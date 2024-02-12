Sen. Thom Tillis Says Voters Can't Possibly Know What's at Stake If We...
Lincoln Project Senior Advisor Stuart Stevens Falls Flat on His Face Trying to...
Canadian News Network Bemoans Migrant Rapists in Italy 'Provid(ing) Fodder for an Ascendan...
The Daily Beast Says Those Two Rescued Hostages Were 'Allegedly' Taken by Hamas
Dem Shill Victor Shi Is HOPPING MAD That the New York Times Suggested...
Mehdi Hasan Wants You to Remember That Netanyahu Doesn't Actually Care About the...
Chicago Mayor Giving Minority-Owned Businesses a $17 Million Boost Feeding Illegals
Representative Steve Cohen Up in My DMs Like He's Got No Job
DHS Secretary Says Preparing to Meet Biden is Hard Because He’s So Sharp...
We Didn't Have THAT on Our 2024 Bingo Card: Take a Peek at...
'Decency Is on the Ballot': Frustrated Biden Calls Netanyahu 'A*****e' Over Gaza Strategy
Swing and a Miss: Occupy Democrats Try Dunking on MAGA, Get Humiliated, Community...
Houston Police Announce Results of Their Investigation Into Church Shooter's Pronouns
Elephant in the Room: Biden's Age MAJOR Polling Issue Since Special Counsel Report

Exactly Whom Was Christian Group’s ‘Jesus’ Ad Trying to Reach?

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on February 12, 2024
Meme

Our own Grateful Calvin already handed out Twitchy's Super Bowl commercial trophies, but there was one commercial that didn't make the cut but still deserved to be talked about.

Advertisement

We've seen Jewish groups take the side of Hamas sympathizers and call for a ceasefire in Gaza. And we've heard from experts on Judaism, such as Rep. Jamaal Bowman, who "uplifted deeply" what it means to be Jewish:

Thanks for that, congressman.

And then there are Christian groups we just don't get. One such group called HeGetsUs ponied up the big bucks to run a Super Bowl spot reminding us that "Jesus didn't teach hate" and showed loving Christians washing the feet of their "enemies." We admire their restraint in showing a white police officer washing the feet of a black woman and not George Floyd himself. Watch as Christians wash the feet of their enemies: Muslims, Native Americans whose land they've stolen for oil, illegal immigrants (we presume) getting on a bus, and a young woman outside an abortion clinic.

In reality, Christians face 11 years of prison for allegedly blocking access to abortion clinics under the FACE Act. Instead, they should be washing the feet of those working there.

Recommended

Lincoln Project Senior Advisor Stuart Stevens Falls Flat on His Face Trying to Dunk on J.D. Vance
Coucy
Advertisement

A lot of white people are filled with hate, apparently.

Life News reports:

One of the situations depicted is an AI photo showing a woman washing the feet of a woman outside an abortion business that the ad misleadingly labeled as a “Family Planning Clinic.”

Some pro-life advocates criticized the ad for making it appear that it was endorsing women getting abortions, which kill unborn children and violate Biblical pro-life principles. Other say the ad merely calls on us to follow Jesus’ command to love our neighbors and people regardless of who they are and what they do.

Joel Berry, the managing editor of the Babylon Bee, thought the commercial was leftism surrounding by a Jesus message.

Here's Joel Berry's tweet:

There’s a reason the “He Gets Us” commercial didn’t show a liberal washing the feet of someone in a MAGA hat, or a BLM protestor washing an officer’s feet. That would’ve been actually subversive.

Because they were strictly following oppressed v oppressor intersectionality guidelines. This tells me they were either: 

A) trying to sell Jesus to Leftists by hinting Jesus thinks just like them, or 

B) cynically using Jesus to sell a political movement.

Advertisement

Why not both?


Advertisement

Illegals? You mean enemies. 

Advertisement

There really does seem to be some intersectionality in who is washing whose feet. It looks like white Christians see every "marginalized" group as the enemy while they should be subservient to them.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: JESUS SUPER BOWL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Lincoln Project Senior Advisor Stuart Stevens Falls Flat on His Face Trying to Dunk on J.D. Vance
Coucy
Sen. Thom Tillis Says Voters Can't Possibly Know What's at Stake If We Don't Fund Ukraine
Brett T.
Swing and a Miss: Occupy Democrats Try Dunking on MAGA, Get Humiliated, Community Note Instead
Amy Curtis
Canadian News Network Bemoans Migrant Rapists in Italy 'Provid(ing) Fodder for an Ascendant Far Right'
Coucy
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
We Didn't Have THAT on Our 2024 Bingo Card: Take a Peek at What Happened to Wolves in Chernobyl
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Lincoln Project Senior Advisor Stuart Stevens Falls Flat on His Face Trying to Dunk on J.D. Vance Coucy
Advertisement