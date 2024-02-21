Alabama Places IVF Treatment in the National Spotlight With New State Supreme Court...
Did He Snort That Too? Sawdust Photo in Hunter Biden Legal Filings Sparks...
Lawrence O'Donnell: If Your Student Debt Has Been Eliminated, You Have One Person...
Judge Assigned to Trump's Case in Georgia Once Worked Under Fani Willis
Department of Child Services Takes Son Away From Parents Who Won't 'Affirm' Their...
More Illegals Entered Under Biden Than Population of 36 States
It Was Never About Statues: VA Senate Passes Bill to Strip Daughters of...
Executive Coach Says Fani Willis Courtroom Drama Shows Microscope Under Which Black Women...
More of This, Please: Massie Introduces Bill to End the Department of Education
Guy Who the TDS Crowd Said Trump 'Shoved' Makes Their Takes Age Horribly...
New York Attorney General Letitia James Prepared to Seize Trump’s Buildings
First Amendment Anyone? Climate Activists Threaten Broadcasters to Defend Biden EV Mandate
Google AI Image Generator Is Big on Diversity, Not So Much on White...
Biden Tries to Explain How 'Canceling' Student Loans Helps People Who Didn't Go...

Blinken Meets With Brazilian President Who Just Compared Israel to Nazi Germany

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on February 21, 2024
AP Photo/Jorge Saenz

If we were Secretary of State Antony Blinken, we'd think twice about posting a photo smiling and warmly embracing the hand of a man who just compared Israel to Nazi Germany and the war against Hamas to the Holocaust. 

Advertisement

What are the chances it came up?

Brazil is a key partner in combatting the nonexistent climate crisis. Yeah, sure. Israel is an ally, you know.

Recommended

Did He Snort That Too? Sawdust Photo in Hunter Biden Legal Filings Sparks Twitter Meme Frenzy
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement
Advertisement

It really was a dumb idea to post this photo when we should be recalling our ambassador to Brazil over those comments. "Our ties are stronger than ever."

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: BRAZIL HOLOCAUST NAZI GERMANY ANTONY BLINKEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Did He Snort That Too? Sawdust Photo in Hunter Biden Legal Filings Sparks Twitter Meme Frenzy
Grateful Calvin
Alabama Places IVF Treatment in the National Spotlight With New State Supreme Court Ruling
Laura W.
Judge Assigned to Trump's Case in Georgia Once Worked Under Fani Willis
Brett T.
Lawrence O'Donnell: If Your Student Debt Has Been Eliminated, You Have One Person to Thank
Brett T.
Guy Who the TDS Crowd Said Trump 'Shoved' Makes Their Takes Age Horribly (Roll Tape!)
Doug P.
More of This, Please: Massie Introduces Bill to End the Department of Education
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Did He Snort That Too? Sawdust Photo in Hunter Biden Legal Filings Sparks Twitter Meme Frenzy Grateful Calvin
Advertisement