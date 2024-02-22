Elementary School Distributes Coloring Book Based on Black Lives Matter

CBS Seizes Catherine Herridge’s Files and Records
Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on February 22, 2024
The Free Press

Back in 2019, a group of historians wrote to the New York Times asking for “prominent corrections of all the errors and distortions presented” in Nikole Hannah-Jones' 1619 Project, “a major initiative” by the New York Times Magazine that sought to examine American history as if it began in 1619, the year the first slave ship arrived in Virginia. Never mind the factual errors and omissions — the Times repackaged the 1619 Project as a school curriculum, and plenty of public schools adopted it for their history classes.

Fast-forward to 2024, and elementary schools are handing out coloring books in honor of Black History Month. It turns out the coloring books promoted the tenets of the Black Lives Matter movement, like "Restorative Justice."

Last week, teachers at PS 321—the kindergarten through fifth grade school in Park Slope—supplied students with the coloring book, What We Believe, as part of a lesson for Black History Month. The book uses drawings and worksheets to promote the 13 tenets of the Black Lives Matter movement, under titles like “Queer Affirming,” “Transgender Affirming,” and “Restorative Justice.” 

Principle number 2, “Empathy,” is described as “engaging comrades with the intent to learn about and connect with their contexts.”

The coloring book also lists Black Lives Matter’s “national demands,” including “mandate black history & ethnic studies,” “hire more black teachers,” and “fund counselors not cops.”

CBS Seizes Catherine Herridge’s Files and Records
Brett T.
Francesca Block reports for the Free Press:

Lessons in the coloring book tell children to reflect on Black Lives Matter’s 13 principles. Some of the exercises, parents said, appear innocuous; a page about “Restorative Justice,” for example, asks students: “Why is it important to offer to forgive someone?” But another, entitled “Transgender Affirming,” instructs students to read the book When Aidan Became a Brother about a girl who transitions to a boy, and then answer questions on a worksheet like, “How do you feel when someone tells you what you can or can’t do based on your gender?”

Another principle, “Black Villages,” is described as “disrupting the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement.” Another, called “Intergenerational,” encourages a “communal network free from ageism.” 

Another public school parent whose family left the Soviet Union when she was a teenager said the language in the book reminds her “of the songs we were made to sing as elementary school children. ‘Dismantling’ and ‘comrade’ and everything—it really reminds me of the word salad that was a part of those songs.”

She compared the Black Lives Matter movement to communism, saying: “same salad, different dressing.”

The Black Lives Matter movement is communism, just with class swapped out for race. Its two co-founders describe themselves as "trained Marxists." The Black Lives Matter movement wants to "disrupt the nuclear family," among other goals.

How much money did the schools pay Black Lives Matter for these coloring books?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
