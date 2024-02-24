NBC News Interviews People Leaving the Country If Trump Is Re-Elected

LGBTQ Folks: Their Commitment to Justice Isn't Lessened by NOT Watching Nex Benedict...
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on February 24, 2024
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwelli

Canada was the country of choice for all of the liberals who said they were leaving the country if Donald Trump was elected president. They followed through on that as well as they did at their promise to stop using Twitter if Elon Musk purchased it. (How are things over there on Threads?)

NBC News reports that critics of Trump fear retribution if he's re-elected. NBC News decided to do a dozen interviews with people who share this fear.

Peter Nicholas reports:

The Vindmans aren’t alone. Interviews with more than a dozen people who’ve run afoul of Trump for various reasons reveal deep worry among many that he will seek revenge if he wins another term. They are considering ways to protect themselves should he use the office’s vast powers to punish them over grievances that he’s been nursing.

Fearful of being hounded by investigators, prosecuted or stripped of their livelihoods, some are planning to leave the country if Trump is sworn in. Others are consulting attorneys or setting aside money to fight back in case they’re targeted either by Trump’s administration or by his Republican allies in Congress.

“I know of many prominent ‘never Trump’ advocates, including many Republicans, who are considering their options to leave the country were Trump to win in November,” [Mark] Zaid said.

One complication is that unless these people possess dual citizenship, they need to worry that the State Department would invalidate their passports, leaving them “stranded overseas and stateless,” Zaid added.

In the crosshairs: the Vindmans, John Kerry, and John Bolton, along with many others.

What are they worried about? States are going to keep Trump off the ballot as he's disqualified to serve as president.

Unheard of.

"Mark Zaid is an attorney who represented the whistleblower — who remains anonymous to this day — in Trump’s first impeachment."

The "whistleblower's" name is Eric Ciaramella, he never qualified for federal whistleblower protections, and the only reason the media gives him anonymity is that they want to hide the fact that he served as an adviser to Joe Biden and the first impeachment was joke as a matter of due process.

We don't see how Trump could weaponize the Justice Department without firing everyone and building it back from scratch.

Why is anyone worried when Biden was just voted the 14th greatest American president, with Trump coming in last place? What does Biden have to worry about?

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP NBC NEWS

