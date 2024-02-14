KJP Can't Answer if President Biden Believes It's Safe to Visit DC, but Blames Republicans

This Is Not Okay: Climate Activists Dump Red Powder on Constitution Display at...
Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on February 14, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

As Twitchy reported a couple of weeks ago, NBC News told us that Republicans were pouncing on the rise of violent crime in Washington, D.C. to make the Democrat Party look soft on crime. Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar was recently carjacked at gunpoint in D.C. Fox News' Peter Doocy asked press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, "How are you going to blame Republicans" for that carjacking? How? By reminding Doocy that Republicans voted against the American Rescue Plan.

On Wednesday, after three police officers were shot in D.C. while trying to serve an animal cruelty warrant, a reporter asked Jean-Pierre if President Joe Biden believed that it was safe for Americans to visit Washington, D.C. Instead of saying, "Of course not," she once again blamed Republicans, even though Washington, D.C. is entirely Democrat-run.

Remember when the Biden administration tried to say it was the Republicans behind the push to defund the police?

***

