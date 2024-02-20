Politico Looks Into Group That Would Infuse Trump’s Second Term With Christian Nationalism

It was subtle, but you might have noticed how the Left's bogeyman quietly shifted from "white supremacy" to "Christian nationalism." That's the new biggest threat to our democracy. We guess they needed something since white supremacy lost all meaning from overuse.

Advertisement

So now we're facing down Christian nationalism — Christofascism for short. As much as the founding of the United States was built on "whiteness," it was also built on Christianity. And that needs to be "disrupted."

Politico reports that allies of Donald Trump are preparing to infuse his second term with Christian nationalism.

Trump allies prepare to infuse ‘Christian nationalism’ in second administration https://t.co/EseVx9WDmC — POLITICO (@politico) February 20, 2024

If you read this story, you'll quickly see that what the media considers to be "Christian nationalism" are just normal Christian conservative principles.



That's because the Christian nationalist narrative is the regime’s excuse for their increasing discrimination against… https://t.co/sVkJ27vuhv — Michael Seifert (@realmichaelseif) February 20, 2024

Christopher Wray in December assured Sen. Josh Hawley that the FBI's targeting of Catholics wasn't "intentional."

Alexander Ward and Heidi Przybyla report:

Spearheading the effort is Russell Vought, who served as Trump’s director of the Office of Management and Budget during his first term and has remained close to him. Vought, who is frequently cited as a potential chief of staff in a second Trump White House, is president of The Center for Renewing America think tank, a leading group in a conservative consortium preparing for a second Trump term. Christian nationalists in America believe that the country was founded as a Christian nation and that Christian values should be prioritized throughout government and public life. As the country has become less religious and more diverse, Vought has embraced the idea that Christians are under assault and has spoken of policies he might pursue in response. … Trump is not a devout man of faith. But Christian Nationalists have been among his most reliable campaign activists and voting blocs. Trump formed a political alliance with evangelicals during his first run for office, delivered them a six to three conservative majority on the Supreme Court and is now espousing the Christian right’s long-running argument that Christians are so severely persecuted that it necessitates a federal response.

Trump is not a devout man of faith, so what's the worry? President Joe Biden calls himself a devout Catholic, and look at his agenda. Nothing Catholic about that.

Ending the lawfare against Christians.

Protecting our nation.

God, how terrifying. — Tea Party Barbie (@laurahollis61) February 20, 2024

Thanks for the article. Very based!



If this picture of the Mayflower Compact gets more likes than your post, every writer at your outlet must vote for Trump this year. pic.twitter.com/cgNooVUmUP — Ben Zeisloft (@BenZeisloft) February 20, 2024

Define “Christian nationalism” ? I’m sure we don’t use the same verbage. — gypsy_love (@gypsy_lovell) February 20, 2024

So Christians who love their country are going to support a president who will attempt to undo the anti-religious, Marxist-Fascist decline of America under Democrats?

Say it isn’t so! — Audacious Pundit (@AudaciousPundit) February 20, 2024

Based — Jordan Robert Kirk (@jordanRKirk) February 20, 2024

That's tremendous news. Gets my vote. — J.B. Durham (@JB_Durham80) February 20, 2024

Remember when Democrat senators tried to destroy Justice Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation by pointing to her affiliation with a Christian group? But no, Christians are deluded to think they're under attack.

Advertisement

Politico can you tell us what Christian nationalism is? — 🔱 Pretty Rage Machine 🔱 (@synapticfail) February 20, 2024

This is a real line in this story https://t.co/jcIHjb7mwy pic.twitter.com/NP8Djx0naO — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 20, 2024

Forcing men to provide for their children? That's un-American.

“as well as forcing men ‘to provide for their children as soon as it’s determined the child is theirs’ — a clear incursion by the government into Americans’ private lives.” pic.twitter.com/dGzjVSpLhs — Young Republic Politics (@StudioYoungrep) February 20, 2024





AMEN! We tried wonton degeneracy, now here we are. — Brian Stephens (@brianstephens00) February 20, 2024

Define Christian nationalism. I want to know what you mean by that. — Zeppo (@Zeppo81190327) February 20, 2024

It doesn't mean anything. It's just the next scary catchphrase now that white supremacist and ultra-MAGA have run their course.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



