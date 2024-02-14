Report: Obama's CIA Had Foreign Allies Spying on 26 Members of the Trump Team

Michael Shellenberger, Matt Taibbi, and Alex Gutentag report that President Barack Obama's CIA wasn't just illegally spying on Carter Page — they say the CIA enlisted help from allied nations to spy on 26 Trump advisors, triggering the "Russian collusion" hoax.
CIA Had Foreign Allies Spy On Trump Team, Triggering Russia Collusion Hoax, Sources Say— Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) February 13, 2024
United States Intelligence Community targeted 26 Trump advisors for foreign spy agencies to “reverse target” and “bump”
by @Shellenberger @mtaibbi and @galexybrane
President Barack Obama… pic.twitter.com/XHSrCFPI57
They write:
Now, multiple credible sources tell Public and Racket that the United States Intelligence Community (IC), including the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), illegally mobilized foreign intelligence agencies to target Trump advisors long before the summer of 2016.
The new information fills many gaps in our understanding of the Russia collusion hoax and is supported by testimony already in the public record.
Until now, the official story has been that the FBI’s investigation began after Australian intelligence officials told US officials that a Trump aide had boasted to an Australian diplomat that Russia had damning material about Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
In truth, the US IC asked the “Five Eyes” intelligence alliance to surveil Trump’s associates and share the intelligence they acquired with US agencies, say sources close to a House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HSPCI) investigation. The Five Eyes nations are the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.
…
Unknown details about the FBI’s investigation of the Trump campaign and raw intelligence related to the IC’s surveillance of the Trump campaign are in a 10-inch binder that Trump ordered to be declassified at the very end of his term, sources told Public and Racket.
If the top-secret documents exist proving these charges, they are potentially proof that multiple US intelligence officials broke laws against spying and election interference.
So it wasn't just the Hillary Clinton campaign that was trying to get dirt on Donald Trump? But former CIA Director John Brennan seems like such a stand-up guy. Is it possible that he and Obama had a hand in getting the disinformation campaign against Trump going?
Fox News' Jesse Watters was probably the only mainstream media figure to report on the claims:
Report: Deep state is scrambling to find a missing top-secret binder that shows how Obama's CIA set up the Russia hoax @shellenberger @mtaibbi pic.twitter.com/oBvKRrqkkp— Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) February 14, 2024
Obama was 100% in on it.— Ex_Citizen_BuckTweet 🌸 (@GuyGadboisGuyG1) February 13, 2024
The depth of corruption is horrific. So many resources wasted for years, and they thought America would never find out.— Loree (@loreebradley) February 14, 2024
That's high treason— Dan (@DanGoorevitch) February 14, 2024
These two belong in prison for their crimes against the Trump administration.— DreamingofCali (@CaliDreamingof) February 14, 2024
"...are in a 10-inch binder..." That binder was probably the target of the FBI raid on Mar-a- Lago.— Michael Greenberg (@mikegre) February 14, 2024
I felt it in my gut. It was too out there and too well coordinated.— Cresto (@JoannaDeP1) February 14, 2024
This needs to be headline news everywhere.— Phyll (@MayofMont) February 14, 2024
You'll notice that it's not.
Obama still has not been asked one question on record about anything Russian hoax related— Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) February 14, 2024
Some people in the replies are calling this old news, but Shellenberger disagrees.
This 2020 tweet from George Papadopoulos just happened to appear in our timeline today:
There has been confusion about what #Obamagate is. So let me summarize it:— George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) May 25, 2020
The weopanization of both domestic, and foreign, intelligence against a presidential campaign from a sitting administration solely for political purposes to prevent the smooth transition of power
Trump was right. Again.
***
