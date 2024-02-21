Judge Assigned to Trump's Case in Georgia Once Worked Under Fani Willis

We had to check on this because it sounded like it couldn't be true. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is allegedly sleeping with the special counsel she hired to prosecute Donald Trump, which should be enough to get her taken off the case. Now we're learning that the judge chosen to preside over Trump's trial in Georgia once worked under Willis.

Judge assigned to Trump's criminal case in Georgia once worked for DA Fani Willis



... which explains why he refused to admonish or control disrespectful witness Fani Willis when she flipped out on the standhttps://t.co/hyaBx3aoFA — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) February 21, 2024

Huh.

ABA Journal reports:

The state court judge appointed to preside in the Georgia racketeering case against former President Donald Trump once worked for Fani T. Willis, the current Fulton County, Georgia, district attorney who obtained the indictment. Judge Scott F. McAfee, 34, is “brand-new on the bench,” according to Law360. He became a judge in February after his December 2022 appointment to fill a vacancy by Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. McAffee is the newest judge on the 19-member Fulton County superior court. The Washington Post, the New York Times, Reuters and Axios also have stories.

So Willis hired her boyfriend, who has no experience with RICO cases, to be a special prosecutor, and now we have a "brand-new on the bench" judge who used to work for Willis.

3.5 years under her… no word whether he had to sleep with her too. — @amuse (@amuse) February 21, 2024

Seems odd that he was picked for this case. A virtual rookie judge and a former subordinate of the prime suspect in this hearing. She already committed perjury at least twice. Not to mention some FEC and tax violations. — Trump 2024 (@Brandonstheguy) February 21, 2024

That’s my concern. No admonishment of FANI when she disrespected counsel. When she said “don’t be cute with me” to counsel and the Judge did nothing, I lost faith that justice will be served. — Hillary (@CTYankees1) February 21, 2024

Fani Willis described her position as Chief Judge of Fulton County as "the easiest job of her life". She bragged about the $100k+ salary for only working two days a week.



McAfee should be highly insulted.



But he's not. — Noel Cooke (@NoelCooke_) February 21, 2024

I knew something was up with him...he let her have control of HIS courtroom. — Christine (@Christi70045316) February 21, 2024

My instincts were right about this guy. — TheSadieGrey (@DAndalora_Bella) February 21, 2024

OMG. The depth of corruption never hits bottom. — Rita MD (@ritaperrellamd) February 21, 2024

Why did he not recuse himself? — Eccola_qui (@Eccola_qui) February 21, 2024

His courage and integrity are up for testing. — RosieCat (@JunePer58060182) February 21, 2024

Venue change in order. — Delinda Dewick (@DelindaDewick) February 21, 2024

Totally not a setup — Scary words Mcghee (@mikeytvjonez) February 21, 2024

The case should be dropped, or at least given a change of venue. This judge was subservient to Willis for years. Is he going to let her run the courtroom?

