State Senator Accused of Calling LGBTQ Community 'Filth' During a Public Forum

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on February 24, 2024
Meme

Here's one of those stories where they think you'll just read the headline and move on, appalled that a state senator called the LGBTQ community "filth."

In its bio, Oklahoma Voice calls itself an outlet that provides "independent, nonpartisan reporting that holds officials accountable." That doesn't sound like nonpartisan reporting, but it got people fired up.

A state senator is being criticized for making degrading remarks about the LGBTQ+ community at a time when their rights are being targeted by the Legislature and amid outcry over the death of an Oklahoma nonbinary student who had been bullied.

Sen. Tom Woods on Friday called the LGBTQ+ community “filth” while answering questions during a public forum in Tahlequah.

Cathy Cott, a 64-year-old semi-retired resident, asked the lawmakers why the Legislature had such an obsession with the LGBTQ+ citizens of the state, what people do in their personal lives and how they raise their children, according to the Tahlequah Daily Press, which first reported the remarks.

OK, except he didn't call the LGBTQ community filth.

Why is the burden never on progressives to explain why sexually explicit books belong in school libraries? Well, for one thing, they skew toward LGBTQ subjects, like "Gender Queer" and "This Book Is Gay" and "Flamer," so they give a voice to the marginalized LGBTQ community.

Freedom Oklahoma seems to be trying to connect Woods to the death of Nex Benedict, which is still being investigated.

So, he did not call the LGBTQ community filth and no, his rhetoric had nothing to do with the death of Benedict, even though the media has already pointed the finger at Oklahoma legislators for passing a "bathroom bill" and Chaya Raichick of Libs of TikTok for reposting a video from a former high school teacher a couple of years ago.

***

