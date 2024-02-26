Man Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter After Running Down Mother and Daughter

Remember when the Washington Post tweeted that a mass killing at the Waukesha Christmas Parade was "caused by an SUV"? The SUV was the prime suspect in the killing of six people and the wounding of many more. The Daily Beast wrote about the "right-wing freakout" over a black man intentionally running down a bunch of white kids at a parade. As for the left-wing? It only took a month for the White House to send its B-team — Jill Biden and Douglas Emhoff — to Waukesha where Dr. Jill Biden visited a hospital and gave a speech about the importance of getting the COVID vaccine.

Advertisement

It must just be SUVs, because no one's blaming the car for running down a mother and daughter in a crosswalk with a clearly green light.

Mother and daughter killed by reckless driver on the way home from a drake concert pic.twitter.com/QWcEU7Opzb — max_fightzz (@max_fightzz) February 26, 2024

ABC 15 News reports:

A 22-year-old man accused of speeding through a red light and killing a mother and her daughter as they were leaving a Drake concert in Missouri was released on bond, court documents show. Monte Henderson was released from jail Friday morning after posting $20,000, which was 10% of his $200,000 bail, according to court records. Police said Henderson was arrested on two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter charges and two counts of armed criminal action in connection to the deaths of Laticha "Lety" Bracero, 42, and Alyssa Cordova, 21, of Chicago, Illinois.

He's out on bond?

Henderson's attorney shared this statement following the charges, "This is a very tragic accident, Monte is very upstanding young man; involved in academics and sports." Officers said Henderson was running red lights when he sideswiped the front end of another vehicle at North 18th and Olive streets. His Jeep rotated clockwise and hit Bracero and Cordova, who were walking on the crosswalk. The Jeep continued to move until it T-boned another vehicle. According to court documents, data retrieved from the Jeep indicated that the car was traveling at speeds in excess of 70 mph prior to violating the red traffic signal.

Monte Henderson is an upstanding young man involved in academics and sports. He's probably an austere religious scholar as well.

Involuntary manslaughter? Looks pretty voluntary to us, but we'd have to ask our resident attorney, Aaron Walker.

! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 26, 2024





Not an accident but a massacre — Finans Bilgi (@finans_bilgi) February 26, 2024

We need a LIFE imprisonment charge for this. — Hesh (@HeshComps) February 26, 2024

He’s back on the streets after posting $20,000. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 26, 2024

The speed he was going is insane. That deserved more than manslaughter. You can’t drive through a city that fast and think you are not going to kill someone. — Eric Lund (@SeeBx) February 26, 2024

This is absolutely horrific.



Pray for the family of these two innocent women.



First-degree mųrder is punishable by dęath in Missouri.



The weapon used by the guilty party doesn’t matter. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 26, 2024

And he's walking free. He's out of prison. I just cannot. There is zero value and respect for the innocent. — Alaskagirl (@Alaskacryptogi1) February 26, 2024

This guy killed two people and who knows the amount of pain and devastation he caused by driving recklessly. He is obviously too dangerous to allow in the public on bail. That mother and daughter deserve real justice. Their family deserves real justice. — Daily Trite 🇺🇸 (@realDailyTrite) February 26, 2024

Advertisement

There's ZERO reason Monte Henderson should be out of jail in a proper country.



The criminals are now running the streets in America.



Things like this make an eye for an eye biblical law attractive, as would any public punishment to dissuade future troublemakers. — Tony Bennett (@TonyBennettMI) February 26, 2024

Horrific. Yes, he deserves death and no sane person would object. — First Words (@unscriptedmike) February 26, 2024

That’s not reckless driving. That was intentional. That is premeditated murder. — ChickenStillKickin (@Kicking_chicken) February 26, 2024

If he wasn't trying to run over the two women, the video sure makes it look like he was.

How is that “involuntary”? Looks pretty purposeful to me. — Lisa Elliott (@ell07600762) February 26, 2024

The story is horrific, and it angers me. My thoughts and prayers are with the family of these women who lost their lives to this reckless driver. Knowing how corrupt the justice system is in this country, this story will most likely be hidden. — DEL (@delinthecity_) February 26, 2024

Why do we let people who murder two people out on bond? Do we actually *not* think this guy is a flight risk now that this video is circulating? — Crypto Carl (@CarlKVogel) February 26, 2024

Life is all about choices. Choosing to drive that recklessly shows no regard for human life. I hope a judge agrees and takes away his ability to choose for the rest of his life. — Carlos Btno Cigar (@CarlosBtnoCigar) February 26, 2024

Advertisement

Not to mention the people he injured in the vehicle he hit.

These charges seem a little light, as does the bond.

***