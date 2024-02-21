Lawrence O'Donnell: If Your Student Debt Has Been Eliminated, You Have One Person...
Department of Child Services Takes Son Away From Parents Who Won't 'Affirm' Their...
More Illegals Entered Under Biden Than Population of 36 States
It Was Never About Statues: VA Senate Passes Bill to Strip Daughters of...
Executive Coach Says Fani Willis Courtroom Drama Shows Microscope Under Which Black Women...
More of This, Please: Massie Introduces Bill to End the Department of Education
Guy Who the TDS Crowd Said Trump 'Shoved' Makes Their Takes Age Horribly...
New York Attorney General Letitia James Prepared to Seize Trump’s Buildings
First Amendment Anyone? Climate Activists Threaten Broadcasters to Defend Biden EV Mandate
Google AI Image Generator Is Big on Diversity, Not So Much on White...
Biden Tries to Explain How 'Canceling' Student Loans Helps People Who Didn't Go...
UNCONSTITUTIONAL: Despite SCOTUS Ruling, Biden Admin to Forgive Another $1.2 Billion in St...
'Sophie's Choice Law': IL Bill Would Impose Criminal Penalties on Parents Who Don't...
Here We Go Again: US, China to Collaborate on Making Bird Flu More...

Judge Assigned to Trump's Case in Georgia Once Worked Under Fani Willis

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on February 21, 2024
Meme screenshot

We had to check on this because it sounded like it couldn't be true. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is allegedly sleeping with the special counsel she hired to prosecute Donald Trump, which should be enough to get her taken off the case. Now we're learning that the judge chosen to preside over Trump's trial in Georgia once worked under Willis.

Advertisement

Huh.

ABA Journal reports:

The state court judge appointed to preside in the Georgia racketeering case against former President Donald Trump once worked for Fani T. Willis, the current Fulton County, Georgia, district attorney who obtained the indictment.

Judge Scott F. McAfee, 34, is “brand-new on the bench,” according to Law360. He became a judge in February after his December 2022 appointment to fill a vacancy by Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. McAffee is the newest judge on the 19-member Fulton County superior court.

The Washington Post, the New York Times, Reuters and Axios also have stories.

So Willis hired her boyfriend, who has no experience with RICO cases, to be a special prosecutor, and now we have a "brand-new on the bench" judge who used to work for Willis. 

Recommended

Lawrence O'Donnell: If Your Student Debt Has Been Eliminated, You Have One Person to Thank
Brett T.
Advertisement
Advertisement

The case should be dropped, or at least given a change of venue. This judge was subservient to Willis for years. Is he going to let her run the courtroom?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: DONALD TRUMP JUDGE FANI WILLIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Lawrence O'Donnell: If Your Student Debt Has Been Eliminated, You Have One Person to Thank
Brett T.
Guy Who the TDS Crowd Said Trump 'Shoved' Makes Their Takes Age Horribly (Roll Tape!)
Doug P.
Biden Tries to Explain How 'Canceling' Student Loans Helps People Who Didn't Go to College
Doug P.
Executive Coach Says Fani Willis Courtroom Drama Shows Microscope Under Which Black Women Live
Brett T.
New York Attorney General Letitia James Prepared to Seize Trump’s Buildings
Brett T.
More of This, Please: Massie Introduces Bill to End the Department of Education
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Lawrence O'Donnell: If Your Student Debt Has Been Eliminated, You Have One Person to Thank Brett T.
Advertisement