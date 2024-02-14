Newsweek: Justice Clarence Thomas Is an Enemy to Black People

Arizona School District Fires Instructor for Being on OnlyFans... But You'll NEVER Believe...
Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on February 14, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Any time there's a tweet about Justice Clarence Thomas, we're treated to so much hate in the replies. Thomas is an "Uncle Tom," they say. He's a black conservative, and that just can't be tolerated. Now they want Thomas to recuse himself because his wife played an integral part in trying to overturn the election in which Joe Biden definitely got 81 million votes.

Newsweek thought it was time for a hit piece on Thomas, so they found a Democratic strategist to explain to us all that Thomas is no hero … he's an enemy of black people.

Sorry, but we have to click on it.

Ameshia Cross writes that we shouldn't be celebrating Thomas during Black History Month.

His betrayals began before he was on the Supreme Court. Before becoming a justice, Thomas worked on the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) during the Reagan administration. While there, he fought the use of class-action lawsuits to enforce workplace-discrimination laws.

Thomas also had a tumultuous confirmation hearing amid allegations from Anita Hill that he'd sexually harassed her. Hill's testimony should have ended his career then and there, but a Black woman with credible claims of abuse in 1991 wasn't believed anymore than the majority of Black women who were systemically erased from the #MeToo movement today are believed.

Thomas escaped accountability. The gift he gave Black America in return was aiding and abetting white supremacy while cloaked in a judicial robe. The positions Thomas has taken paint a clear picture that he is averse to considerations of race in any and all programs, despite the persistent and evidenced inequality present in housing, education, healthcare, and employment.

Take the fight to access the ballot, one Blacks have fought for for generations. From not having the right to vote at all to poll taxes, literacy tests, gerrymandering, redistricting, and voter intimidation, you name it, Black voters faced it.

But those facts don't stop Justice Thomas for fighting to keep people who look like him from the polls.

Can we please stop taking about "the fight to access the ballot"? What does that mean? Requiring voter ID, which is racist? Blacks have turned out in record numbers to vote for Democrats, who return the favor by giving them beautiful blue cities in which to live.

If you're not a progressive Democrat, "you ain't black." The president himself said so.

It's nice to see who is included in Black History Month and who isn't. Thomas has a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court, so get used to him.

***

