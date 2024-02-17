Planned Parenthood Advises Parents to Ask Their Toddlers If They Are Girls or Boys

Planned Parenthood seems to have lost sight of its founding mission, which was to weed out the undesirables, such as blacks, and keep them from breeding. Now Planned Parenthood is giving parents advice on dealing with their toddlers. There are now children's books that say when a baby is born, the doctor makes a guess if it's a boy or a girl, and sometimes the doctor gets it wrong.

Planned Parenthood has published some new guidance called, "4 Facts You Need to Know About Your Kids, Gender Identity and Being Trans." And when they say kids, we mean kids.

Planned Parenthood recommends toddlers be asked if they are 'a boy or a girl' by parents https://t.co/EpzdbrQkcw — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 10, 2024

Katie Daviscourt reports:

Planned Parenthood has published parental guidance on gender identity that encourages asking toddlers between the ages of 1 and 3 how they identify. The guidance titled "4 Facts You Need to Know About Your Kids, Gender Identity and Being Trans," which is listed on Planned Parenthood's website under "gender identity," states as a "fact" that “gender identity, for everyone, is formed in the toddler years.” Planned Parenthood tells parents that in order to create a "safer space" for their toddler they should ask their child point blank if they identify as a "boy or a girl." Whatever answer the toddler gives, parents should accept it and treat them as such. "As soon as your kid is able to understand the concept of gender, they will tell you their gender. To create a safer space, you might consider asking directly: ‘Are you a boy or a girl?’ — and being open to whatever answer they give you. Note: If you tell them they’re wrong, it will NOT change their gender identity (see fact below), but it could make them worry they’re not lovable the way they are," the guidance states.

How do you even define the terms "boy" and "girl" for toddlers? Do you raise them completely gender-neutral until they're old enough to tell you what gender they identify as?

My son believed he was Spiderman for two years. pic.twitter.com/I6A1do8cCd — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) February 17, 2024

They're just completely indifferent to what happens to the kids they're targeting after they use them for their own purposes. That's why what they're doing is the moral equivalent of pedophilia. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) February 17, 2024

Grooming future surgery clients — MirCat (@TRMirCat) February 17, 2024

Maybe don’t ask an organization that mass murders children for parenting advice. Just a thought. — modern native (@of_modernity) February 17, 2024

This happened at my pediatrician’s office!! I’m finding a new one. — Ellie Beacon (@EliotBeacon) February 17, 2024

Parents already know the answer. — Andrew Austin (@andrewwaustin) February 17, 2024

If you’re against this they claim you are anti-women’s health. — Responce DeLeon (@BerryhillRl) February 17, 2024

We already know what happens when children run the world.



Why? — PhotobombingCow (@PhotobombingC) February 17, 2024

Parents who let their kids “pick” their gender should be reported to CPS. — Trampas (@trampas) February 17, 2024

Parents are supposed to help guide the development of their children.



What does this say to a child if the ones responsible for them are uncertain about this concrete fact? — TheDaz (@greattheeric) February 17, 2024

My two answered right. I didn’t read the article. Are my kids gifted? They’re only 6 and 5. — John Lee Pettimore (@3rdshiftMike) February 17, 2024

But what if the delivery doctor guessed wrong, and you've been raising your child wrong all this time? How do you make up for those years you were misgendering your child by naming them wrong or dressing them in the wrong clothes?

