexual boys "seem very anxious about saying the wrong thing." The "wrong thing," of course, is a conservative position, and the kids probably aren't in the mood for a lecture from their progressive teacher.

You cannot, under any circumstances, take this person seriously. pic.twitter.com/f7pu2EXlnZ — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) February 26, 2024

She calls her own sons “oppressors in training” and then wonders why they might feel ostracized by society. This woman has the self-awareness of a head of lettuce. — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) February 26, 2024

I cannot - even by exercising my considerable powers of imagination - understand who would be the audience for this drivel.



When I read things like this, I can believe we truly are a country headed towards some kind of split. — Archimusik (@Archimusik) February 26, 2024

Women like her are single-handedly growing the conservative movement. I encourage more of this! — Heather Lauer (@HeatherLauer) February 26, 2024

Well I read the entire article and think her sons will be just fine as soon as they get away from the parents. — Buffaloodle (@TheJimbo64) February 26, 2024

Hard times make strong men



Sounds like those boys are going to grow up good and strong after growing up with that as their mother lol



This cant be not satire, right? — Doug (@RockDocDoug) February 26, 2024

Well, that's one way to tell the world you are a failure as a parent I guess. — That's what SMOD said! (@TheOneWhoSmods) February 26, 2024

This article reads like an insane mom that wants to neuter her sons — C and T designs and Arms (@CandTdesigns22) February 26, 2024

She writes that she and her husband "have tried to raise our sons with softness" and have succeeded.

