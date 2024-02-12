Exactly Whom Was Christian Group’s ‘Jesus’ Ad Trying to Reach?

Our own Grateful Calvin already handed out Twitchy's Super Bowl commercial trophies, but there was one commercial that didn't make the cut but still deserved to be talked about.

We've seen Jewish groups take the side of Hamas sympathizers and call for a ceasefire in Gaza. And we've heard from experts on Judaism, such as Rep. Jamaal Bowman, who "uplifted deeply" what it means to be Jewish:

Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman: "By me calling for a ceasefire with my colleagues and centering humanity, I am uplifting deeply what it actually means to be Jewish" pic.twitter.com/nXq16qPX3j — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 14, 2023

Thanks for that, congressman.

And then there are Christian groups we just don't get. One such group called HeGetsUs ponied up the big bucks to run a Super Bowl spot reminding us that "Jesus didn't teach hate" and showed loving Christians washing the feet of their "enemies." We admire their restraint in showing a white police officer washing the feet of a black woman and not George Floyd himself. Watch as Christians wash the feet of their enemies: Muslims, Native Americans whose land they've stolen for oil, illegal immigrants (we presume) getting on a bus, and a young woman outside an abortion clinic.

In reality, Christians face 11 years of prison for allegedly blocking access to abortion clinics under the FACE Act. Instead, they should be washing the feet of those working there.

Jesus washed the feet of friends and enemies. No ego or hate. He humbly loved his neighbors. How can we do the same? pic.twitter.com/kXift42ZG9 — HeGetsUs (@HeGetsUs) February 11, 2024

A lot of white people are filled with hate, apparently.

Life News reports:

One of the situations depicted is an AI photo showing a woman washing the feet of a woman outside an abortion business that the ad misleadingly labeled as a “Family Planning Clinic.” Some pro-life advocates criticized the ad for making it appear that it was endorsing women getting abortions, which kill unborn children and violate Biblical pro-life principles. Other say the ad merely calls on us to follow Jesus’ command to love our neighbors and people regardless of who they are and what they do. Joel Berry, the managing editor of the Babylon Bee, thought the commercial was leftism surrounding by a Jesus message.

Here's Joel Berry's tweet:

There’s a reason the “He Gets Us” commercial didn’t show a liberal washing the feet of someone in a MAGA hat, or a BLM protestor washing an officer’s feet. That would’ve been actually subversive.



Because they were strictly following oppressed v oppressor intersectionality… pic.twitter.com/R1ZS1wkTQ4 — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) February 12, 2024

There’s a reason the “He Gets Us” commercial didn’t show a liberal washing the feet of someone in a MAGA hat, or a BLM protestor washing an officer’s feet. That would’ve been actually subversive. Because they were strictly following oppressed v oppressor intersectionality guidelines. This tells me they were either: A) trying to sell Jesus to Leftists by hinting Jesus thinks just like them, or B) cynically using Jesus to sell a political movement.

Why not both?

Since the campaign admits it’s funded by both Christians and non-Christians, I’m thinking the answer is both. — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) February 12, 2024

And it’s framed in this devilishly clever way to where anyone mad about the commercial is made to look like they’re “preachers of hate,” angry at the very idea of foot washing. A deceptive, nasty, passive-aggressive, but effective tactic. — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) February 12, 2024





He gets us. pic.twitter.com/7WgBmXNTi4 — The Chivalry Guild (@ChivalryGuild) February 12, 2024

Jesus didn’t affirm sin https://t.co/oUy9h8pZKQ — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 12, 2024

Progressivism will hollow out your religion and wear its skin like a trophy https://t.co/s8luDcXuYc — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) February 12, 2024

This ad was not about accepting the Gospel, it was about accepting sin. It's naive at best and subversive at worst. — Is This Objective (@IsThisObjective) February 12, 2024

"Wash the feet of your enemy" has been perverted into "demand your enemy wash your feet." — Dan Kent, hoping God puts this tweet on his fridge (@thatdankent) February 12, 2024

Pretty sickening to see Christianity used to promote an obviously leftist political message.



It cheapens and debases the spiritual significance of Jesus Christ. — Harrison H. Smith ✞ (@HarrisonHSmith) February 12, 2024

“If you are a real Christian you will accept innumerable buses of illegals into your neighborhood, and you will wash their feet when they arrive”



2/10 psyop, a little too blunt and obvious pic.twitter.com/ixJ3zCe8KS — Steve Stevenson (@AverageSteveS) February 12, 2024

Illegals? You mean enemies.

The “compassion” and “tolerance” always seems to be required only in one ideological direction, doesn’t it?😔 — Jennifer Cory Alvey (@JenCoryAlvey) February 12, 2024

A humiliation ritual. Nothing more. — The Air Loom 🇫🇷 (@Styx_Boatman) February 12, 2024

Well, also, Jesus washed the feet of SINNERS, not the oppressed.



Oh, yeah, and then after he told them to stop sinning.



So that might rule out the cop and the patriot too. — wasserman (@adamzwasserman) February 12, 2024

I didn't hear the "sin no more" part. Did I miss it? — Richard Altmaier (@richalt2) February 12, 2024

A passive aggressive attack on "Christians" in general, rather than a true yearning for all of us to love one another. An attack on Gods requirement that we be repentant sinners before we're washed of our sins. — Free Sea (@MajorLeeOssum) February 12, 2024

Leftists miss the point: Jesus washed his disciples feet to show he was a humble servant but STILL their “teacher” Son of God. The living God as human. He knew that many would be martyred. These images show the foot-washers as humble gods, NOT “oppressors” seeking forgiveness. — Clifford Wilson (@clwriter47) February 12, 2024

The obvious answer to this is a meme campaign. Would Joy Reid wash Sarah Palin’s feet? Why not? — NERV2nd Branch (@NERV2nd) February 12, 2024

If it sells the idea that Jesus is just like them, liberal cosmopolitan, then it also tells them who they think Jesus is "not". It also informs the audience who is "evil"

A powerfully subversive message. — Seth L (@SethL_intheWord) February 12, 2024

There really does seem to be some intersectionality in who is washing whose feet. It looks like white Christians see every "marginalized" group as the enemy while they should be subservient to them.

