Judd Legum Among Many to Note Special Prosector Robert Hur Is Not a Doctor

There have been many attempts, both by the White House and the legacy media, to spin Special Counsel Robert Hur's report on President Joe Biden having "willfully retained" classified documents in his garage and basement. Some claimed that Hur's report proved that Biden was exonerated; it was exactly the opposite: It found him guilty of having classified documents, but Hur didn't recommend charges because he didn't think Biden was mentally capable of withstanding a jury trial.

There have been plenty of attempts to spin this by the White House and the legacy media, but it was a double whammy: Biden had documents he shouldn't have had and was also determined unfit to stand trial because of his poor memory.

Judd Legum has come to Biden's defense with the claim that Hur is a lawyer, not a doctor, and therefore not able to diagnose Biden with senility. He didn't do that, though; he just included in his report that Biden couldn't remember the years he was vice president or the year his son Beau died.

Hur is a lawyer, not a doctor. He is not better equipped at judging Biden’s mental fitness than any other layperson. Reporters at major media outlets know this. So why are we pretending like Hur’s judgement is authoritative? — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 9, 2024

Do you know who IS "better equipped" at judging mental fitness?



VOTERS.



Covering it up or excusing it isn't the way to deal with it. — Me (@Keefer1958) February 9, 2024

We're not pretending, we see it every day. — Laurie (@WaltsPrincesss) February 10, 2024

Anyone who is living with elderly family members can observe such things. You don’t need to be a medical doctor to know grandpa shouldn’t drive a car anymore. Right @doc_gero — JLahl (@JenniferLahl) February 9, 2024

It doesn’t take a doctor to ask someone what years they were VP, and what year their son died. — Social distancing champ (@LadyGriz) February 9, 2024

It was authoritative enough to not press charges. Did you not get that? — Jimbo OPKS- my pronouns are colonizer/colonist (@BreedJim) February 9, 2024

Y’all need to pick a lane. Either his obvious dementia saved him from indictment or he’s still sharp enough to stand trial for his crimes. Which is it? — Queen of Wrongthink 🇺🇸 (@sherree_r) February 9, 2024

OK.



Then charge Biden for crimes. Problem solved. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) February 9, 2024

They really ought to. Biden did a prime-time press conference insisting his memory is solid; if so, he should be able to defend himself against charges of willfully retaining classified documents.

Hur is not a doctor like Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson isn't a biologist, OK?

