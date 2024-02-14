Politico: Biden Administration Won’t Punish Israel for Hostage Rescue
Writer Describes the 'Edgy Racial Vibes' He Saw at NYC Gathering of 'Dissident...
Ugh. Kristen Stewart Tells Rolling Stone She Wants to 'Do the Gayest Thing...
This Is Not Okay: Climate Activists Dump Red Powder on Constitution Display at...
Where Is the Pope? As Catholic Church in Nicaragua Faces Persecution, Vatican Calls...
KJP Can't Answer if President Biden Believes It's Safe to Visit DC, but...
Why Use Spy Balloons? 269 Chinese Nationals Crossed US Border Yesterday, Joining Thousands...
'El Loco' Strikes Again: Javier Milei Flies Commercial Home From Rome to Cheering...
PANIC: USA Today Notes Greenland Is Turning Green -- Again
Some Question the Timing of That National Security Threat Release
Yikes! New Detail About POTUS' Special Counsel Interview Makes Things Look Even Worse...
Legend: William Post, Inventor of Pop-Tarts, Dies at 96
Multiple People Shot Near Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Victory Parade; UPDATED
White House's Border-Related Valentine's Day Card for House Speaker Johnson Is Shameless C...

Report: Obama's CIA Had Foreign Allies Spying on 26 Members of the Trump Team

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on February 14, 2024
AP Photo/Morry Gash

Michael Shellenberger, Matt Taibbi, and Alex Gutentag report that President Barack Obama's CIA wasn't just illegally spying on Carter Page — they say the CIA enlisted help from allied nations to spy on 26 Trump advisors, triggering the "Russian collusion" hoax.

Advertisement

They write:

Now, multiple credible sources tell Public and Racket that the United States Intelligence Community (IC), including the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), illegally mobilized foreign intelligence agencies to target Trump advisors long before the summer of 2016.

The new information fills many gaps in our understanding of the Russia collusion hoax and is supported by testimony already in the public record.

Until now, the official story has been that the FBI’s investigation began after Australian intelligence officials told US officials that a Trump aide had boasted to an Australian diplomat that Russia had damning material about Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

In truth, the US IC asked the “Five Eyes” intelligence alliance to surveil Trump’s associates and share the intelligence they acquired with US agencies, say sources close to a House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HSPCI) investigation. The Five Eyes nations are the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Unknown details about the FBI’s investigation of the Trump campaign and raw intelligence related to the IC’s surveillance of the Trump campaign are in a 10-inch binder that Trump ordered to be declassified at the very end of his term, sources told Public and Racket.

If the top-secret documents exist proving these charges, they are potentially proof that multiple US intelligence officials broke laws against spying and election interference.

Recommended

Ugh. Kristen Stewart Tells Rolling Stone She Wants to 'Do the Gayest Thing You've Ever Seen in Your Life'
Coucy
Advertisement

So it wasn't just the Hillary Clinton campaign that was trying to get dirt on Donald Trump? But former CIA Director John Brennan seems like such a stand-up guy. Is it possible that he and Obama had a hand in getting the disinformation campaign against Trump going?

Fox News' Jesse Watters was probably the only mainstream media figure to report on the claims:

You'll notice that it's not.

Advertisement

Some people in the replies are calling this old news, but Shellenberger disagrees.

This 2020 tweet from George Papadopoulos just happened to appear in our timeline today:

Trump was right. Again.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: BARACK OBAMA CIA DONALD TRUMP FBI JOHN BRENNAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ugh. Kristen Stewart Tells Rolling Stone She Wants to 'Do the Gayest Thing You've Ever Seen in Your Life'
Coucy
This Is Not Okay: Climate Activists Dump Red Powder on Constitution Display at National Archives
Amy Curtis
PANIC: USA Today Notes Greenland Is Turning Green -- Again
Amy Curtis
Some Question the Timing of That National Security Threat Release
Brett T.
KJP Can't Answer if President Biden Believes It's Safe to Visit DC, but Blames Republicans
Brett T.
'El Loco' Strikes Again: Javier Milei Flies Commercial Home From Rome to Cheering Fans
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Ugh. Kristen Stewart Tells Rolling Stone She Wants to 'Do the Gayest Thing You've Ever Seen in Your Life' Coucy
Advertisement