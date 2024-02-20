Illegals Scuffle With Illegals as Cops Make Arrest at NYC Migrant Shelter

There's a video going around X today that doesn't look good either for New York City's illegal immigrants or its police force. How dare police enter a migrant shelter and arrest someone … that's a sanctuary shelter. The news is out that you can assault a police officer and walk out of court with no bail.

We're not sure what they're arresting this guy for, but he sure is resisting.

There sure is a lot of stuff flying. Did someone throw a blanket at the cops?

Migrants Attack NYPD Cops Making Arrest at NYC Randalls Island Migrant Shelter. Full video on YouTube. pic.twitter.com/0mRWNEkXdL — LLN NYC (@loudlabsnyc) February 20, 2024

Unreal. — Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) February 20, 2024

Send in the dance team!! — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) February 20, 2024

Deport every single one of these people. Enough is enough. We must take back our country. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) February 20, 2024

As the phrase goes, they're not sending their best.

If only someone told them this would happen — Goon_Vibes_Only (@VibesGoon) February 20, 2024

They're mad they're not getting enough free stuff while illegally in the US — Libertarianesque Person (@libertarianesqu) February 20, 2024

Yeah, New York City looked a lot better in the movies. Now they're living in giant tents because there's nowhere else to put them.

What a shame.



Send more. — ██████████ (@PLVS_VLTRA_) February 20, 2024

These cops look completely useless. — Sleep Forever (@SleepForever33) February 20, 2024

Who’s the fat girl dressed like a cop? — Eagle Eye (@BigPhilMustafa) February 20, 2024

Who are the guys in the blue vests? Social workers? They should have let them handle it.

Aided, abetted, and funded by the local and federal government that people voted for. Couldn’t pay me enough to be a police officer. — Frank Nitto (@LexingtonHotel) February 20, 2024

The arrest took too long and the officers never had control. Why because their arrest control system is garbage! When things take this long you subject yourself to more harm! — Ronin079 (@lawdog079) February 20, 2024

But we can't have another Daniel Perry situation in the city. He would have had the guy in a chokehold.

