KJP Can't Answer if President Biden Believes It's Safe to Visit DC, but Blames Republicans

As Twitchy reported a couple of weeks ago, NBC News told us that Republicans were pouncing on the rise of violent crime in Washington, D.C. to make the Democrat Party look soft on crime. Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar was recently carjacked at gunpoint in D.C. Fox News' Peter Doocy asked press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, "How are you going to blame Republicans" for that carjacking? How? By reminding Doocy that Republicans voted against the American Rescue Plan.

On Wednesday, after three police officers were shot in D.C. while trying to serve an animal cruelty warrant, a reporter asked Jean-Pierre if President Joe Biden believed that it was safe for Americans to visit Washington, D.C. Instead of saying, "Of course not," she once again blamed Republicans, even though Washington, D.C. is entirely Democrat-run.

"Does the president believe the nation's capital is safe for Americans from across the country to come visit?"



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "[Republicans] continue to get in the way" pic.twitter.com/a7McMdOpbD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 14, 2024

Ever notice KJP is about to tell a whopper when she leans on the lectern? — Michael Harding (@TennBuckII) February 14, 2024

OMG. She is a slow motion fire ball in a theatre with no exits. I am so embarrassed for her, the office of the presidency, and our nation. — Forgotten American (@floridasock) February 14, 2024

When I got carjacked in DC they yelled “this is MAGA country” as they drove away laughing — Montgomery Brogan (@Monty_Brogann) February 14, 2024

Does she or this administration ever take responsibility for anything that happens in this country? Always point the finger at somebody else. Blame someone else. — David Anthony Castelveter (@AviationVet) February 14, 2024

Same narrative, different day- 😐 — M.J. (@MikeRET41133648) February 14, 2024

These idiots enact weak criminal laws, crime rises, citizens complain and then the admin blames Republicans? Make it make sense JFC — they call me Rob (@TheGoatweed) February 14, 2024

Remember when the Biden administration tried to say it was the Republicans behind the push to defund the police?

