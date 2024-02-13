Sen. John Cornyn Lashes Out at Attorney General Ken Paxton Over Foreign Aid Vote

As Twitchy reported, the Senate pulled an all-nighter and passed a $95 billion foreign aid bill, the bulk of which is going to Ukraine. One of the Republicans who voted for the bill was Texas Sen. John Cornyn, who wrote in a tweet, “While this bill leaves much to be desired and the process that led us here was deeply flawed, our national security is on the line. Given the damage the Biden administration has done to our standing on the world stage, this bill represents a renewal of essential American leadership.”

Advertisement

Cornyn's constituents weren't too happy that he'd voted with the Democrats. Neither was Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton:

This is a question all Texans should be asking. Unbelievable that @JohnCornyn would stay up all night to defend other countries borders, but not America. https://t.co/6w0QKcrMv9 — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) February 13, 2024

Ukraine aid was about the only leverage the Republicans had to get something done about the border. Cornyn fired back at Paxton:

Ken, your criminal defense lawyers are calling to suggest you spend less time pushing Russian propaganda and more time defending longstanding felony charges against you in Houston, as well as ongoing federal grand jury proceedings in San Antonio that will probably result in… https://t.co/6dfvvqJSfV — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) February 13, 2024

"… that will probably result in further criminal charges."

We see we're back to Russian propaganda.

Regardless of what you think about Ken Paxton, a GOP senator accusing people of spreading "Russian propaganda" -- a charge the left weaponized to sew doubt about elections -- is really, really appalling. Who does he think he represents? https://t.co/R3Uw6T21HK — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) February 13, 2024

Wow. This is unbelievable.



I would expect more from a US Senator. — Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) February 13, 2024

This tweet sounds like it was sent directly from the DNC. — Kyle Raccio (@kyleraccio) February 13, 2024

You're a pathetic neocon POS traitor to this country. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) February 13, 2024

Enjoy the end of your career. — JWF (@JammieWF) February 13, 2024

This tweet is a clear admission that you use the phrase "Russian propaganda" alongside lawfare to silence your political critics.



I have a four-letter word for people like you. Can you guess what it is? — Raheem. (@RaheemKassam) February 13, 2024

I don't know what @KenPaxtonTX does with every minute of his time, but I know that he spends a ton of his time fighting smartly and courageously for the most important priorities of conservatives, which is something that you never do. — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) February 13, 2024

John Cornyn is the male version of Liz Cheney. RINO warmongering scum. — LivePDDave 🇺🇸 (@LivePDDave1) February 13, 2024

Who’s feeding you talking points? They suck. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) February 13, 2024

You really do hate the country that pays you, don't you? Obviously you support the lawfare we're seeing destroy our justice system. resign. — Col. Rob Maness ret. 🇺🇸 (@RobManess) February 13, 2024

Advertisement

Fascinating to see how the same Republicans who rollover for Obama and Biden, have a fire in them to attack fellow Republicans.



You see it generally from the so-called RINO wing of the GOP; the 12-17 in the Senate who keep giving Biden wins at the expense of the country. — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) February 13, 2024

For some reason I didn’t expect this from you, shame on me for not seeing you’re a bought and paid for little bitch. — Rosie Memos (@almostjingo) February 13, 2024

Senator, instead of trading barbs with someone from your own party, try explaining why your Republican constituents in TX (who you work for) as well as the entire country overwhelmingly in poll after poll DO NOT want aid going to Ukraine & you gave all of us the middle finger — America First Patriot Living In NEWSOM SHITHOLE (@DoTheRightWing) February 13, 2024

Don’t go there, John. You have agreed to funding Ukraine and other foreign countries, yet done nothing about our wide open borders. It’s time you resign. Actually, it’s way past time you resign. — Kelly (@kellytx2) February 13, 2024

You're such a disappointment — TheOmegaMan (@TheOmegaMan7) February 13, 2024

You are getting ratioed harder than that soft loser Lankford did, and I’m here for it. You deserve it all. — GunsnGolf (@gunsngolf) February 13, 2024

Advertisement

Cornyn certainly does sound defensive; sounds like Paxton touched a nerve. There are a lot of Texans in the replies not too happy with their representation in the Senate.

***