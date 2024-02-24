Bob Costas Unloads on Trump but Doesn't Know If Biden Could Complete a Second Term

Rolling Stone Investigates What Type of Mask We Should Be Wearing Right Now
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on February 24, 2024
AP Photo/Gail Burton, File

We'd say that CNN contributor Bob Costas has TDS, but he explains that TDS is just a smear of people who aren't in the Donald Trump cult. The problem, though, is that President Joe Biden has no cult. Just as many say that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg should have retired during the Obama administration, Costas fears that Biden will leave a legacy of hubris if he doesn't step aside and let someone run for president. Why isn't Biden running a full campaign? Probably because he's so busy.

Costas can really talk trash about Trump and his supporters:

Wow, even if Biden squeaks past Trump, there's no way he'd finish a second term. He'd be 86, and we don't think his mental acuity is getting better as he ages.

Aside from the media hysteria, we remember liking the Trump years: affordable gas, low prices, and no wars.

We'd like to hear the rest of the interview. Does Costas want Biden to hand over the reins to Vice President Kamala Harris right now, or does he just Biden to put aside his pride and let the DNC run someone else in the election? He sounds nervous.

***

Tags: BOB COSTAS CAMPAIGN DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN

