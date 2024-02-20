Politico Looks Into Group That Would Infuse Trump’s Second Term With Christian Nationalism
The Independent Finds the Link Between Teen's Death and Libs of TikTok
Kyle Rittenhouse NUKES Government and Media About Revealing the Identities of Shooters
Biden to GOP 'History is Watching' Ukraine Debacle Continues and X Has...
Illegals Scuffle With Illegals as Cops Make Arrest at NYC Migrant Shelter
First Photo of Disgraced Crypto-Scammer Sam Bankman Fried in Prison is Out
Reporters Ask Joe Biden If Gavin Newsom Should Be ‘On Standby’
Adopt a Twitchy Editor Today and Stop the Censors From BURYING Conservative Media
Fire Marshall Jamaal Bowman Urges 'Seat at the Table' for Hip-Hop Community on...
Liberal Media Meltdowns Reach Critical Mass
Laughs in POLKA: MSNBC Guest Says Americans Stole Every Form of Music from...
If This Doesn't Piss You Off NOTHING Will: Sean Davis Exposes Why Senators...
'You Are NOT Kind. You Are NOT Righteous.' J.K. Rowling Decimates Trans Activists...
WUSS ALERT --> Mark Cuban Tries RUNNING AWAY From The Rabbit Hole After...

Filings show Rep. Eric Swalwell Spent Millions in Campaign Money on Himself

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on February 20, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

We keep a running list of the dumbest people in Congress, but Rep. Eric Swalwell doesn't often make the list because he's not dumb, he's just a bad person. For someone who thought he could be president, he sure does spend a lot of his time on X trolling his colleagues. "Nice work detective!" he tweeted to Rep. James Comer after he revealed a really shady "loan repayment" to President Joe Biden from his brother James.

Advertisement

Speaking of shady, RedState editor-at-large Ben Kew reports that campaign filings show that Swalwell spent millions of campaign dollars on personal expenses, like his hotel stay in Dubai.

Nothing will happen to Swalwell. If Democrats in Congress faced actual consequences for their wrongdoing, a whole lot of representatives would be gone, including most of The Squad.

Childcare?

Recommended

Kyle Rittenhouse NUKES Government and Media About Revealing the Identities of Shooters
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement
Advertisement

If they did anything, they would just investigate themselves and find nothing out of order.

Why can't he pay for these things out of his salary? We do pay him. For what, we don't know.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: CAMPAIGN FINANCE ERIC SWALWELL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kyle Rittenhouse NUKES Government and Media About Revealing the Identities of Shooters
Grateful Calvin
The Independent Finds the Link Between Teen's Death and Libs of TikTok
Brett T.
Politico Looks Into Group That Would Infuse Trump’s Second Term With Christian Nationalism
Brett T.
'You Are NOT Kind. You Are NOT Righteous.' J.K. Rowling Decimates Trans Activists in Straight-FIRE Post
Sam J.
First Photo of Disgraced Crypto-Scammer Sam Bankman Fried in Prison is Out
Coucy
Biden to GOP 'History is Watching' Ukraine Debacle Continues and X Has Thoughts
RickRobinson

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Kyle Rittenhouse NUKES Government and Media About Revealing the Identities of Shooters Grateful Calvin
Advertisement