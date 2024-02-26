WAH! Jake Tapper Is Boot Stompin' Mad Republicans Are Pointing Out Biden's Border...
'What a Self-Destructive Narcissist.' NY Playwright Orders Attention Protesting His Own HI...
Say WHAT? NBC News Headline Describing School Bathroom Death Is Basically Incoherent Lefti...
HARE-larious: Pics of Presidents and the Easter Bunny Made Us Laugh Out Loud
After Massive Nationwide Service Outage, Guess How AT&T Is Going to Help Customers
Google AI Can't Tell if Christopher Rufo and Elon Musk Are Worse Than...
The UGA Story Keeps Getting Worse: Suspect ARRESTED in Athens, Had Bench Warrant...
Dana Loesch Obliterates Gavin Newsom's Laughable Take on Biden's 'Master Class' Presidency
The Feral Hogs Guy Was Right: Pic of MASSIVE Hog Gets Twitter Talking
The Media Will Do Anything to Twist a Narrative
Politico: Intel Officials Worried 2nd Trump Term Would Mean a Super-Politicized Intel Comm...
They Really Hate Chik-Fil-A! Bombshell Piece in the Atlantic Details How Things Have...
Border Patrol Post About Consequences for Illegals Sounds Like Mayorkas Wrote It
Andy McCarthy Nukes New Dem/Media Narrative About Biden (and Ex Intel Officials) Being...

Man Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter After Running Down Mother and Daughter

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on February 26, 2024
ABC 15

Remember when the Washington Post tweeted that a mass killing at the Waukesha Christmas Parade was "caused by an SUV"? The SUV was the prime suspect in the killing of six people and the wounding of many more. The Daily Beast wrote about the "right-wing freakout" over a black man intentionally running down a bunch of white kids at a parade. As for the left-wing? It only took a month for the White House to send its B-team — Jill Biden and Douglas Emhoff — to Waukesha where Dr. Jill Biden visited a hospital and gave a speech about the importance of getting the COVID vaccine.

Advertisement

It must just be SUVs, because no one's blaming the car for running down a mother and daughter in a crosswalk with a clearly green light.

ABC 15 News reports:

A 22-year-old man accused of speeding through a red light and killing a mother and her daughter as they were leaving a Drake concert in Missouri was released on bond, court documents show.

Monte Henderson was released from jail Friday morning after posting $20,000, which was 10% of his $200,000 bail, according to court records.

Police said Henderson was arrested on two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter charges and two counts of armed criminal action in connection to the deaths of Laticha "Lety" Bracero, 42, and Alyssa Cordova, 21, of Chicago, Illinois.

He's out on bond?

Henderson's attorney shared this statement following the charges, "This is a very tragic accident, Monte is very upstanding young man; involved in academics and sports."

Officers said Henderson was running red lights when he sideswiped the front end of another vehicle at North 18th and Olive streets. His Jeep rotated clockwise and hit Bracero and Cordova, who were walking on the crosswalk. The Jeep continued to move until it T-boned another vehicle.

According to court documents, data retrieved from the Jeep indicated that the car was traveling at speeds in excess of 70 mph prior to violating the red traffic signal.

Recommended

'What a Self-Destructive Narcissist.' NY Playwright Orders Attention Protesting His Own HIV Meds for Gaza
Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement

Monte Henderson is an upstanding young man involved in academics and sports. He's probably an austere religious scholar as well. 

Involuntary manslaughter? Looks pretty voluntary to us, but we'd have to ask our resident attorney, Aaron Walker.


Advertisement

If he wasn't trying to run over the two women, the video sure makes it look like he was.

Advertisement

Not to mention the people he injured in the vehicle he hit.

These charges seem a little light, as does the bond.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: MURDER ST. LOUIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'What a Self-Destructive Narcissist.' NY Playwright Orders Attention Protesting His Own HIV Meds for Gaza
Chad Felix Greene
Say WHAT? NBC News Headline Describing School Bathroom Death Is Basically Incoherent Leftist Dribble
justmindy
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
The UGA Story Keeps Getting Worse: Suspect ARRESTED in Athens, Had Bench Warrant Against Him
Amy Curtis
The Feral Hogs Guy Was Right: Pic of MASSIVE Hog Gets Twitter Talking
Amy Curtis
HARE-larious: Pics of Presidents and the Easter Bunny Made Us Laugh Out Loud
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'What a Self-Destructive Narcissist.' NY Playwright Orders Attention Protesting His Own HIV Meds for Gaza Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement