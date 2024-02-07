NBC News: White House 'Accelerating Plans' to Hit Republicans for Tanking Border Bill

The bipartisan Senate Ukraine aid bill that also allocated a few bucks to secure the border is dead after a 49-50 vote. It was a terrible bill that still allowed the flow of thousands of illegal immigrants a day into the country. It also included the provision that President Joe Biden could cancel the emergency at will.

It's blindingly obvious that the mainstream media, which has ignored the border for three years, has taken up the narrative that the GOP voted against a bill that would have "closed" the border. NBC News is reporting that even the White House is "accelerating plans" to criticize Republicans for sinking the bipartisan bill hammered out by Sens. James Lankford and Chuck Schumer.

The White House is accelerating plans to criticize Republicans for tanking a bipartisan border bill before it even hit the Senate floor. https://t.co/QHw48tbG17 — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 7, 2024

"Accelerating plans to criticize" what? What does that even mean? https://t.co/N5iNoXdCYN — Good Tweetman (@Goodtweet_man) February 7, 2024

Wow. So you're saying Dems are pouncing? Or is it seizing? — Casey Mattox (@CaseyMattox_) February 7, 2024

Sahil Kapur, Julie Tsirkin, Frank Thorp V, and Summer Concepcion (yes, four reporters) write:

President Joe Biden would have preferred to sign a bipartisan border bill despite criticism from his left and right flanks, seeing it as an imperfect solution to the immigration crisis. But with the compromise bill falling apart before it even hit the Senate floor, Biden advisers say they may have the next best thing: a political cudgel to allow him finally to go on offense on what has been one of his biggest political vulnerabilities. “This ends one of two ways. One, the strongest border legislation in decades passes and everyone wins — most importantly, the American people. Or two, MAGA Republicans kill this breakthrough for expressly political reasons … in which case, the American people lose and the Republicans who opposed it get blasted every time they say ‘border’ for years,” one adviser said.

MAGA Republicans. It was such a bad bill that Biden, who's done nothing for three years to stop the invasion at the border, says he would have signed it immediately — in between filing lawsuits against Texas for defending its own border. NBC News says Biden might even bring up the bill in his State of the Union address.

LOL... isn't this the fed just a few weeks ago lifting barbed wire for illegals to get into the US? pic.twitter.com/00UrkbgaBo — Johnny (@racerx150) February 7, 2024

The same White House that ordered the removal of razor wire? — End the Simpsons (@EndTheSimpsons) February 7, 2024

So that will be about 3-4 weeks of hype and hyperbole.



What will the talking points be in August when he will struggle to put an entire paragraph together? — Bill Rodgers (@brodgers01) February 7, 2024

Biden wouldn't even have considered the border provisions — he just wanted another $60 billion for Ukraine.

The bias is nauseating. — Carthago Delenda Est (@LegIIIGallica) February 7, 2024

Sorry, I thought you said "White House is accelerating plans to leverage existing authority in order to ease border crisis."



But you didn't say that, did you? — Stetson Wilson (@stet_dot_net) February 7, 2024

Enforce existing laws and the crisis is over! — Dynamic Beige Angela 🦬 (@dynabeige) February 7, 2024

The bill did not address the core issues. The people know what is going on. The bill had many flaws. The people need to go back to the table and do more work that makes sense. The President could do something with just a pen. — Mary Cook (@MaryCook231513) February 7, 2024

They will spin this for everything it's worth. — katebekx (@KateBekx) February 7, 2024

Oh, you mean the bill that gave more money to Ukraine than was to spent on the border? — Nonua (@moemoemamas) February 7, 2024

Three times as much.

I'm so old I remember when the White House told us the border was secure. — RobertLPeters of Reedy Creek (@neilnole) February 7, 2024

Democrats made this mess on purpose. They own it. Biden could fix it at any time. — Teacher in RI (@teacherinRI) February 7, 2024

They really think people are going to buy this when Biden undid everything President Trump did to secure the border on Day 1 of his presidency and then sat back for three years doing nothing but facilitating illegal crossings. But suddenly the Republicans are at fault? No.

***

