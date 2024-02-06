Dem Rep Says Congress Can't Say It's 'Only' Concerned About Christian Persecution

This editor worked a bit on Christmas day and saw photos of Christian churches that had been attacked while parishioners were at worship. We've heard about trans genocide and genocide in Gaza, but we haven't heard much about the genocide of Christians in Nigeria. We must have missed the marches.

Islamist Fulani militias just started a killing spree in the Benue State of Nigeria.



They are killing Christians from the Umogidi community. The area around Adoka is particularly hard hit.



Any protest marches planned in London? pic.twitter.com/gHra2WZ48Z — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) February 4, 2024

Islamist Fulani militias today kidnapped a dozen Christian kids from their school bus in Ekiti State, Nigeria.



The students from the Apostolic Faith School haven’t been found.



The terrorists also murdered 2 Yoruba chiefs in the region



🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/cf5gH1kl0X — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 30, 2024

The European Parliament will vote on Thursday on condemning the Christmas Massacre by Islamist Fulani militias against Christians in Plateau State in Nigeria.



The resolution was prepared by the Czech MEP @TomasZdechovsky



🇨🇿🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/TdnJNIXqCF — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) February 6, 2024

Well, that's something. The United States tried to do something similar, but much as Congress couldn't denounce Rep. Ilhan Omar's antisemitism without also including language about Islamophobia, Rep. Gerry Connolly says we can't pass a resolution just because Christians are being slaughtered. What about the LGBTQ community?

Republicans in the House Foreign Affairs Committee are trying to pass a resolution declaring Nigeria a "country of particular concern" due to massacres against Christians:



Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) says he opposes it because it doesn't mention gay people.



"Congress can't… pic.twitter.com/g3UELkDNge — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 6, 2024

"Congress can't simply say we're only concerned about Christian persecution."

But you can. You just won't.

Umm what? Democrats hate Christians and they don't even try to hide it. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) February 6, 2024

I have a feeling this guy is OK with Christian prosecution. — Steve (@SchmiddySteve6) February 6, 2024

Congress can do what it wants; he's wrong. — Bruce Leiter (@BruceLeiter777) February 6, 2024

He's not there to represent you. — BuzzLightSabre 🏴‍☠️ (@BuzzLightSabre) February 6, 2024

Are these people for real? — 223texasmomma (@223texasmomma) February 6, 2024

Amend it: "We are concerned about Nigerian Christians and the one gay dude."



Happy now? — 🇺🇸Night "להזדיין ולגלות" Wood ✞⚭⚓ (@Shteina_Gott) February 6, 2024

Connolly needs to go to #Nigeria & see what Boko Haram and the Falanis are doing to Christians. My Wife was born there & grew up in Nigeria. We watch in horror of the killing that’s going on there while the Western World ignores it. — Tim McGuire (@Browntruck79) February 6, 2024

Was there a gay massacre that the we missed somehow and the media failed to report on? Be that as it may, did anyone @GerryConnolly if can expand on who it is exactly that is persecuting gays in Nigeria? A lot of mostly peaceful Muslim militias in that region after all. — FutureGulagRefugee,PhD (@kmjongssurgeon) February 6, 2024

Connolly is one of the stupidest members of Congress, and there are so many to choose from. He’s Top 10 for sure. — Josh Kunis (@JoshKunis) February 6, 2024

We didn't even have him in our Top 10, but he seems to be jockeying for a spot.

