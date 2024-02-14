Report: Obama's CIA Had Foreign Allies Spying on 26 Members of the Trump Team

Michael Shellenberger, Matt Taibbi, and Alex Gutentag report that President Barack Obama's CIA wasn't just illegally spying on Carter Page — they say the CIA enlisted help from allied nations to spy on 26 Trump advisors, triggering the "Russian collusion" hoax.

CIA Had Foreign Allies Spy On Trump Team, Triggering Russia Collusion Hoax, Sources Say United States Intelligence Community targeted 26 Trump advisors for foreign spy agencies to “reverse target” and “bump” by @Shellenberger @mtaibbi and @galexybrane President Barack Obama… pic.twitter.com/XHSrCFPI57

They write:

Now, multiple credible sources tell Public and Racket that the United States Intelligence Community (IC), including the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), illegally mobilized foreign intelligence agencies to target Trump advisors long before the summer of 2016.

The new information fills many gaps in our understanding of the Russia collusion hoax and is supported by testimony already in the public record.

Until now, the official story has been that the FBI’s investigation began after Australian intelligence officials told US officials that a Trump aide had boasted to an Australian diplomat that Russia had damning material about Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

In truth, the US IC asked the “Five Eyes” intelligence alliance to surveil Trump’s associates and share the intelligence they acquired with US agencies, say sources close to a House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HSPCI) investigation. The Five Eyes nations are the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

…

Unknown details about the FBI’s investigation of the Trump campaign and raw intelligence related to the IC’s surveillance of the Trump campaign are in a 10-inch binder that Trump ordered to be declassified at the very end of his term, sources told Public and Racket.

If the top-secret documents exist proving these charges, they are potentially proof that multiple US intelligence officials broke laws against spying and election interference.