Sen. John Cornyn Lashes Out at Attorney General Ken Paxton Over Foreign Aid Vote

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on February 13, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

As Twitchy reported, the Senate pulled an all-nighter and passed a $95 billion foreign aid bill, the bulk of which is going to Ukraine. One of the Republicans who voted for the bill was Texas Sen. John Cornyn, who wrote in a tweet, “While this bill leaves much to be desired and the process that led us here was deeply flawed, our national security is on the line. Given the damage the Biden administration has done to our standing on the world stage, this bill represents a renewal of essential American leadership.”

Cornyn's constituents weren't too happy that he'd voted with the Democrats. Neither was Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton:

Ukraine aid was about the only leverage the Republicans had to get something done about the border. Cornyn fired back at Paxton:

"… that will probably result in further criminal charges."

We see we're back to Russian propaganda.

Cornyn certainly does sound defensive; sounds like Paxton touched a nerve. There are a lot of Texans in the replies not too happy with their representation in the Senate.

***

