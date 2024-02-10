No Way: Christine Blasey Ford Has a Memoir Coming Out This Year
AP Goes Above and Beyond the Call of Water Carrying Duty to Normalize...
Crikey Mate! Kangaroo HOPS Around a Florida Apartment Complex
Teacher Who Alerted Public About SF 'Woke Kindergarten' Placed on Leave
WH's Reported 'Damage Control Plan' for Defending Biden's Fitness for Office Is a...
Biden Reportedly Upset With AG Merrick Garland for Not Putting His Opponent on...
Sounds Like Perjury: New Details Emerge About Fani Willis as She Attempts to...
Jonathan Turley Spots Supreme Irony From WH Pushing to Censor Citizens for 'Disinformation...
Here's a Good Indication the White House Agrees Biden's Presser Was a Train...
PETA Isn't HORSING AROUND Anymore: The Animal Rights Group is Upset Yet Again...
Alabama Man Has Outdone Himself This Time, Y'all - You Won't BELIEVE What...
'I Want No Association With This Man!' Ozzy Osbourne Calls Out Kanye West
Utah Democrats Perform Olympic Medal-Worthy Faceplant Trying to Dunk On Governor Spencer C...
Get Help Wesley - Wil Wheaton Rants at Larry David's Elmo Incident

Judd Legum Among Many to Note Special Prosector Robert Hur Is Not a Doctor

Brett T.  |  4:00 PM on February 10, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

There have been many attempts, both by the White House and the legacy media, to spin Special Counsel Robert Hur's report on President Joe Biden having "willfully retained" classified documents in his garage and basement. Some claimed that Hur's report proved that Biden was exonerated; it was exactly the opposite: It found him guilty of having classified documents, but Hur didn't recommend charges because he didn't think Biden was mentally capable of withstanding a jury trial.

Advertisement

There have been plenty of attempts to spin this by the White House and the legacy media, but it was a double whammy: Biden had documents he shouldn't have had and was also determined unfit to stand trial because of his poor memory.

Judd Legum has come to Biden's defense with the claim that Hur is a lawyer, not a doctor, and therefore not able to diagnose Biden with senility. He didn't do that, though; he just included in his report that Biden couldn't remember the years he was vice president or the year his son Beau died.

Recommended

Sounds Like Perjury: New Details Emerge About Fani Willis as She Attempts to Ignore Subpoena
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

They really ought to. Biden did a prime-time press conference insisting his memory is solid; if so, he should be able to defend himself against charges of willfully retaining classified documents.

Hur is not a doctor like Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson isn't a biologist, OK?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: DOCTOR JOE BIDEN JUDD LEGUM REPORT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sounds Like Perjury: New Details Emerge About Fani Willis as She Attempts to Ignore Subpoena
Grateful Calvin
No Way: Christine Blasey Ford Has a Memoir Coming Out This Year
Brett T.
AP Goes Above and Beyond the Call of Water Carrying Duty to Normalize Biden's Cognitive Issues
Doug P.
Jonathan Turley Spots Supreme Irony From WH Pushing to Censor Citizens for 'Disinformation'
Doug P.
Teacher Who Alerted Public About SF 'Woke Kindergarten' Placed on Leave
Doug P.
Crikey Mate! Kangaroo HOPS Around a Florida Apartment Complex
ArtistAngie

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Sounds Like Perjury: New Details Emerge About Fani Willis as She Attempts to Ignore Subpoena Grateful Calvin
Advertisement