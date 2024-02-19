European Union Official Says Hamas Is ‘An Idea,’ and You Don't Kill an Idea

This editor and his family went out to a British-style pub for lunch to celebrate the referendum on Brexit. The people of the United Kingdom voted to extract themselves from the European Union. That made liberals sad because it put a crimp in their plans for a one-world government.

Advertisement

Remember back during the 2020 debates when Donald Trump brought up Antifa? John Biden scoffed at Trump and declared that Antifa is "just an idea." It's anti-fascism — it says so right there in the name. Never mind that the Justice Department can't seem to find any evidence that Antifa exists and is a terrorist organization — they're too busy spying on parents at school board meetings and Catholics.

Now we have Josep Borrell, head of the EU's Foreign Policy, telling an audience in Munich that, like Antifa, Hamas "is an idea." It was an idea that invaded Israel on October 7 and slaughtered more than a thousand innocent civilians and took more than 230 captive.

“Hamas is an idea. You don’t kill an idea, you have to provide an alternative that’s better”



Josep Borrell, head of the EU’s Foreign Policy speaking in Munich.



The German Nazis were also an idea. Full military victory was the main strategy to vanquish them from history. pic.twitter.com/xtGnBkbdW2 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) February 18, 2024

The Palestinians have been provided with better alternatives, but they've chosen Hamas. You don't kill an idea … you kill an army of terrorists who have your genocide in their charter.

The EU is just as worthless as the UN and the WHO.

You have to vanquish evil. it is as simple as that. — Madeleine Richardson (@Madelei79067106) February 18, 2024

Josep Borrell is a disgrace for Europe.



Josep Borrell is strong supporter of Islamic terrorism.

Shame on @EU_Commission for selling out European values to Islamic Terror Republic & Hamas Terrorists & Co. — Tina (@Tina_tina_7777) February 18, 2024

It’s an awfully bad idea — Doug Kaplan (@dougjkaplan) February 18, 2024

If you kill enough people who have the idea, they learn a new idea — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) February 18, 2024

I heard that shop-worn phrase for 60 years now. It's just an excuse for letting vicious thugs win — David Chapman (@timon_phocas54) February 18, 2024

As long as that idea is not killing and threatening the survival of his kin, he'll say that.. — Brett Ben Raphael (@Brettbenraphael) February 18, 2024

What a despicable and useless person.. — FabRi (@FastFab_83) February 19, 2024

Here’s an alternative… 💀 — Raccoon NAFO fella (@grumpyraccoon87) February 18, 2024

You remove from ideas the capability to act on it. — Johann augustine (@JohannAugustine) February 19, 2024

Really odd, because on August 2, 1945, the "Idea" of Imperial Japan waging war on the Allies was overwhelmingly popular there, and by September 2, a mere month later, they were surrendering.



I wonder what happened to make the "alternative" suddenly seem much better to them? — The facts you don't like (@LeftOfGaussian) February 18, 2024

Yes well people have been trying for decades to provide a nice alternative but yeah as you say, it is hard to kill ideas. — Crazy Claire (@BovineDevine) February 19, 2024

European men are so weak — John B. Hill (@StandWithAZ) February 18, 2024

Borrell has always been a weak ineffectual leader. The fact he keeps getting these jobs says more about the EU than anything else. — Jonny Jacobsen Dixon (@Jdxyz) February 19, 2024

“Radical terrorists have an idea and you have to propose a better one”



Assimilating into free, democratic world with separation of church and state. That’s the better alternative. But you and everybody else here knows this is a holy war for them, not a territorial dispute. — LEE Fowkes 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@JeremyFowkes) February 18, 2024

Advertisement

Hamas is the threat to the world — Jaya Kumari (@Jaya18feb) February 18, 2024

No Hamas is a group of militants, you can destroy that. — Alpha-1.cro (@alpha1fintech) February 18, 2024

Yep.

Here's a better idea: we destroy Hamas. Then, it won't be an idea: it will be a bad memory. — Harlow Journey (@HarlowJourney) February 19, 2024

There was an alternative that was better — taking all of the aid from the world and using it to join the 21st Century rather than building a network of terror tunnels and then invading Israel.

You can't kill an idea, but you can kill enough people with that idea that the rest start to have second thoughts.

***