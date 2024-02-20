The Independent Finds the Link Between Teen's Death and Libs of TikTok
Politico Looks Into Group That Would Infuse Trump’s Second Term With Christian Nationalism

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on February 20, 2024

It was subtle, but you might have noticed how the Left's bogeyman quietly shifted from "white supremacy" to "Christian nationalism." That's the new biggest threat to our democracy. We guess they needed something since white supremacy lost all meaning from overuse.

So now we're facing down Christian nationalism — Christofascism for short. As much as the founding of the United States was built on "whiteness," it was also built on Christianity. And that needs to be "disrupted."

Politico reports that allies of Donald Trump are preparing to infuse his second term with Christian nationalism.

Christopher Wray in December assured Sen. Josh Hawley that the FBI's targeting of Catholics wasn't "intentional."

Alexander Ward and Heidi Przybyla report:

Spearheading the effort is Russell Vought, who served as Trump’s director of the Office of Management and Budget during his first term and has remained close to him. Vought, who is frequently cited as a potential chief of staff in a second Trump White House, is president of The Center for Renewing America think tank, a leading group in a conservative consortium preparing for a second Trump term.

Christian nationalists in America believe that the country was founded as a Christian nation and that Christian values should be prioritized throughout government and public life. As the country has become less religious and more diverse, Vought has embraced the idea that Christians are under assault and has spoken of policies he might pursue in response.

Trump is not a devout man of faith. But Christian Nationalists have been among his most reliable campaign activists and voting blocs. Trump formed a political alliance with evangelicals during his first run for office, delivered them a six to three conservative majority on the Supreme Court and is now espousing the Christian right’s long-running argument that Christians are so severely persecuted that it necessitates a federal response.

Trump is not a devout man of faith, so what's the worry? President Joe Biden calls himself a devout Catholic, and look at his agenda. Nothing Catholic about that.

Remember when Democrat senators tried to destroy Justice Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation by pointing to her affiliation with a Christian group? But no, Christians are deluded to think they're under attack.

Forcing men to provide for their children? That's un-American.


It doesn't mean anything. It's just the next scary catchphrase now that white supremacist and ultra-MAGA have run their course.

