National Geographic Names Drag Queen a 2024 Traveler of the Year

Maybe it's just this editor, but he prefers his drag queens without facial hair.

National Geographic has named its nine 2024 "Travelers of the Year," and among them is … drum roll … drag queen Pattie Gonia.

They really have to shove this in our faces everywhere. It’s not accidental. It’s all by design. pic.twitter.com/u8XwoLVSY1 — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) February 14, 2024

Of course, it's by design. Just about every "Woman of the Year" in 2023 was a man. Trans swimmer Lia Thomas was nominated as Woman of the Year by the NCAA, and Attitude Magazine named Dylan Mulvaney as its Woman of the Year.

So what makes Gonia so special?

Good News, which reports on climate change, LGBTQ issues, mental health, and racial justice, writes:

Pattie Gonia is more than a drag queen; she’s an environmentalist who is introducing the magic of nature to a new generation. And she just topped the list for “nine game changers” that were featured in National Geographic’s 2024 Travelers of the Year. … When the publication hit newsstands and web browsers, Pattie Gonia (whose off-stage name is Wyn Wiley) — took to Threads to acknowledge that receiving the title of “Traveler of the Year” was “an honor.” In the article, the magazine recognizes Pattie Gonia’s work as the co-founder of the nonprofit organization Outdoorist Oath, which promotes adventure, education, and climate justice through an inclusive lens. “Every year my community fundraises to send 10 queer youth on a fully scholarshipped backpacking trip,” Pattie Gonia told National Geographic. “One of the attendees told me and the group around the fire, ‘Being on this trip has helped me reclaim a childhood I didn’t get to have.’ That’s everything to me.”

We've already been assured that camping is racist — ABC News did a feature on the “existential crisis over race” facing National Parks, which remain “stubbornly white” — and it's apparently anti-LGBTQ as well.

Is that real? — @amuse (@amuse) February 14, 2024

No society could ever possibly thrive while celebrating weirdos as much as our society does today. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) February 14, 2024

National Geographic is owned by Disney so it makes sense. — Josh Allan (@joshallanmpls2) February 14, 2024

Can you guess the countries he didn’t travel to? — RebelwithoutaReason (@RebelwoaReason) February 14, 2024

How hard do the tribal people laugh when they see this? If there is ever any way to convince them to stick to their traditions this may be it. — Chow (@ChowRabbit) February 14, 2024

Didn't have this on my 2024 bingo card. — Richard R Balsamo, MD, JD (@balsamo_r) February 14, 2024

National Geographic narrowed the field down to just nine people, one of whom turns out to be a drag queen. What are the odds?

The article highlights the deliberate and pervasive nature of media's influence in shaping our perspectives. — Crap_Name_Taken (@CrapTaken) February 14, 2024

Demeaning & gross. This man is an insult to women, to travelers, & to our intrepid ancestors who overcame insurmountable odds through the ages as they navigated the earth. National Geographic used to honor true exploration. They discredited themselves years ago. — TheGhostOfPatrickHenry (@TheGhostOfPatr2) February 14, 2024

Looks like some new type of red haired monkey. What genesis and species did they choose to call it? — Armoured FSE (@armoured_fse) February 14, 2024

I thought was fake, checked it out. True. I had forgotten that Disney now owns National Geographic. Make believe indeed. Not liking this Disney neverland nightmare — Dr. Keith Klassen (@keithklassen1) February 14, 2024

What the fuck is that thing? I've watched a lot of national geographic and I've never seen a creature like it before — Traf (@trafridrod) February 14, 2024

When I was twelve (1987), I asked my parents for a subscription to Nat Geo. Back then, it was a beautiful publication that transported me to places in world I dreamed of going to. Now, it’s a portal to a living nightmare and makes me want to stay home and close the blinds. — Ryan Ravensmoon (@r_ravensmoon) February 14, 2024

He's a climate activist who helps queer kids experience the childhoods they never had.

Does he wear heels on hiking trips?

