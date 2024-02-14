Newsweek: Justice Clarence Thomas Is an Enemy to Black People

Any time there's a tweet about Justice Clarence Thomas, we're treated to so much hate in the replies. Thomas is an "Uncle Tom," they say. He's a black conservative, and that just can't be tolerated. Now they want Thomas to recuse himself because his wife played an integral part in trying to overturn the election in which Joe Biden definitely got 81 million votes.

Newsweek thought it was time for a hit piece on Thomas, so they found a Democratic strategist to explain to us all that Thomas is no hero … he's an enemy of black people.

Clarence Thomas Is Not a Black Hero—He's an Enemy of Black People https://t.co/6yxVWzcL0O — Newsweek Opinion (@NewsweekOpinion) February 14, 2024

Oh wow look at this completely unbiased and non-partisan analysis... wait... don't click on this bullshit. https://t.co/oOvrruytMh pic.twitter.com/rvxHCfg44G — RBe (@RBPundit) February 14, 2024

Sorry, but we have to click on it.

Ameshia Cross writes that we shouldn't be celebrating Thomas during Black History Month.

His betrayals began before he was on the Supreme Court. Before becoming a justice, Thomas worked on the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) during the Reagan administration. While there, he fought the use of class-action lawsuits to enforce workplace-discrimination laws. Thomas also had a tumultuous confirmation hearing amid allegations from Anita Hill that he'd sexually harassed her. Hill's testimony should have ended his career then and there, but a Black woman with credible claims of abuse in 1991 wasn't believed anymore than the majority of Black women who were systemically erased from the #MeToo movement today are believed. Thomas escaped accountability. The gift he gave Black America in return was aiding and abetting white supremacy while cloaked in a judicial robe. The positions Thomas has taken paint a clear picture that he is averse to considerations of race in any and all programs, despite the persistent and evidenced inequality present in housing, education, healthcare, and employment. Take the fight to access the ballot, one Blacks have fought for for generations. From not having the right to vote at all to poll taxes, literacy tests, gerrymandering, redistricting, and voter intimidation, you name it, Black voters faced it. But those facts don't stop Justice Thomas for fighting to keep people who look like him from the polls.

Can we please stop taking about "the fight to access the ballot"? What does that mean? Requiring voter ID, which is racist? Blacks have turned out in record numbers to vote for Democrats, who return the favor by giving them beautiful blue cities in which to live.

lmao suck it pic.twitter.com/ySjPHvFjCY — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) February 14, 2024

That's some racist shit right there. — J.G. Petruna (@jgpetruna) February 14, 2024

Cry harder. — G (@stevensongs) February 14, 2024

Racist right out of the gate huh? — Fifty Shades of Sarcasm (@Fifty_ShadesOfD) February 14, 2024

Newsweek wants to say the word... — BloomStreetBlues (@grenwuld) February 14, 2024

God forbid black people think for themselves, and not how white liberals want them to think. — Barbara P 🇺🇸 (@barbarapagem) February 14, 2024

Wow, I thought Newsweek had strict quality control on what they chose to publish? Apparently hate is allowed if it suits their agenda. Absolutely pathtetic! — MelanieThe BarnOwl (@MelOwl5) February 14, 2024

Trash opinion from a trash writer — The Last FBI Director 💥 (@Demodred2022) February 14, 2024

So you're just openly publishing racist stories now? — Utah Conservative (@coninutah) February 14, 2024

I've already found one factual error.



"Thomas was nominated by Republican President George W. Bush"



Why do you hate People of Talent? — I R A Darth Aggie (@IRA_Darth_Aggie) February 14, 2024

Wow, GWB has been underestimated . . . apparently he was able to engineer the appointment and confirmation of one of the most influential Justices of the last 50 years a good nine years before he became President! — Recovered Lawyer (@Michael19196858) February 14, 2024

Clarence Thomas is an American icon and you are no one. — 🦆 Wiffleball Tony 🇺🇸⚾️🏈🏒 (@Cardinalfan9633) February 14, 2024

Did the Klan write this? — DogDad72 (@BillsMafiaTPA) February 14, 2024

Despicable summation.

A man whose life started in a dirt floor shack in segregated GA, raised by grandparents, worked way into Yale Law & SCOTUS...but we don't agree with his judicial philosophy, so = "enemy".



Also, I felt like I was reading a college newspaper guest editorial. — Hal Doth-butter-no-parsnips Lusk, Jr. (@yourpalhalsays) February 14, 2024

No doubt the article's author speaks for all black people. — Richard Miscrea (@MiscreaRichard) February 14, 2024

If you're not a progressive Democrat, "you ain't black." The president himself said so.

What are you suggesting that black people do?



Please, be specific. — Timothy Schulte (@TimmySchulte) February 14, 2024

we know. to you, people like george floyd are black heroes. — Małgorzata Szewczyk (@futile__devices) February 14, 2024

They hate Thomas and lionize actual criminals.



Amazing what progressives will do — Wat (@JamesStoverAnth) February 14, 2024

This is explicitly racist and just abhorrent. — Dr. Cville Cyber (@CvilleCyber) February 14, 2024

It's nice to see who is included in Black History Month and who isn't. Thomas has a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court, so get used to him.

