Dean Phillips Shames All of Us for Pretending That Joe Biden Is OK
News Service Memorializes Attack on Pearl Harbor on... February 7th, 1941? That Doesn't...
Chris Cillizza Says the Media’s Doing a Terrible Job Warning Us About Donald...
Alabama Man Strikes Again - And OF COURSE He's Also Naked for Some...
Big Brain Socialist: Car Theft is a VICTIMLESS Crime
New York Times Posts Sen. James Lankford Family Photo and Talks About His...
'Are We Germany?' Gov. Ron DeSantis Forcing the Homeless Into Internment Camps
Ouch: Nikki Haley Loses Nevada GOP Primary to 'None of These Candidates'
Black Mayor Says Blacks Are Attacking Her Because She's a Black Woman in...
WATCH: 'Pro-Life Spider-Man' Climbs Las Vegas Sphere to Raise Money for a Homeless...
The Mary Sue Writes About the Gina Carano Saga That No One Cares...
'Shocker': Twitter Unsurprised by Vote Fraud Charges Against Former Atlantic City Council...
The Wall Street Journal Continues the Media Spin on Biden's Economy and NO...
Matt Walsh Obtained This Video From an FAA Meeting, and Enjoy Your Next...

NBC News: White House 'Accelerating Plans' to Hit Republicans for Tanking Border Bill

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on February 07, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The bipartisan Senate Ukraine aid bill that also allocated a few bucks to secure the border is dead after a 49-50 vote. It was a terrible bill that still allowed the flow of thousands of illegal immigrants a day into the country. It also included the provision that President Joe Biden could cancel the emergency at will.

Advertisement

It's blindingly obvious that the mainstream media, which has ignored the border for three years, has taken up the narrative that the GOP voted against a bill that would have "closed" the border. NBC News is reporting that even the White House is "accelerating plans" to criticize Republicans for sinking the bipartisan bill hammered out by Sens. James Lankford and Chuck Schumer.

Sahil Kapur, Julie Tsirkin, Frank Thorp V, and Summer Concepcion (yes, four reporters) write:

President Joe Biden would have preferred to sign a bipartisan border bill despite criticism from his left and right flanks, seeing it as an imperfect solution to the immigration crisis.

But with the compromise bill falling apart before it even hit the Senate floor, Biden advisers say they may have the next best thing: a political cudgel to allow him finally to go on offense on what has been one of his biggest political vulnerabilities.

“This ends one of two ways. One, the strongest border legislation in decades passes and everyone wins — most importantly, the American people. Or two, MAGA Republicans kill this breakthrough for expressly political reasons … in which case, the American people lose and the Republicans who opposed it get blasted every time they say ‘border’ for years,” one adviser said.

Recommended

Dean Phillips Shames All of Us for Pretending That Joe Biden Is OK
Brett T.
Advertisement

MAGA Republicans. It was such a bad bill that Biden, who's done nothing for three years to stop the invasion at the border, says he would have signed it immediately — in between filing lawsuits against Texas for defending its own border. NBC News says Biden might even bring up the bill in his State of the Union address.

Biden wouldn't even have considered the border provisions — he just wanted another $60 billion for Ukraine.

Advertisement

Three times as much.

They really think people are going to buy this when Biden undid everything President Trump did to secure the border on Day 1 of his presidency and then sat back for three years doing nothing but facilitating illegal crossings. But suddenly the Republicans are at fault? No.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Advertisement
Tags: BORDER JOE BIDEN NBC NEWS WHITE HOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dean Phillips Shames All of Us for Pretending That Joe Biden Is OK
Brett T.
Matt Walsh Obtained This Video From an FAA Meeting, and Enjoy Your Next Flight! (YIKES)
Doug P.
Big Brain Socialist: Car Theft is a VICTIMLESS Crime
Coucy
News Service Memorializes Attack on Pearl Harbor on... February 7th, 1941? That Doesn't Seem Right
Coucy
The Babylon Bee Mocks Biden's Mitterrand Gaffe As Only They Can
Amy Curtis
Alabama Man Strikes Again - And OF COURSE He's Also Naked for Some Reason
Laura W.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Dean Phillips Shames All of Us for Pretending That Joe Biden Is OK Brett T.
Advertisement