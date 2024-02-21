Blinken Meets With Brazilian President Who Just Compared Israel to Nazi Germany

If we were Secretary of State Antony Blinken, we'd think twice about posting a photo smiling and warmly embracing the hand of a man who just compared Israel to Nazi Germany and the war against Hamas to the Holocaust.

Brazil's president Lula da Silva accused Israel of " Genocide" in Palestine's Gaza at the African Union Summit in Addis Ababa Ethiopia

Comparing it to Holocaust in Nazy Germany pic.twitter.com/WvENRDaYii — Tannie تاني (@putin_76) February 18, 2024

What are the chances it came up?

Met with President @LulaOficial ahead of the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting. Brazil is a key partner on many issues including combatting the climate crisis and advancing human and labor rights. As we approach 200 years of U.S.-Brazil relations, our ties are stronger than ever. pic.twitter.com/wdVWL6KQ5j — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) February 21, 2024

Brazil is a key partner in combatting the nonexistent climate crisis. Yeah, sure. Israel is an ally, you know.

Shameful. — Heidi Bachram 🎗️ (@HeidiBachram) February 21, 2024

I hope that Secretary Blinken also shared this message with his "key partner," Brazilian President @LulaOficial pic.twitter.com/HZYYU1sIpg — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) February 21, 2024

What an embarrassment! @LulaOficial is an open antisemite and a criminal. — Olia (@oliaklein) February 21, 2024

Why would you meet with a Nazi? — Awesome Jew (@Jewsarethegoat) February 21, 2024

Unbelievable.

What a profound disappointment.

There is no cost to antisemitism any longer it seems. Smearing Israel, calling Jews Hitler is now rewarded. — Ron M. (@Jewtastic) February 21, 2024

Don't you think it's at the very least a little awkward to be advertising solidarity with Lula just days after he compared Israel to Nazi Germany while at the same time claiming to be a staunch ally of Israel? — Gus (@Gus_802) February 21, 2024

I don't use this loosely. Mr. Blinken, you are a modern day KAPO. No Jew would ever shake the hand (and have a smile on his face) of someone who just last week said Israel is committing a modern day #Holocaust in Gaza. A new low, even for you, Mr. Secretary. @JNS_org @JTAnews — Bryan E. Leib (@BryanLeibFL) February 21, 2024

He doesn’t appear to be a partner in combating antisemitism, Mr. Secretary. — Andrew C Laufer, Esq (@lauferlaw) February 21, 2024

Wash your hands now - this man is financing Russia through oil purchases, and giving diplomatic support to Russia, Iran, Venezuela. Best to sanction him — Super Sayafella (@supersayafella) February 21, 2024

How about his views on Israel? On Ukraine? On Putin? — Martin Varsavsky (@martinvars) February 21, 2024

This is the POS who called Israel Nazi Germany, Tony



You are every bit as sick and demented as the guy you work for.



I assure you, all Americans will be disgusted upon seeing this photo. — David Wohl (@DavidWohl) February 21, 2024

It really was a dumb idea to post this photo when we should be recalling our ambassador to Brazil over those comments. "Our ties are stronger than ever."

Spoiler alert: He hates you. — Saib Bilaval (@SaibBilaval) February 21, 2024

