NBC News: White House Considering Executive Action to Deter Illegal Immigration

This is so pathetic. It's an election year, and voters have watched for three years as President Biden has done nothing to stop the invasion at our border; instead, the White House has filed lawsuits against Texas every time it put up a barrier to deter illegal immigrants from crossing. The Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that the Biden administration can cut the razor wire that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has put up … resulting in Abbott putting up even more razor wire.

Illegal immigration is a huge issue for voters in 2024, so Biden has to do something. He said that he'd sign a garbage bipartisan bill in the Senate that still let in thousands of illegal immigrants every day. That bill died in the Senate, so now NBC News is reporting that Biden is considering taking executive action to deter illegal immigration — after undoing all of President Donald Trump's executive actions to secure the border on his first day in office.

NEW: The Biden administration is considering taking executive action to deter illegal migration across the southern border, according to two U.S. officials. https://t.co/qLT1D3NoUN — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 8, 2024

So he was lying about his inability to do that https://t.co/i1tcj55G4B — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 8, 2024

The laws are on the books … all he has to do is enforce them, which he refuses to do. NBC News reports:

The Biden administration is considering taking executive action to deter illegal migration across the southern border, according to two U.S. officials. As passing legislation on border security in Congress appears unlikely, the plans under consideration signal that the White House wants to take action before numbers at the border, which have dropped in the past month, rise again as expected. … The unilateral measures under consideration might upset some progressives in Congress, the officials said, but they noted that Democratic mayors who have asked for more help from the federal government to handle the influx of migrants in their cities would be pleased. The measures are still being drafted and are not expected to take place any time soon.

Just put Trump's policies back in place, or better yet, put Trump back in the White House.

"Executive action" isn't a thing. — JWF (@JammieWF) February 8, 2024

All he had to do was nothing. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) February 8, 2024

So, when he told us he did all he could do until he got a new law passed, that was a lie, just like everyone already knew.



Does he think we don't hear what he says? — Me (@Keefer1958) February 8, 2024

Wait, you mean Biden's able to do this, so he could have controlled the mess at our border any time he wanted to during the last three years?



Must be an election year....😆 — Marie Arf 🇺🇸 🟦🎗️ (@schwingcat) February 8, 2024

Wait, I’m so confused, didn’t he say he couldn’t do that?



That he needed Congress to take action?



And that Congress needed us to give $75 Billion to foreign wars to do it? — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) February 8, 2024

It wasn't a border security bill, it was a $61 billion aid package to Ukraine with $20 billion for the border tacked on to make it "bipartisan."

Wait a damn minute. I thought he needed Congress to pass that awful bill so he could have the authority to deter illegal immigration. Seems Joe was lying… again. — Jake13th 🏴‍☠️ (@JakeThirteenth) February 8, 2024

Wait, how can he secure an already secure border? So confusing. — Drain Bamage (@IsDrainBamaged) February 8, 2024

Wait, so Republicans were right this entire time, and he doesn't need Congress to stop the flow of illegals? Hmmmm. Maybe he should ask Trump how he did it. — Abel (@PhilMcrevis7) February 8, 2024

Wait, I was first told there was NO problem at the southern border. Then I was told that Joe Biden has done everything he can at the southern border. Now he's saying there IS a problem and he CAN do more to fix things? — Sam Wize (@SamWizen) February 8, 2024

Yes, so he will undo the mess he purposely made with his other 19 executive actions that opened the border? — Alt-Middle (@MiddleAlt38607) February 8, 2024

Just considering it, though?



So they’re not sure about it yet?



Just a maybe at this point? — Simon VanDyk (@VandykSimon) February 8, 2024

NBC News tells us the plans have been under consideration for months — during which Biden claimed he needed Congress to give him the authority to close the border.

***

