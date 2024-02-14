The Atlantic: Democrats Should Pick a Replacement for Biden ASAP

Even though Special Counsel Robert Hur recommended no criminal charges against President Joe Biden for willfully retaining classified documents in his Delaware home, the president and his supporters are furious that Hur suggested that Biden was not mentally competent to stand trial. Since then, they've been sending everyone out to insist how sharp Biden is … behind closed doors. Hur concluded a jury would see Biden as a well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory. A good portion of America already believes he's elderly and has a poor memory — we don't see what's well-meaning about stealing classified documents and storing them in your garage.

National Review, which famously put out a Never Trump issue, thinks that it's time for Democrats to find a replacement for Biden on the ticket.

President Biden owes it to the country to withdraw from the 2024 race. https://t.co/Uw9s5r4boC — National Review (@NRO) February 14, 2024

National Review is obviously nervous that Donald Trump could be reelected. So is The Atlantic, which published a similar piece saying that Biden's ego is preventing him from stepping aside and letting the DNC replace him on the 2024 ballot.

"Biden is putting his self-regard ahead of the good of the country. As a result, both he and his party are badly undermining the most compelling rationale of the 2024 campaign, which is the need to do everything possible to prevent Trump from returning." https://t.co/0SG7qDkBU7 — Alec MacGillis (@AlecMacGillis) February 13, 2024

Damon Linker writes:

The Democratic Party is heading into the 2024 election with a presumptive nominee who may well be incapable of defeating former President Donald Trump. The incumbent on whom the party is relying to run against Trump’s dangerous threat to the country and the world currently rates at an anemic and steady 39 percent approval. Worse, no less than three-quarters of Americans and half of Democrats worry that President Joe Biden lacks “the necessary mental and physical health to be president for a second term.” And those figures come from a survey released before Special Counsel Robert Hur’s damning comments last week about Biden being an “elderly man with a poor memory.” … How did we end up in this situation? The lion’s share of the blame belongs to Biden himself. His decision to run for reelection, after initially indicating in 2019 that he’d probably serve only one term, is understandable in human respects but indefensible in political ones. It’s very common for an aging person—especially a man—to deny the truth about his decline and the need to pull back from responsibilities. Such transitions typically involve a painful, arduous struggle for any family facing the situation. A good part of it is stubborn pride. But decline itself can impair judgment. Close family members, equally disinclined to accept the reality of what’s happening, can also become complicit in the self-deception. (I’m looking at you, Jill Biden.)

That's Dr. Jill Biden, if you please.

Wow, they are getting nervous.

"I’d like to see the Democratic Party and its defenders spending more time running popular, charismatic candidates and less time desperately trying to work the refs—that is, more time doing whatever is necessary to win and less time trying to prove that Democrats deserve to win." — Alec MacGillis (@AlecMacGillis) February 13, 2024

"Trump is a sociopathic menace who must be defeated. However well-suited Biden was to the task of dispatching him 4 years ago, the situation has changed. Biden cannot possibly be the best person for the job today. The time to fix this mess is now—before it really is too late." — Alec MacGillis (@AlecMacGillis) February 13, 2024

We're old enough to remember when they were trying to replace Kamala Harris with Pete Buttigieg as unpopular as she was.

It’s called narcissism — J. A (@jalley0508) February 14, 2024

So….you’re finally figuring out that Biden is a narcissistic son of a bitch?

Lol. What took you so long? — Time to get Serious (@YouVoted4it) February 14, 2024

That's funny, because all of the cable news channels had on psychologists to explain Trump's narcissistic personality disorder to us.

Your TDS is showing. Plus, how do you not care that Biden has full-blown dementia? — Ben Peterson (@jazzfan71) February 14, 2024

How could he betray Biden like that? Biden has already defeated Trump once; what's to say he won't easily do it again, even with dementia?

