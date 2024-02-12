Chicago Mayor Giving Minority-Owned Businesses a $17 Million Boost Feeding Illegals

Mehdi Hasan Wants You to Remember That Netanyahu Doesn't Actually Care About the...
Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on February 12, 2024
AP Photo/Paul Beaty

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is one of those sanctuary city mayors who joined together to call on the Biden administration to do something about the border, as their cities were being overrun with illegal immigrants who required food and shelter well beyond what the city was able to provide. Johnson melted down at a presser in December and accused Texas Gov. Greg Abbott of "attacking our country" by busing migrants to Chicago.

There's a bright side to the story, though. Local news reports that a $17 million program to feed illegal immigrants will go to minority-owned businesses.

So paying to feed illegals is an "investment" in black and brown-owned small businesses? What's the return on that investment?

"It really captures what I call the soul of Chicago," he says. 

