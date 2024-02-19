European Union Official Says Hamas Is ‘An Idea,’ and You Don't Kill an Idea

Did You Hear About the Shooter Who Killed Two Cops and a Paramedic...
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on February 19, 2024
AP Photo/Adel Hana

This editor and his family went out to a British-style pub for lunch to celebrate the referendum on Brexit. The people of the United Kingdom voted to extract themselves from the European Union. That made liberals sad because it put a crimp in their plans for a one-world government.

Remember back during the 2020 debates when Donald Trump brought up Antifa? John Biden scoffed at Trump and declared that Antifa is "just an idea." It's anti-fascism — it says so right there in the name. Never mind that the Justice Department can't seem to find any evidence that Antifa exists and is a terrorist organization — they're too busy spying on parents at school board meetings and Catholics.

Now we have Josep Borrell, head of the EU's Foreign Policy, telling an audience in Munich that, like Antifa, Hamas "is an idea." It was an idea that invaded Israel on October 7 and slaughtered more than a thousand innocent civilians and took more than 230 captive.

The Palestinians have been provided with better alternatives, but they've chosen Hamas. You don't kill an idea … you kill an army of terrorists who have your genocide in their charter.

The EU is just as worthless as the UN and the WHO.

Yep.

There was an alternative that was better — taking all of the aid from the world and using it to join the 21st Century rather than building a network of terror tunnels and then invading Israel. 

You can't kill an idea, but you can kill enough people with that idea that the rest start to have second thoughts.

***

