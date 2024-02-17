Planned Parenthood Advises Parents to Ask Their Toddlers If They Are Girls or...
Senate Bill To Prohibit Armed Guards in Church? A Deep Dive Into the...
TheGrio Editor Says Fani Willis 'Did What She Needed to Do'
Kansas City Mayor Says Governor Used 'Dog Whistle' When He Called Shooters 'Thugs'
Adam Kinzinger Calls Trump 'Weak Weak Weak Weak Small Weak Tiny Weak Meager...
John Harwood Claims Donald Trump Is Trying to Help Vladimir Putin Conquer Ukraine
WOW: Victor Davis Hanson Rattles Off List of Biden's Lies (Just in the...
Admiral Rachel Levine Reminds Us That Climate Change Is Racist
ALL the Eye Rolls - Representative Lorena Garcia of Colorado has Thoughts About...
WTF: Biden Admin Sues Tennessee, Says Law Prohibiting Knowingly Spreading HIV Violates the...
Sen. Ted Cruz Gets Suggestions for Dealing With Loud Anti-Israel Mob in Front...
This'll End Well: Chicago's Mayor Wants 'Non Police Response' to Emergencies
NY Times Reports Secret Service Has an Additional Duty When It Comes to...
'No Irish Need Apply': Rolling Stone Suggests Bethany Mandel Has No Business Running...

Capitalism Blamed For Stores Having to Lock Up Their Shelves

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on February 17, 2024
Twitchy

Actually, we think in a true capitalist society you'd pick out the goods you need, take them to the register, and exchange money for them. That hasn't been happening in a lot of cities, and more and more stores are either just closing or locking everything behind plexiglass. It's called shoplifting. Blue city mayors can cry all they want about Walgreens closing its stores. They could hire security guards, but they'd be sued if they tried to stop someone from leaving without paying. Managers have advised employees to just let people walk out of the store with handfuls of stolen goods.

Advertisement

This tweet thinks capitalism is the problem.

Recommended

Senate Bill To Prohibit Armed Guards in Church? A Deep Dive Into the Bill
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

AOC assured us that "looters" were only stealing bread to feed their families.

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: CAPITALISM THEFT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Senate Bill To Prohibit Armed Guards in Church? A Deep Dive Into the Bill
Aaron Walker
Kansas City Mayor Says Governor Used 'Dog Whistle' When He Called Shooters 'Thugs'
Brett T.
Planned Parenthood Advises Parents to Ask Their Toddlers If They Are Girls or Boys
Brett T.
WOW: Victor Davis Hanson Rattles Off List of Biden's Lies (Just in the Past WEEK)
Doug P.
TheGrio Editor Says Fani Willis 'Did What She Needed to Do'
Brett T.
NY Times Reports Secret Service Has an Additional Duty When It Comes to Protecting Biden
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Senate Bill To Prohibit Armed Guards in Church? A Deep Dive Into the Bill Aaron Walker
Advertisement