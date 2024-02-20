Illegals Scuffle With Illegals as Cops Make Arrest at NYC Migrant Shelter

Kyle Rittenhouse NUKES Government and Media About Revealing the Identities of Shooters
Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on February 20, 2024
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

There's a video going around X today that doesn't look good either for New York City's illegal immigrants or its police force. How dare police enter a migrant shelter and arrest someone … that's a sanctuary shelter. The news is out that you can assault a police officer and walk out of court with no bail.

We're not sure what they're arresting this guy for, but he sure is resisting.

There sure is a lot of stuff flying. Did someone throw a blanket at the cops?

As the phrase goes, they're not sending their best.

Yeah, New York City looked a lot better in the movies. Now they're living in giant tents because there's nowhere else to put them.

Who are the guys in the blue vests? Social workers? They should have let them handle it.

But we can't have another Daniel Perry situation in the city. He would have had the guy in a chokehold.

***

