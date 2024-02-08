New York Times Reports That Republicans Both Pounced and Seized on Biden Report

As we reported earlier, The New Republic's Greg Sargent shamed the media for making President Joe Biden's senility the headline, when the headline should be the Trump campaign's glee over the report. In other words, they should be doing "Republicans pounce" stories — that's the real news of the day.

Advertisement

The Times let Sargent down by putting Biden's memory lapses on its front page, but that didn't stop the Times from also doing a literal "Republicans pounce" piece:

It's outrageous that the current Democrat President of the United States is too old and senile to stand trail but still leading the country.



Add it to the many other outrages of just this week alone.



How do they always get away with it?



Because this is our media: pic.twitter.com/lVUrP4wOvd — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) February 8, 2024

We were assured that the mainstream media had a right-wing bias and was trying to take down Biden. If you click on the piece, you'll find that Republicans seized as well:

As President Biden laid out the stakes of the 2024 election after a meeting with House Democrats on Thursday, his would-be Republican opponents seized on a special counsel report that absolved him of charges for mishandling classified documents but described him as a “sympathetic, well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory” who had willfully retained and disclosed sensitive information. The special counsel, Robert K. Hur, opted not to pursue charges in part because he said it would be difficult to convince a jury after Mr. Biden left office that “a former president well into his 80s” was guilty of a felony that “requires a mental state of willfulness.”

Did they really just write "pounce"?



Seriously? — ThePeoplesBacon (@BaconOTPeople) February 8, 2024

Seriously.

We are POUNCING pic.twitter.com/GfvYtMcn6h — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) February 8, 2024

You know it’s going bad for them when they dust off the ol “Republicans Pounce” — Hootenanny Wanderer (@hootwanderer) February 8, 2024

Might as well pounce. — MAGA American Craig🍊 (@yzrider53) February 8, 2024

I thought about pouncing. I considered seizing. I decided to be a kinder and gentler person - I'm going to embrace! — TheRightSnark (@JinxOfWV) February 8, 2024

Anyone who ISN'T pouncing on this should have their head examined. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Biologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) February 8, 2024

Thanks for clarifying. I didn't know whether to pounce or seize. — Tom Canaday (@Tom_in_SFCA) February 9, 2024

Why not both?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



