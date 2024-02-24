NBC News Interviews People Leaving the Country If Trump Is Re-Elected

Canada was the country of choice for all of the liberals who said they were leaving the country if Donald Trump was elected president. They followed through on that as well as they did at their promise to stop using Twitter if Elon Musk purchased it. (How are things over there on Threads?)

NBC News reports that critics of Trump fear retribution if he's re-elected. NBC News decided to do a dozen interviews with people who share this fear.

Peter Nicholas reports:

The Vindmans aren’t alone. Interviews with more than a dozen people who’ve run afoul of Trump for various reasons reveal deep worry among many that he will seek revenge if he wins another term. They are considering ways to protect themselves should he use the office’s vast powers to punish them over grievances that he’s been nursing. Fearful of being hounded by investigators, prosecuted or stripped of their livelihoods, some are planning to leave the country if Trump is sworn in. Others are consulting attorneys or setting aside money to fight back in case they’re targeted either by Trump’s administration or by his Republican allies in Congress. … “I know of many prominent ‘never Trump’ advocates, including many Republicans, who are considering their options to leave the country were Trump to win in November,” [Mark] Zaid said. One complication is that unless these people possess dual citizenship, they need to worry that the State Department would invalidate their passports, leaving them “stranded overseas and stateless,” Zaid added.

In the crosshairs: the Vindmans, John Kerry, and John Bolton, along with many others.

What are they worried about? States are going to keep Trump off the ballot as he's disqualified to serve as president.

Donald Trump was recently fined $450 million by the state of New York for the crime of taking out a loan and paying it back, and NBC is worried about what he will do to his political opposition? https://t.co/wnGRXqdkiI — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) February 23, 2024

Good Lord. This piece is incredible. It talks about how Trump made the outrageous suggestion John Kerry should be prosecuted under the Logan Act -- without mentioning they used the Logan Act to investigate Trump's own National Security Adviser! Are they this ignorant? — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) February 23, 2024

"He worries that government agencies under Trump might go out of their way to target his clients." Yes, it would be incredible to have government agencies targeting people for their politics. — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) February 23, 2024

Unheard of.

"Mark Zaid is an attorney who represented the whistleblower — who remains anonymous to this day — in Trump’s first impeachment."



The "whistleblower's" name is Eric Ciaramella, he never qualified for federal whistleblower protections, and the only reason the media gives him… — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) February 23, 2024

"Mark Zaid is an attorney who represented the whistleblower — who remains anonymous to this day — in Trump’s first impeachment." The "whistleblower's" name is Eric Ciaramella, he never qualified for federal whistleblower protections, and the only reason the media gives him anonymity is that they want to hide the fact that he served as an adviser to Joe Biden and the first impeachment was joke as a matter of due process.

We don't see how Trump could weaponize the Justice Department without firing everyone and building it back from scratch.

Trump was basically impeached because he just asked if Ukraine investigated Biden, his opponent.

Biden's DOJ has basically declared war on Trump and anyone who supports him.

Blatant hypocrisy and double standard.

Not to mention Biden's Ukraine graft is now proven. — I am Schweik (@Dodge57man) February 23, 2024

Whatever he does I hope it’s Biblical. — Cruadin (@cruadin) February 23, 2024

“Some will leave the country if he wins…”



Where have I heard that before?https://t.co/TFFmixG0Wm — Ann Flan Kirwin 🇺🇸 (@annflanVA) February 23, 2024

@NBCNews is behaving like a good little Democratic Party foot soldier. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) February 23, 2024

Well, they certainly don't want anything like that happening to their side. — Interesting Times (@FreeTheBee22) February 23, 2024

They’re worried about what he’ll do to them because they know what they’re doing to him.



It’s projection — C Bluegrass (@_FeintOfHearts) February 23, 2024

Why is anyone worried when Biden was just voted the 14th greatest American president, with Trump coming in last place? What does Biden have to worry about?

