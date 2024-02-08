New York Times Reports That Republicans Both Pounced and Seized on Biden Report

Holy CRAP! Biden's Attempt to Clean Up After the Special Counsel Report Made...
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on February 08, 2024
Twitchy

As we reported earlier, The New Republic's Greg Sargent shamed the media for making President Joe Biden's senility the headline, when the headline should be the Trump campaign's glee over the report. In other words, they should be doing "Republicans pounce" stories — that's the real news of the day.

The Times let Sargent down by putting Biden's memory lapses on its front page, but that didn't stop the Times from also doing a literal "Republicans pounce" piece:

We were assured that the mainstream media had a right-wing bias and was trying to take down Biden. If you click on the piece, you'll find that Republicans seized as well:

As President Biden laid out the stakes of the 2024 election after a meeting with House Democrats on Thursday, his would-be Republican opponents seized on a special counsel report that absolved him of charges for mishandling classified documents but described him as a “sympathetic, well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory” who had willfully retained and disclosed sensitive information.

The special counsel, Robert K. Hur, opted not to pursue charges in part because he said it would be difficult to convince a jury after Mr. Biden left office that “a former president well into his 80s” was guilty of a felony that “requires a mental state of willfulness.”

Seriously.

***

