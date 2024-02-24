Bob Costas Unloads on Trump but Doesn't Know If Biden Could Complete a Second Term

We'd say that CNN contributor Bob Costas has TDS, but he explains that TDS is just a smear of people who aren't in the Donald Trump cult. The problem, though, is that President Joe Biden has no cult. Just as many say that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg should have retired during the Obama administration, Costas fears that Biden will leave a legacy of hubris if he doesn't step aside and let someone run for president. Why isn't Biden running a full campaign? Probably because he's so busy.

Costas can really talk trash about Trump and his supporters:

Bob Costas: Trump is “by far the most the most disgraceful figure in modern presidential history” pic.twitter.com/dk3zRCurVE — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 24, 2024

Wow, even if Biden squeaks past Trump, there's no way he'd finish a second term. He'd be 86, and we don't think his mental acuity is getting better as he ages.

Bob Costas is heading into Olbermann territory — Infinite Dreams (@7thSon1988) February 24, 2024

He said the same thing about Bush. So much for a fresh take. — TC (@AITECHANDLIFE) February 24, 2024

Bob works for NBC.

Nuff said. — Mr. Patient (@KnavishKnight) February 24, 2024

Not playing ball with the establishment = most disgraceful figure in modern Presidential history. — Rat Guard (@RatGuard1) February 24, 2024

Aside from the media hysteria, we remember liking the Trump years: affordable gas, low prices, and no wars.

It cannot adequately be expressed how little I value his opinion — Shelby (@427Cobra_Please) February 24, 2024

Was Costas always such a know it all jerk and we didn’t know? — Bertie (@Bertie88966719) February 24, 2024

Any prominent liberal ten years from now: “(insert Republican) is the worst thing America has ever seen.”



They’re so predictable — Scott Akos 🇺🇸 (@AkosScott) February 24, 2024

We'd like to hear the rest of the interview. Does Costas want Biden to hand over the reins to Vice President Kamala Harris right now, or does he just Biden to put aside his pride and let the DNC run someone else in the election? He sounds nervous.

