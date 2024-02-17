Capitalism Blamed For Stores Having to Lock Up Their Shelves

Actually, we think in a true capitalist society you'd pick out the goods you need, take them to the register, and exchange money for them. That hasn't been happening in a lot of cities, and more and more stores are either just closing or locking everything behind plexiglass. It's called shoplifting. Blue city mayors can cry all they want about Walgreens closing its stores. They could hire security guards, but they'd be sued if they tried to stop someone from leaving without paying. Managers have advised employees to just let people walk out of the store with handfuls of stolen goods.

This tweet thinks capitalism is the problem.

Being forced to ask an employee to unlock a toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant, and shampoo is actually insane, fuck capitalism pic.twitter.com/aiYjPC9Vjq — Calla (@CallaWalsh) February 16, 2024

"Why are you preventing me from just stealing what I want?" asked the communist. https://t.co/67TvlhUZJq — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 17, 2024

Capitalism is why you can buy cheap toothpaste. Crime is why you need to wait an extra 30 seconds to purchase it. https://t.co/GMdM3PhkTP — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 17, 2024

Can't believe I have to lock my car or else someone will steal it because the people I vote for appoint bureaucrats who don't prosecute crime. Fuck capitalism. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 17, 2024

Imagine my shocked face at their bio pic.twitter.com/PMqQH92RaF — Dr. Judgmental Shoelace, PhD. 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@DocKilmer) February 17, 2024

Communism by contrast is famous for easy access to goods — HONEST RESPECTED CEO (@eastern0414) February 17, 2024

So glad to live in an area that this is not necessary. — Ted Highpower, PE (@TbrdDog) February 17, 2024

Absolutely! Capitalism allows for competitive pricing and innovation, making everyday necessities like toothpaste more affordable for everyone. Let's continue to support and improve this economic system. — Daisy Frye (@free_daizzy) February 17, 2024

Yes capitalists always want to spend additional money on security measures and inconvenience people buying goods — Klaus (@_rubberbaron) February 17, 2024

Start your own business or store and keep the merchandise unlocked. Better yet, give it away. But you won't because you're a greedy, envious, filthy communist. — Kerry 🇺🇸 (@K1erry) February 17, 2024

The problem here is anarchy, not capitalism. — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) February 17, 2024

No. Having thefts so frequently that companies can’t even restock stolen goods quickly is why they have to take the ‘insane’ protection of locking it all up.



Maybe people should stop stealing stuff if they don’t want to have to ask an associate to unlock the toothbrush case. — Fifty Shades of Sarcasm (@Fifty_ShadesOfD) February 17, 2024

AOC assured us that "looters" were only stealing bread to feed their families.

I’m willing to bet that you don’t think people who commit petty crimes like shoplifting should be prosecuted.



Well, this is what you get. — That Goddamned Finkelstein Shit Kid (@Supreme____Beef) February 17, 2024

