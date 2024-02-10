NBC News: New Footage Shows January 6 Rioter Firing a Gun Into the Air

First of all, it's February 2024 — there shouldn't be any "newly discovered" footage from January 6, 2021. Speaker Mike Johnson was going to release all of it or was supposed to at least. However, NBC News has discovered "new" footage that "appears" to show one of the insurrectionists firing a gun into the air.

New footage appears to show a Jan. 6 rioter firing a gun in the air outside the Capitol during the attack. https://t.co/lJoVmhPrVO — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 10, 2024

Ryan J. Reilly reports:

Newly unearthed footage from Jan. 6, 2021, appears to show a rioter — a man identified in an NBC News story nearly two years ago — firing a gun into the air outside the Capitol during the attack. Online sleuths who have aided in hundreds of Jan. 6 prosecutions say he is the same man they identified to the FBI who is currently individual No. 200 on the bureau’s Capitol Violence page, which he first appeared on three years ago. Videos and photographs from the Capitol on Jan. 6 showed him with what appears to be a gun in his waistband.

Just look:





You'd have thought the January 6 select committee would have been all over that. How did Capitol Police not hear gunshots?

That looks like a Maple 55! pic.twitter.com/ylpewHBOsD — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) February 10, 2024

This dude actually fired a gun inside the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/Arp1Tqe59m — Dave (@davespace_) February 10, 2024

And killed a veteran.

So that's the one guy who was going to take over the entire US government? Wow. I thought you needed an F-16 for that. — Jack Spitz (@JackSpitz5) February 10, 2024

Heck of an iNsUrReCTioN if it takes three years to find this guy firing a weapon. — Pray for 𝕽𝖊𝖎𝖌𝖓 ☧ ✝︎ (@PrayingForReign) February 10, 2024

Can't tell what that is. Also, where's the video? — PattyFromTexas (@PattyFromTexas) February 10, 2024

Have you ever seen a gun before, because it appears you’ve never seen a gun before. — Peter Pilot🚁 (@guardpilot) February 10, 2024

Appears? Now, there's some stellar reporting. — Jack Sprat (@wokeiswak) February 10, 2024

“New footage” just in time to change the narrative.



Propaganda of the highest order. — Right Side of Life🌳🪓 (@realrighttolife) February 10, 2024

I’ve never seen the FBI so obsessed with a case in my entire life.



Imagine if the FBI spent these kinds of resources on cartels, child exploitation and other major crimes. — PunishedNixon (@NixonPunished) February 10, 2024

They find the pipe bomb perps yet or did they just look in the mirror and determined they did nothing wrong? — Sky (@evo4g63t) February 10, 2024

We know that you want this. You want this so so badly, — ⚔️ Woke Rasputin ⚔️ 🤌🏼 (@RasputinWoke) February 10, 2024

“new footage” pic.twitter.com/QH9rNLtYSk — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) February 10, 2024

Interesting that this was just discovered 🤔 — Bagheera #OneSizeDoesNotFitAll (@Bagheera40) February 10, 2024

Now Joe Biden can accuse Donald Trump of inciting an armed insurrection during the debates if the DNC lets there be any debates.

Crazy that it only took 3 YEARS for that footage to surface. You would think that someone firing a gun outside the CAPITOL would have been noticed earlier, seems suspicious — Ron Mexico (@CrotaOryxson) February 10, 2024

You're still trying so hard to sell this TV show. — SP Unkillable 🤘 (@KeystoneSP) February 10, 2024

The Biden administration has no accomplishments to highlight — they best they can do is present Trump as an insurrectionist who shouldn't be on the ballot.

