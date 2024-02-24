State Senator Accused of Calling LGBTQ Community 'Filth' During a Public Forum

Here's one of those stories where they think you'll just read the headline and move on, appalled that a state senator called the LGBTQ community "filth."

Sen. Tom Woods on Friday called the LGBTQ+ community “filth” while answering questions during a public forumhttps://t.co/BkGb8acnxK. — Oklahoma Voice (@Oklahoma_Voice) February 23, 2024

In its bio, Oklahoma Voice calls itself an outlet that provides "independent, nonpartisan reporting that holds officials accountable." That doesn't sound like nonpartisan reporting, but it got people fired up.

A state senator is being criticized for making degrading remarks about the LGBTQ+ community at a time when their rights are being targeted by the Legislature and amid outcry over the death of an Oklahoma nonbinary student who had been bullied. Sen. Tom Woods on Friday called the LGBTQ+ community “filth” while answering questions during a public forum in Tahlequah. Cathy Cott, a 64-year-old semi-retired resident, asked the lawmakers why the Legislature had such an obsession with the LGBTQ+ citizens of the state, what people do in their personal lives and how they raise their children, according to the Tahlequah Daily Press, which first reported the remarks.

OK, except he didn't call the LGBTQ community filth.

He did not.

He was asked why he supported allegedly 'anti-LGBTQ' laws, laws that keep sexually explicit materials out of schools, for ex.



“I represent a constituency that doesn’t want that filth in Oklahoma.”



You can criticize his overreaching religious views without lying... https://t.co/ORm6f7qYGG — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) February 24, 2024

Why is the burden never on progressives to explain why sexually explicit books belong in school libraries? Well, for one thing, they skew toward LGBTQ subjects, like "Gender Queer" and "This Book Is Gay" and "Flamer," so they give a voice to the marginalized LGBTQ community.

If calling gender cult porn books “Filth” an attack on a particular community… then that community needs attacking…



Verbally — Fortified Verdad🥶 (@TheVerdadnow) February 24, 2024

It would appear he was talking about porn in schools and such. Is this something you condone? — Bildo Baggins (@BildoBaggins) February 24, 2024

Tell us why it's important to teach children they should sign up for adult sex fetish websites and engage in discussions there: pic.twitter.com/dWETBz9Ll2 — Auklet (@aukletqd) February 24, 2024

lol No. He called the pornography being peddled in schools filth, liars. — Rougarou1776 (@rougarou1776) February 24, 2024

Freedom Oklahoma seems to be trying to connect Woods to the death of Nex Benedict, which is still being investigated.

We're heartbroken that folks in power can see the deadly results of their rhetoric, and still choose to speak that hate into the world. https://t.co/AEMIBA2jql — Freedom Oklahoma (@FreedomOkla) February 24, 2024

This isn’t what happened — I Won’t Do What You Tell Me (@ragingbullstx) February 24, 2024

Everything about this is a lie. — 🇺🇸 𝙃𝙖𝙗𝙞𝙩𝙪𝙖𝙡 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙚 𝙎𝙩𝙚𝙥𝙥𝙚𝙧 🇺🇸 (@MmHabitual) February 24, 2024

There's still time to delete this. — Slender Mandalorian (@SlenderMando) February 24, 2024

You all are pros at taking things out of context and gaslighting Oklahomans. We’ve been watching this garbage long enough. — OKCyberGeek (@OKCyberGeek) February 24, 2024

Is it not amazing how EVERY oklahoma media account is a bunch of liberal idiots? — x0rSoonerBornr0x (@jabber_joe) February 24, 2024

So, he did not call the LGBTQ community filth and no, his rhetoric had nothing to do with the death of Benedict, even though the media has already pointed the finger at Oklahoma legislators for passing a "bathroom bill" and Chaya Raichick of Libs of TikTok for reposting a video from a former high school teacher a couple of years ago.

