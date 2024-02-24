Rolling Stone Investigates What Type of Mask We Should Be Wearing Right Now

Bob Costas Unloads on Trump but Doesn't Know If Biden Could Complete a...
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on February 24, 2024
Twitchy

We had to check the date on this tweet to make sure it was current, a sure enough, it was posted Friday. Rolling Stone says we should be wearing masks again, but which ones? N95 or KN95? It has to be an N95, because those cloth masks we were all wearing were "nothing more than facial decoration. You shouldn't need one if you and everyone else have had the vaccine. 

Rolling Stone reports in February 2024:

THOUGH MASK RESTRICTIONS have eased across the country (and around the world), officials say you shouldn’t be taking off your masks just yet, especially if you’re in crowded places or traveling. Even if you have received your vaccine and booster, medical experts continue to promote the wearing of face coverings as an effective way to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the new JN.1 variant, measles, and other potentially harmful viruses in the air.

And while airlines and the FAA have removed guidelines mandating the wearing of face masks in-flight, many travelers are still keeping their masks on when sharing air with hundreds of passengers for hours at a time. With Covid infections rising again, some states have also started debating recommending masks again, especially for indoor dining and entertainment.

"Officials say." The officials have said lots of things, and most of them were wrong. Rolling Stone bucking the system once again.

Remember when they suggested you wear two masks, and Biden was running around with two masks on his face? Those weren't N95 masks, so it was a waste of effort.

They're posting links to where you can buy these masks; they probably get paid every time someone buys one.

Is there some big election-year COVID strain on the loose? No, we're not going back to masks and lockdowns.

***

