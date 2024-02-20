Filings show Rep. Eric Swalwell Spent Millions in Campaign Money on Himself

We keep a running list of the dumbest people in Congress, but Rep. Eric Swalwell doesn't often make the list because he's not dumb, he's just a bad person. For someone who thought he could be president, he sure does spend a lot of his time on X trolling his colleagues. "Nice work detective!" he tweeted to Rep. James Comer after he revealed a really shady "loan repayment" to President Joe Biden from his brother James.

Speaking of shady, RedState editor-at-large Ben Kew reports that campaign filings show that Swalwell spent millions of campaign dollars on personal expenses, like his hotel stay in Dubai.

Rep. Eric Swalwell spent millions of dollars in campaign funds on his own childcare costs, Four Seasons steakhouses and staying at the Burj Al Arab in Dubai, campaign filings show. pic.twitter.com/67oeD3xV53 — Ben Kew (@ben_kew) February 20, 2024

Nothing will happen to Swalwell. If Democrats in Congress faced actual consequences for their wrongdoing, a whole lot of representatives would be gone, including most of The Squad.

It is all in there... https://t.co/DhKYOK3fKm — Ben Kew (@ben_kew) February 20, 2024

Childcare?

There should be laws against this stuff. — JWF (@JammieWF) February 20, 2024

Anyone surprised that @RepSwalwell uses campaign money as his personal slush fund? Anyone? — Laura King (@25627King) February 20, 2024

I thought the most interesting stat was that out of all members of Congress who used campaign cash to pay for childcare Rep Swalwell's spending was 60% of the total for every member of Congress - problem kids? What is the story? — @amuse (@amuse) February 20, 2024

In his defense, it is quite expensive to campaign for office in Dubai. — Kent Moore (@kentrmoore) February 20, 2024

Well, considering this is completely illegal. I’m waiting to see if it’s (D)ifferent and if anything will happen to him. — Southern FFA Family (@FFAFamily) February 20, 2024

From my understanding, this is a violation of the law. At least it was when I ran for public office and had to be very careful with how donated money was spent. — GH HILL (@GHHILL1911) February 20, 2024

“Nothing happens here”.



He’s a Democrat. He can still be given gold bars by foreign oligarchs and keep his seat for years. — Victro2 (@shadowban_fix) February 20, 2024

He’s a Democrat, what’s the problem? — The Cisco Kid (@dsherr13) February 20, 2024

He's a creep. What he hasn't done is due to a lack of opportunity. — Jenny Tennant (@JennyTennant18) February 20, 2024

... and that doesn't even count the Valentine's Day chocolates for Fang Fang. — Will Collier (@willcollier) February 20, 2024

Clearly a man of the people who's in touch with the concerns of the working class. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) February 20, 2024

He along with many others in DC are obviously in it for the GRIFT — Scott Pranger (@scottmpranger) February 20, 2024

And they all just keep getting away with it. Nothing gets done. — Karl Krynicki (@Rockykarlk) February 20, 2024

If they did anything, they would just investigate themselves and find nothing out of order.

Why can't he pay for these things out of his salary? We do pay him. For what, we don't know.

***